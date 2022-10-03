A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO