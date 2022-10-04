Read full article on original website
5 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail On Controlled Substance Charges
Five individuals were booked into Hopkins County jail on controlled substance charges over the past week. Among them was a teen who set off a vape sensor in a school restroom and a pedestrian who complained he was being followed by someone in a vehicle, but was found to have drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance concealed in his body.
2 Arrested In 6 Days For Alleged Offenses Against Children
Two people were arrested in the last six days on warrants for alleged offenses against children. A 47-year-old Sulphur Springs man allegedly threatened to harm himself with a knife in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody on warrants, while a Sulphur Springs woman surrendered to authorities on the outstanding charge against her, according to arrest reports.
Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Assault Charges Saturday
Two Sulphur Springs men were arrested on unrelated assault charges Saturday. A 30-year-old rural Sulphur Springs resident allegedly admitted to stabbing another man, who was transported by EMS to the hospital Saturday evening, while a 29-year-old was accused of throwing a woman onto the floor twice early Saturday morning, according to arrest reports.
Smith County man sentenced to 95 years, found guilty of biting deputy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to 95 years in prison after being found guilty of biting a Smith County deputy. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, they received several reports of a man wandering in the middle of State Park Highway 14 near CR 310 and pointing a gun at passing […]
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Tyler man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter, assault in fatal wreck
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old Tyler man was arrested on Tuesday for intoxicated manslaughter in connection to a fatal wreck on Highway 110, according to DPS. According to a DPS report from the Sunday crash, Nicholas Agustin, 19, was driving south on Highway 110 when he lost control of his Ford Crown Victoria, entered […]
Bogata Woman Charged In Deadly Crash
A Bogota woman has been charged after a McCurtain County crash back in July of 2021 that left a woman dead. Authorities say 34-year-old Micah Landers was intoxicated when she crashed head-on into another vehicle killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others. They charged Landers with one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of a person involved in a personal injury accident while under the influence.
Sheriff: Deputies Arrest 2, Recover All Property Stolen During A Home Burglary
Sheriff’s officers had two Cumby men in custody and had recovered all of the property reported stolen within 7 hours of being notified of a home burglary Monday, according to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at 8:46 a.m. Monday,...
Authorities arrest Tyler man accused of soliciting photos from child
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of soliciting photos from an 11-year-old girl has been arrested. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office put out a request for the public’s help last week in tracking down Cedric Devon Taylor, 38, of Tyler. Taylor has since been located and brought into police custody.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic
UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Cotton Street. Longview Police Department reported that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, identified as Karen Longoria, was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. The incident occurred at 4:49 a.m. The police report states that Longoria apparently failed to yield the right of way to the driver.
Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge
It’s Mental Health Awareness Month this October and the University of Texas at Tyler began it with a special awareness walk on Wednesday. KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke with a student participant as well as a UT Tyler professor about the event. Whitehouse police chief Paul Robeson, he says...
Longview Police warns of latest phishing scam
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police department said Tuesday that there is a new phishing scam going around their community. Authorities said that concerned citizens have reported texts claiming that there has been unusual activity on their debit cards and asking them to call a particular phone number. The Federal Trade Commission says that you can protect […]
Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Judge Chris Martin sentenced a Canton man to eight years in prison on Monday. Alfonso Medina was convicted in August of purposefully swerving into an oncoming traffic lane, causing the death of another driver. According to previous reports, the wreck occurred on Dec. 16, 2021 about 10 miles south of Canton on FM 1651. Medina was driving his pickup westbound, and at the same time Taylor Layne Raper, 18, was driving eastbound on the same road.
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
Officials: Avoid MLK and East Birdsong in Longview due to crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department are directing traffic on Martin Luther King and East Birdsong in Longview due to a crash. According to a LPD's Facebook post, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. LPD is asking drivers to avoid this area and seek another route. CBS19 will...
Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 3, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Blackwell,Raven Kittyanne – DISORDERLY CONDUCT/LANGUAGE. Garza,Gerardo Rafael – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Hamilton,Larry Vernon – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. McCool,Jacky Daniel – POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G. Perkins,Jessie Wyman – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT\. Preston,Cam Aaron...
