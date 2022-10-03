Substratum (SUB) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $325,496.71 and $55.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO