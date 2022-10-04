Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Costco Store Goes Major ChangeCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
WLWT 5
Experience BLINK Cincinnati while taking a ride on a BB Riverboat
You can experience BLINK in a unique way this fall while riding along a BB Riverboat. BLINK, the nation's largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, is returning to Cincinnati next weekend. There have been two widely popular BLINK festivals, so far — the last in 2019. Spanning more than...
WLWT 5
Blink Cincinnati: Everything you need to know about the lights and art festival
CINCINNATI — Blink is back next weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Before you head to the festival, we have everything you need to know. What is Blink...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Taco Week returns this month: Get $2 tacos from these popular restaurants
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's largest taco-themed restaurant week returns this month. The fifth annual Cincinnati Taco Week returns Oct. 17 through 23, where $2 tacos will be served at 50 participating restaurants. Participating restaurants will be offering specialty tacos the whole week, with some restaurants offering up to three different...
WLWT 5
Florence Y'alls to decorate stadium with 2 million lights for winter wonderland festival
FLORENCE, Ky. — The stadium that hosts the Florence Y'alls will be transformed into a winter wonderland this holiday season. It will be a first-of-its-kind light display transforming the stadium into a sparkling scene with more than 2 million lights choreographed to music, including a 50-foot tall animated tree.
WLWT 5
Family locates tortoise that escaped from farm on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — A family was searching for their 10-year-old tortoise that escaped from their farm on Cincinnati's west side. The 10-year-old tortoise named Gunner went missing from a farm on Kleeman Road in Monfort Heights, the family said. They said he escaped when goats pushed the gate of his...
WLWT 5
Driver crashes into Over-the-Rhine staple, months after restaurant remodel
CINCINNATI — A staple restaurant of more than 30 years in Over-the-Rhine is going to need some repairing, again. Tuesday afternoon, a driver traveling westbound on Liberty ran into Alabama Fish Bar causing major damage. Construction crews have already begun repairing the frame of the storefront. Shattered glass filled...
WLWT 5
Mason picked for Fortune's list of best places for families to live in U.S.
MASON, Ohio — One Ohio community is celebrating some national recognition. City officials announced that Mason has been ranked the 4th Best Place to live for families in the United States. It's also the only community ranked in the top 25 in state of Ohio. The city of Mason...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native prepares to return home to Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As residents in Florida continue to come to terms with the wrath of Hurricane Ian, some neighbors who evacuated the Gulf of Mexico's barrier islands finally have a better idea of when they can see if their home survived the storm. On Monday evening, the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati could see first widespread frost of the season this week
CINCINNATI — From flirting with 80-degree temperatures to the first frost of the season, this week is a weather roller coaster. Many towns dipped to the 30s on Tuesday morning. But by the afternoon, it will turn into a warm fall day with a high near 70 degrees. Wednesday...
WLWT 5
Loveland family battling many obstacles inside the hospital
CINCINNATI — A Loveland family is battling many obstacles inside the hospital as a mother and son fight for their lives. Now, a father is trying to care for his child and wife at the same time. Ten-month-old Luca Discepoli was born with a rare genetic disorder called DiGeorge...
WLWT 5
Local family uses boat to flee Fort Myers home at height of hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has displaced tens of thousands, including many who grew up in Cincinnati, but now live in Fort Myers. “Everything I own is in that SUV,” said Krista Condon as she pointed out the few possessions her family has left. “My daughter, my youngest, has cerebral palsy. So, she has her pillow and her blanket. Thank God I remember that.”
WLWT 5
Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills.
WLWT 5
Gift of Life: UC freshman killed in hit-and-run gives others another chance at life
CINCINNATI — Cayden Turner was full of life and had a smile that could light up a room. "She was my angel here," her mother, S'keisha Rembert-Wilkerson, said. "Now, she's more of an angelic angel." Last Wednesday, the unthinkable happened — Turner died. She and another student were crossing...
WLWT 5
'It's a mother's worst nightmare': Parents honor memory of UC freshman killed in hit-and-run
CINCINNATI — To her parents, Cayden Turner was a social butterfly who loved to laugh and make friends. The 18-year-old was killed last Wednesday after she and another student were hit by a car near the University of Cincinnati's campus. Days later, Turner's mother, S'keisha Rembert-Wilkerson, cannot believe her worst nightmare has come true.
WLWT 5
Police respond to a crash into a building in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A car has crashed into the front of a popular Over-the-Rhine eatery. Photos from the scene show a black pickup truck crash into the front door of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Race Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Police have not said if anyone was...
WLWT 5
Clermont County holds annual car show featuring thousands of old school vehicles
OWENSVILLE, Ohio — Clermont County held its’ Pumpkin Run Nationals car show. It’s billed as the largest car show in southwest Ohio.
WLWT 5
Firefighters extinguish a structure fire in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in College Hill, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Cincinnati Fire Department announced on Twitter that crews responded to a one-alarm structure fire on Aspen Way. Firefighters were able...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after car flips, hits pole in Westwood
CINCINNATI — First responders are on scene of a crash in Westwood that involves wires down in the roadway, Thursday morning. The crash was reported at 6:14 a.m. at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Anaconda Drive. Police have confirmed that a vehicle flipped and wires were brought down...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Gilsey Avenue and Talbert Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Gilsey Avenue and Talbert Street in West Price Hill.
