Woonkly Power Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Woonkly Power token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Woonkly Power has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $441,530.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Veil Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Veil has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $273,875.47 and $63.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Creditcoin Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001486 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $60.53 million and $6.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ASTA Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (ASTA)

ASTA (ASTA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, ASTA has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. ASTA has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $214,675.00 worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASTA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.
Mysterium Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (MYST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $188,612.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.44 Million

OAX (OAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 148.8% against the dollar.
Telcoin (TEL) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $75.29 million and $755,732.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Ternoa (CAPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $287,590.00

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Ternoa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $287,590.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Biswap (BSW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.84 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.
Aavegotchi (GHST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.06 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005905 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $52.34 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.
Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $158,917.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (OXY)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.
Secret Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,027.00 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 112.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $22.87 million and approximately $10,027.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Auto Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (AUTO)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.
ProxyNode Achieves Market Cap of $38,009.94 (PRX)

ProxyNode (PRX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $38,009.94 and $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.
AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Reaches Market Cap of $38,360.04

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One AFEN Blockchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $38,360.04 and $35.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Yandex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,285,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,652,000 after buying an additional 116,622 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,315,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,082,000 after buying an additional 91,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $180,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yandex by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,766,000 after buying an additional 198,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.
Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Shares of PING opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.60.
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Osmium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 19.2% in the first quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,674,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 60.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 145,366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 138,047 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

RPM opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.
