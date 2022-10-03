ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanbankingnews.com

LaunchZone (LZP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,033.00 (LZP)

LaunchZone (LZP) (LZP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One LaunchZone (LZP) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LaunchZone (LZP) has a total market cap of $2.09 and approximately $47,033.00 worth of LaunchZone (LZP) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LaunchZone (LZP) has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com

Biswap (BSW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.84 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com

Woonkly Power Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Woonkly Power token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Woonkly Power has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $441,530.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Reaches Market Cap of $38,360.04

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One AFEN Blockchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $38,360.04 and $35.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com

Aavegotchi (GHST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.06 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005905 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $52.34 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com

Creditcoin Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001486 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $60.53 million and $6.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com

OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.44 Million

OAX (OAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 148.8% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com

Ternoa (CAPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $287,590.00

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Ternoa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $287,590.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com

Secret Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,027.00 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 112.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $22.87 million and approximately $10,027.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com

SwissBorg Achieves Market Cap of $194.30 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $194.30 million and approximately $346,676.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com

Mysterium Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (MYST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $188,612.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com

Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (OXY)

americanbankingnews.com

Playkey Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $74,123.42 and approximately $40,575.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com

Telcoin (TEL) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $75.29 million and $755,732.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $158,917.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com

Auto Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (AUTO)

americanbankingnews.com

SiaCashCoin Reaches Market Cap of $608,135.75 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (SCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One SiaCashCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SiaCashCoin has a total market cap of $608,135.75 and $469,971.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com

Substratum Market Cap Hits $325,496.71 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $325,496.71 and $55.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com

Veil Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Veil has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $273,875.47 and $63.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com

ProxyNode Achieves Market Cap of $38,009.94 (PRX)

ProxyNode (PRX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $38,009.94 and $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.
