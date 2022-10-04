Read full article on original website
Stockton Serial Killings: Brazen Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘Numb’
STOCKTON, California—Salvador Debudey Jr. was just trying to find some dinner when he was shot dead on the streets of Stockton, California by a suspected serial killer.The murder occurred on Aug. 11, a short distance from a flower shop owned by Debudey’s uncle. Debudey, an aspiring musician and artist who was known to friends and family as Sal, had stopped by just the day before to say hello, William Debudey recalled.“He was getting a bite to eat when it happened,” he told The Daily Beast at his store on Wednesday. “He was at a chicken stand… and the guy pulled...
Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
Vigil held for teenage brothers killed in house party shooting
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A vigil took place Monday night to honor the two teenage brothers who were killed in an Airbnb house party shooting over the weekend. The vigil was held inside the Longfellow Middle School. The family of the two teenagers asked for privacy during the vigil, according to the school’s principal. Jazy […]
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Family Seeks Justice for Mother Killed in Walnut Creek Hit-and-Run
A South Bay father and his three children are asking for justice after a hit-and-run took their mother’s life. Chung Thuy Le, 44, of Milpitas was struck and killed about 7 p.m. Saturday as she was walking from the nail salon she owned to her car in Walnut Creek.
Heartbreaking photos show victims of the Stockton serial killer as families are left devastated by California attacks
PHOTOS of victims of the Stockton "serial killer" have emerged after their families were left devastated by the string of deadly attacks. The victims' identities were revealed this week as cops in California said that the murders fit the definition of a serial killer. New video of a person of...
Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
Concord police resolved standoff with armed man at Sunvalley Shopping Center
CONCORD -- A man described as armed and in distress was in a standoff with police officers at Sunvalley Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon. The incident has since been resolved.Concord police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate.Police later said they were talking to a suspect and trying to get him to surrender. Mall patrons were evacuated as a precaution.At 5:15 p.m., police tweeted the "investigation has concluded" and the mall had been reopened. No additional details were immediately available.Last week, Sunvalley Shopping Center was also locked down after a rape suspect hid in the ceiling of the Nordstrom Rack store. Believing he had outwaited pursuing officers, he was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store.
Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
Police: 1 arrested for robbery, attempted murder at Smart and Final
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Antioch, accused by police of stabbing a 58-year-old man in a robbery at a Smart and Final location, according to a press release. Officers responded at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at 2638 Sommersville Road. When they arrived, they found […]
NBC Bay Area
Palo Alto Police Investigate Suspected Hate Crime Involving Driver and Cyclist
Palo Alto police are investigating a suspected hate crime after a cyclist said a driver yelled a racial slur and then hit him with a truck. The incident happened downtown on University Avenue last Thursday around 5:30 p.m. when a Black cyclist briefly veered into the street to avoid a car that was trying to park.
2 teenage boys killed in Oakland shooting were brothers
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two Berkeley High School students who were killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Oakland were brothers who “never caused any trouble,” their aunt said. Police have not yet released their names but their aunt, Erika Galavis, told the San Francisco...
KSBW.com
Los Gatos mom accused of throwing parties for underage teens pleads not guilty
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A mother accused of throwing alcohol-fueled sex parties for underage teens at her former Los Gatos home pleaded not guilty in a San Jose courtroom Monday. Shannon O'Connor has been behind bars since last October and will remain in custody as she awaits trial on 39 felony and misdemeanor charges, including child endangerment, child molestation and sexual assault.
Missing Union City girl found
UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
Runaway teen from Hayward reported missing
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl has been reported missing, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on Twitter. 13-year-old Nayeli Blanton was last seen in Hayward on Saturday, Oct. 1 near Hazel Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Nayeli is about 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Shewas […]
Parents holding kids out of Napa County school after former employee’s arrest
POPE VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A former employee of Pope Valley Elementary School in Napa County was arrested on Saturday for 19 felony counts related to having sexual contact with children. A parent told KRON4 that many parents have temporarily pulled their kids from the school as concerns linger. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office charged […]
Man arrested in violent Santa Rosa carjacking
(KRON) — A man wanted for a brutal carjacking in Santa Rosa on Sunday has turned himself into police, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. KRON On is streaming now Rico Leaton-Gomez turned himself in at the Sonoma County Jail on Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. Officers with SRPD took Leaton-Gomez […]
Stockton serial killer 'on a mission'; Watch surveillance video
STOCKTON — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said.On Tuesday, Stockton police released a surveillance video of a person of interest in the case. Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a press conference that while the view is from behind, he wanted the public to note the person's distinctive, upright posture and uneven stride.McFadden said the department did not have any evidence directly linking a suspect to any...
NBC Bay Area
2 Teen Brothers Dead Following Oakland House Party Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a house party shooting that left two teen brothers dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene.
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Sean Monterrosa Terminated
The Vallejo Police Department is moving forward with plans to fire a police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man while responding to reports of looting during a 2020 protest. The department is not releasing the officer's name, but the family of the man he shot said it is...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Rosa Police Search for Violent Carjacking Suspect
Police continue searching for the suspect in a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa. The incident occurred near the intersection of First and A streets Sunday. Video shows Rico Richards Leaton-Gomez, of Windsor, approaching a pickup truck offering to buy it. Police said he then punched the 67-year-old driver through his...
