Unofficial results are starting to take shape in Kodiak’s municipal elections that were held Tuesday, Oct. 4. Three candidates were running for two seats on Kodiak’s City Council; current council member John Whiddon will retain his seat on the council, according to the early vote tally. As of Wednesday afternoon, 331 votes had been cast for Whiddon. But the race is too close to call between incumbent council member Charlie Davidson and candidate Bruce Schactler – with Davidson ahead by just 23 votes.

KODIAK, AK ・ 18 HOURS AGO