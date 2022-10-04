ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Experience BLINK Cincinnati while taking a ride on a BB Riverboat

You can experience BLINK in a unique way this fall while riding along a BB Riverboat. BLINK, the nation's largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, is returning to Cincinnati next weekend. There have been two widely popular BLINK festivals, so far — the last in 2019. Spanning more than...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Loveland family battling many obstacles inside the hospital

CINCINNATI — A Loveland family is battling many obstacles inside the hospital as a mother and son fight for their lives. Now, a father is trying to care for his child and wife at the same time. Ten-month-old Luca Discepoli was born with a rare genetic disorder called DiGeorge...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Local family uses boat to flee Fort Myers home at height of hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has displaced tens of thousands, including many who grew up in Cincinnati, but now live in Fort Myers. “Everything I own is in that SUV,” said Krista Condon as she pointed out the few possessions her family has left. “My daughter, my youngest, has cerebral palsy. So, she has her pillow and her blanket. Thank God I remember that.”
FORT MYERS, FL
WLWT 5

Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police respond to a crash into a building in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A car has crashed into the front of a popular Over-the-Rhine eatery. Photos from the scene show a black pickup truck crash into the front door of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Race Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Police have not said if anyone was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters extinguish a structure fire in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in College Hill, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Cincinnati Fire Department announced on Twitter that crews responded to a one-alarm structure fire on Aspen Way. Firefighters were able...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after car flips, hits pole in Westwood

CINCINNATI — First responders are on scene of a crash in Westwood that involves wires down in the roadway, Thursday morning. The crash was reported at 6:14 a.m. at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Anaconda Drive. Police have confirmed that a vehicle flipped and wires were brought down...
CINCINNATI, OH

