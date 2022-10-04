ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Brett Favre hires former Trump attorney in Mississippi welfare fraud case

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTNXA_0iKm02wj00

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has hired a high-powered attorney to represent him in the $70 million welfare fraud scheme in Mississippi.

Eric Herschmann served on former President Donald Trump's first impeachment defense team.

According to CNN , Herschmann said in a statement he agreed to represent the Pro Football Hall of Famer after he did his "independent due diligence." Herschmann also said he was convinced Favre did nothing wrong. Favre was previously represented by lawyer Bud Holmes.

So far, Favre has not been charged or accused of any crime in connection with the scandal.

Favre allegedly received millions for his start-up company and for speeches he never gave from the nation's poorest state. According to NBC , Mississippi paid Favre $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 to give speeches - out of federal welfare funds intended for needy families. The state's auditor is demanding the money back with interest. NBC reports Favre has paid back the fees, but not the $228,000 in interest.

The Associated Press previously reported Favre denied he was paid for events he didn't attend and said his charity provided millions to poor children in both Mississippi and Wisconsin.

However, as the scandal continues to unfold, ESPN Milwaukee and Sirius XM Radio put Favre's weekly shows and appearances on pause .

Last month, a Mississippi Today report said the former governor of Mississippi, Phil Bryant, helped Favre get welfare funds to build a volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The report cites text messages filed in the state's lawsuit over misspent welfare funds. The text messages were filed by an attorney representing Nancy New, who has pleaded guilty to her role in the welfare scheme. Nancy New and her son once ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi that spent millions of dollars in federal welfare funds to help the state.

According to Mississippi Today reporting, the text messages show Favre, Bryant, and New discussed how to move $5 million in welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre played at Southern Miss and his daughter was a volleyball player there at the time some of the text messages were sent.

Last week, a new report alleged Favre used $60,000 from his nonprofit disadvantaged children to help pay for a new volleyball gym at his daughter's high school.

The Daily Beast reports the retired Green Bay Packers quarterback's nonprofit Favre4Hope directed the funds to the booster club of suburban Oak Grove, one of the highest-rated high schools in Mississippi.

Two years after the new stadium was built, the contractor filed a lawsuit against the boosters claiming the group still owed them $328,000, the Daily Beast reports. Favre was not listed as a defendant but was named in a letter attached to the civil complaint, the report alleges.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Government
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
State
Mississippi State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Milwaukee, WI
WLBT

Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
GRENADA COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations

The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
MANKATO, MN
The Independent

Alabama suspends execution after inmate demands novel way to die

The state of Alabama can’t execute a death row prisoner via lethal injection, a federal court ruled this week, holding that the man elected to die by nitrogen gas using a process the state hadn’t adequately finalised.Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Once on death row, he claims he opted to be executed via nitrogen hypoxia, a process which Alabama authorised in 2018 as it struggled to secure lethal injections drugs from wary pharmaceutical companies. The Alabama Department of Corrections then...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Phil Bryant
Person
Donald Trump
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

No. 1 Running Back Jerrick Gibson Names His Top Schools

One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2024 has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Jerick Gibson, who's a five-star running back and a former commit of the Florida Gators, had his top 12 released via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Gibson has Alabama, Michigan,...
FOOTBALL
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy