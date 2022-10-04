ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg girls volleyball blanks Palmyra in Mid-Penn Keystone action

Mechanicsburg (11-1) kept its stellar campaign rolling with a decisive 3-0 divisional victory against Palmyra Wednesday. The Wildcats swept the Cougars 25-17, 25-18, 25-17. Courtney Foose paced the Cats with 22 assists, 2 aces, 2 kills, and 2 digs. Gracen Nutt tallied 13 digs, 7 kills, and 2 aces, while Teagan Valente accounted for 8 kills, 4 digs, and 2 aces. Jayden Eager chipped in 6 aces, 6 digs, and 2 assists, respectively.
