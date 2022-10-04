COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed burglary suspect was killed by deputies in Pueblo County late Wednesday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a house on Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City around 11:45 p.m. They encountered the armed suspect after getting on scene. The sheriff’s office has not elaborated on what happened next, only that shots were fired and the suspect was hit. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO