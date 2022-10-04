Read full article on original website
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
KRDO
$10,000 reward offered in Colorado Springs homicide case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the individual responsible for a homicide that occurred in Colorado Springs in November 2021. The family of 32-year-old Jessica Maez is desperate for answers...
californiaexaminer.net
Student Carries Gun To Colorado Springs Elementary School
On Tuesday, a youngster in the Colorado Springs region allegedly carried a firearm to a primary school. Evans Elementary, located in the Cimarron Hills community to the east of Colorado Springs, was the scene of the event. Our address is 1675 Winnebago Road, which is also the address of our school. David Nancarrow, principal of the school and director of communications for District 49, put out the following statement:
KKTV
Largest indoor pickleball facility opens in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Pickleball is having their grand opening, open play week, from Oct. 3-9. Springs Pickleball is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado Springs with eight courts, a practice area, and a player’s lounge. Springs Pickleball was founded by Scott Evans and his wife.
KKTV
Fiery rollover north of Pueblo causes delays on northbound I-25
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 19-year-old was able to escape a burning vehicle after flipping their car on the interstate Wednesday morning. State Patrol says the driver was traveling north between Pueblo and Colorado Springs when they lost control and rolled their pickup. The truck burst into flames after crashing, but the teen was able to climb out, only suffering moderate injuries.
KKTV
El Paso County tops the state for highest number of fatal lane violation crashes
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County has earned the unwanted distinction of being the Colorado county with the highest number of traffic deaths related to lane violations. Colorado State Patrol said Thursday that fatal crashes involving drivers drifting out of their lane skyrocketed in 2021 -- itself...
Missing Woodland Park girls found safe
UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/4/2022 7:11 p.m. (WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The two girls have been found safe, according to WPPD. ORIGINAL STORY: Two girls missing from Gateway Elementary area in Woodland Park TUESDAY 10/4/2022 6:06 p.m. The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) is asking for the community’s assistance locating two missing girls. WPPD said in a […]
KKTV
Cheyenne Mountain School District ranks No. 1 in Colorado according to new school ratings
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak region boasts some of the best districts in the state, according to new rankings released Tuesday. According to this year’s “Best Schools and Districts” rankings, compiled by school data aggregation site Niche, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 came out on top for all districts in the state of Colorado.
Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a deadly shooting involving Pueblo Co. Sheriff's deputies in Colorado City. Deputies were dispatched to a burglary call at a home on Santa Fe Dr. around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the deputies encountered an armed suspect, and shots The post Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies appeared first on KRDO.
Crash slows down morning commute on northbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Pueblo
PUEBLO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting I-25 north of Pueblo has reopened after an early morning crash. The crash happened between the Purcell Blvd. exit and the Pinon exit. Slow downs through the area during the morning commute were upwards of 21 minutes, according to Google. CDOT The post Crash slows down morning commute on northbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Armed burglary suspect killed by deputies in Pueblo County Wednesday night
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed burglary suspect was killed by deputies in Pueblo County late Wednesday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a house on Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City around 11:45 p.m. They encountered the armed suspect after getting on scene. The sheriff’s office has not elaborated on what happened next, only that shots were fired and the suspect was hit. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.
KKTV
Serious crash in Pueblo closes busy roadway Tuesday evening
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The roadway was back open by about 5:25 p.m. A busy roadway was closed Tuesday evening in Pueblo because of a crash. At about 4:50 p.m. Pueblo Police announced there was a “serious” crash at E. 4th Street and the Highway 50 bypass. As of 4:55 p.m., 4th Street was closed in the area.
Sculpture of local historical figure to be reinstalled
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A bronze sculpture of local historical figure, Winfield Scott Stratton, will be reinstalled at the median on the corner of Pikes Peak and Nevada Avenues late morning. The sculpture was initially taken down for repair and maintenance, which included strengthening the base and washing and waxing the piece. In the early 1870s, […]
KKTV
Motorcyclist seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The driver of a motorcycle has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving another vehicle Wednesday night. The Colorado Springs Police Department says they were dispatched to the scene around 8:15 p.m at the intersection of Venetucci and Cheyenne...
KKTV
Colorado Springs pup named a finalist for ‘Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs was named a finalist for the “Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.”. Wahl, a grooming company, issued a news release on Tuesday saying they are working with animal advocate Lee Asher to bring attention to the nationwide contest. The release explains Luna was rescued from a puppy mill and brought to the National Mill Dog Rescue in El Paso County, covered in matS, dirt and sores from years of neglect.
KKTV
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after pickup truck ran red light in western Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a pickup truck ran a red light. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they learned a pickup truck traveling north on Venetucci failed to stop at a red light and collided with a motorcycle traveling east on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
“Miracle Moment” on Lake Pueblo for 95-year-old with passion for sailing
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday afternoon, Dr. Bill Plauth and his friend Harriet Weidner left StoneCreek of Flying Horse in Colorado Springs for a sail on Lake Pueblo. “It’s just the boat,” said Dr. Plauth. “Just seeing it, brings back memories.” His passion for sailing formed after his parents purchased him a boat at a […]
Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo, roadway back open
UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/4/2022 5:26 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — East 4th Street at the Hwy 50 bypass is back open, according to PPD. ORIGINAL STORY: Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo TUESDAY 10/4/2022 4:58 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic crash on East 4th Street at […]
FOX21News.com
Salad days ahead for Colorado Springs with Green District!
(SPONSORED) — Prepare your appetite. Green District is a new fast-casual restaurant in Colorado Springs, providing high-quality, healthy food to customers in a fun, lively environment. Nova was invited to check out their location in Briargate and chat with Tim Spong, Green District’s Western Market President, about the concept and their new fall menu options!
KKTV
New cancer center opening in Pueblo will offer advanced treatments to southern Colorado
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Coloradans will soon have a new option for cancer treatment. On Oct. 10, Parkview Health System in Pueblo will welcome its first patients to the new comprehensive cancer care center. Like the name suggests, the facility will offer treatments under one roof for every kind...
