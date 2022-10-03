Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,285,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,652,000 after buying an additional 116,622 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,315,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,082,000 after buying an additional 91,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $180,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yandex by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,766,000 after buying an additional 198,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

