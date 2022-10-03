A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 162,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 350,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 74,340 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 61,102 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO