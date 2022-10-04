Read full article on original website
Related
kmxt.org
Talk of the Rock: Fisheries Debate
On this week’s Talk of the Rock, host Jared Griffin discusses the Kodiak Fisheries Debates with KMXT News Director Kirsten Dobroth and Alaska Fisheries Report host Terry Haines.
Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals
For U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won August’s special election to serve the remainder of the late Don Young’s term, Tuesday’s fishery-focused candidate debate in Kodiak was an opportunity to draw sharp contrasts with her three rivals. Peltola defended the ongoing efforts to update the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act – an […] The post Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kdlg.org
Challengers fillet Dunleavy’s fish policies at Kodiak debate
Kodiak’s fisheries debates kicked off Monday night with two challengers in the governor’s race, Les Gara and Bill Walker. The need for more science to manage Alaska’s fisheries came up early and often during Monday’s debate. So did climate change. And both candidates say incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget has hamstrung the state’s ability to do its own research on changing ocean conditions.
kmxt.org
Kodiak City Council race taking shape, village vote to decide Borough Assembly
Unofficial results are starting to take shape in Kodiak’s municipal elections that were held Tuesday, Oct. 4. Three candidates were running for two seats on Kodiak’s City Council; current council member John Whiddon will retain his seat on the council, according to the early vote tally. As of Wednesday afternoon, 331 votes had been cast for Whiddon. But the race is too close to call between incumbent council member Charlie Davidson and candidate Bruce Schactler – with Davidson ahead by just 23 votes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
Kodiak Grand Jury indicts fishing captain on Drug Charges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sept. 22, a Kodiak Grand Jury indicted Adam Isaac Ross on six alleged drug charges for trafficking narcotics, including fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. In total, the Kodiak Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit investigators on Sept. 16 reported to seize from Ross’ motorhome and a fishing boat...
Comments / 0