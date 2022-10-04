Lakers vs. Kings: Stream, lineups and broadcast info for Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Sacramento Kings on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After a long and weird offseason, the Lakers are finally taking the court for their first preseason game of the 2022-23 season, and it will give everyone an opportunity to see how their many new players will fit around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

New head coach Darvin Ham has seemingly refreshed the team by re-emphasizing defense and an up-tempo offense while getting his men to sacrifice for the good of the team.

The Kings look a lot different than they did when last season started. Gone are Buddy Hield and Tyrese Halliburton, who were both traded to the Indiana Pacers months ago for Domantas Sabonis.

Guard Malik Monk, who was a key member of the Lakers last year, is now with Sacramento.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: October 3, 2022

October 3, 2022 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet

NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Lakers vs. Kings injury report

Kings: No injuries reported

Lakers: Troy Brown Jr. (back), Dennis Schroder (non-injury related) and Lonnie Walker IV (ankle) are day-to-day. Anthony Davis (back) is probable.

Probable starting lineups

Kings

De’Aaron Fox

Kevin Huerter

Harrison Barnes

Keegan Murray

Domantas Sabonis

Lakers