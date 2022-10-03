Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
ASTA Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (ASTA)
ASTA (ASTA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, ASTA has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. ASTA has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $214,675.00 worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASTA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Telcoin (TEL) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges
Telcoin (TEL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $75.29 million and $755,732.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Mysterium Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (MYST)
Mysterium (MYST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $188,612.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Woonkly Power Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (WOOP)
Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Woonkly Power token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Woonkly Power has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $441,530.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Aavegotchi (GHST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.06 Million
Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005905 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $52.34 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Auto Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (AUTO)
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Reaches Market Cap of $38,360.04
AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One AFEN Blockchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $38,360.04 and $35.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
SwissBorg Achieves Market Cap of $194.30 Million (CHSB)
SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $194.30 million and approximately $346,676.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Veil Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)
Veil (VEIL) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Veil has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $273,875.47 and $63.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.44 Million
OAX (OAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 148.8% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Ternoa (CAPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $287,590.00
Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Ternoa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $287,590.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
SiaCashCoin Reaches Market Cap of $608,135.75 (SCC)
SiaCashCoin (SCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One SiaCashCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SiaCashCoin has a total market cap of $608,135.75 and $469,971.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Creditcoin Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)
Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001486 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $60.53 million and $6.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Osmium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 19.2% in the first quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,674,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 60.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 145,366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 138,047 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
TheStreet Lowers G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) to C+
WILC opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $640.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.56.
americanbankingnews.com
Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)
Separately, Chardan Capital cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.84.
americanbankingnews.com
SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)
Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $687.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $26.99.
americanbankingnews.com
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS
RPM opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Falling Today
The Labor Department's September jobs report disappointed the market.
americanbankingnews.com
Investors Purchase Large Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0