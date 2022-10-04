Read full article on original website
Lynnwood Job Fair returns Oct. 12 with more than 80 hiring employers
The Lynnwood Regional Job Fair is back by popular demand on Oct. 12 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Over 500 people seeking a job attended the event in the spring. Employers are actively recruiting full-time and desirable seasonal positions for the upcoming holidays. Employers from Lynnwood as well as Snohomish...
Hazel Miller Foundation donates $250K to Lynnwood Neighborhood Center
The Hazel Miller Foundation has donated $250,000 to the Volunteers of America Western Washington’s Lynnwood Neighborhood Center (LNC), to be built next to Trinity Lutheran Church. Growing pockets of extensive poverty in South Snohomish County have a debilitating impact on the health, well-being and vibrancy of the whole community,...
Snohomish County mayors launch coalition to address public safety concerns
Mayors from 15 Snohomish County cities — including Dale Kaemingk of Brier, Mike Nelson of Edmonds and Christine Frizzell of Lynnwood — on Tuesday launched a new coalition to develop and implement policies that address ongoing community concerns about public safety in the county. The group — Mayors...
Council approves multifamily tax exemption program for developers in Town Center
The City of Mountlake Terrace will move forward with a multifamily property tax exemption (MTTE) program for the city’s Town Center. The council voted unanimously at its Monday, Oct. 3 business meeting to approve a resolution of intent to designate the Town Center subarea for the program, which offers a tax exemption for developers of multifamily properties.
Damaging impacts of Indian boarding schools topic of Oct. 10 meeting
Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor, who serves as president of the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women, will speak on the damaging impacts of Indian boarding schools during a virtual program Monday, Oct. 10. Baylor will speak from the perspective of the descendant of a family...
Sponsor spotlight: Shifting careers? What to look for when making a change
If you’re feeling sticker shock at the gas pump and grocery store, you’re not alone. Recent data shows that inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by over 10% in the past year, with the price of gas up 48.4%. And as the cost of living continues to rise, local employers have seen renewed interest in careers that offer competitive wages and paid training.
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Spicy Shrimp Tacos
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Spicy Shrimp Tacos with lime cilantro crema and mango salsa. Served on flour or corn tortillas . The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
