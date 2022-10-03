Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Osmium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 19.2% in the first quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,674,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 60.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 145,366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 138,047 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO