Edmonds, WA

Lynnwood Job Fair returns Oct. 12 with more than 80 hiring employers

The Lynnwood Regional Job Fair is back by popular demand on Oct. 12 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Over 500 people seeking a job attended the event in the spring. Employers are actively recruiting full-time and desirable seasonal positions for the upcoming holidays. Employers from Lynnwood as well as Snohomish...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Hazel Miller Foundation donates $250K to Lynnwood Neighborhood Center

The Hazel Miller Foundation has donated $250,000 to the Volunteers of America Western Washington’s Lynnwood Neighborhood Center (LNC), to be built next to Trinity Lutheran Church. Growing pockets of extensive poverty in South Snohomish County have a debilitating impact on the health, well-being and vibrancy of the whole community,...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Damaging impacts of Indian boarding schools topic of Oct. 10 meeting

Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor, who serves as president of the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women, will speak on the damaging impacts of Indian boarding schools during a virtual program Monday, Oct. 10. Baylor will speak from the perspective of the descendant of a family...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Sponsor spotlight: Shifting careers? What to look for when making a change

If you’re feeling sticker shock at the gas pump and grocery store, you’re not alone. Recent data shows that inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by over 10% in the past year, with the price of gas up 48.4%. And as the cost of living continues to rise, local employers have seen renewed interest in careers that offer competitive wages and paid training.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

