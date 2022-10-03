ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playkey Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $74,123.42 and approximately $40,575.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ASTA Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (ASTA)

ASTA (ASTA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, ASTA has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. ASTA has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $214,675.00 worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASTA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.
AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Reaches Market Cap of $38,360.04

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One AFEN Blockchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $38,360.04 and $35.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Mysterium Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (MYST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $188,612.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Telcoin (TEL) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $75.29 million and $755,732.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Biswap (BSW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.84 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.
OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.44 Million

OAX (OAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 148.8% against the dollar.
Ternoa (CAPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $287,590.00

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Ternoa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $287,590.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (OXY)

LaunchZone (LZP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,033.00 (LZP)

LaunchZone (LZP) (LZP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One LaunchZone (LZP) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LaunchZone (LZP) has a total market cap of $2.09 and approximately $47,033.00 worth of LaunchZone (LZP) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LaunchZone (LZP) has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.
Auto Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (AUTO)

SiaCashCoin Reaches Market Cap of $608,135.75 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (SCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One SiaCashCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SiaCashCoin has a total market cap of $608,135.75 and $469,971.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Substratum Market Cap Hits $325,496.71 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $325,496.71 and $55.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $158,917.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.
ProxyNode Achieves Market Cap of $38,009.94 (PRX)

ProxyNode (PRX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $38,009.94 and $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Osmium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 19.2% in the first quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,674,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 60.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 145,366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 138,047 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
Yandex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,285,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,652,000 after buying an additional 116,622 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,315,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,082,000 after buying an additional 91,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $180,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yandex by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,766,000 after buying an additional 198,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.
Investors Purchase High Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $94.45 on Friday. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.69.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.
