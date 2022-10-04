If you’re feeling sticker shock at the gas pump and grocery store, you’re not alone. Recent data shows that inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by over 10% in the past year, with the price of gas up 48.4%. And as the cost of living continues to rise, local employers have seen renewed interest in careers that offer competitive wages and paid training.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO