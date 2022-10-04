ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

TheDailyBeast

Stockton Serial Killings: Brazen Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘Numb’

STOCKTON, California—Salvador Debudey Jr. was just trying to find some dinner when he was shot dead on the streets of Stockton, California by a suspected serial killer.The murder occurred on Aug. 11, a short distance from a flower shop owned by Debudey’s uncle. Debudey, an aspiring musician and artist who was known to friends and family as Sal, had stopped by just the day before to say hello, William Debudey recalled.“He was getting a bite to eat when it happened,” he told The Daily Beast at his store on Wednesday. “He was at a chicken stand… and the guy pulled...
KRON4 News

Vigil held for teenage brothers killed in house party shooting

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A vigil took place Monday night to honor the two teenage brothers who were killed in an Airbnb house party shooting over the weekend. The vigil was held inside the Longfellow Middle School. The family of the two teenagers asked for privacy during the vigil, according to the school’s principal. Jazy […]
KRON4 News

Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
CBS San Francisco

Concord police resolved standoff with armed man at Sunvalley Shopping Center

CONCORD -- A man described as armed and in distress was in a standoff with police officers at Sunvalley Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon. The incident has since been resolved.Concord police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate.Police later said they were talking to a suspect and trying to get him to surrender. Mall patrons were evacuated as a precaution.At 5:15 p.m., police tweeted the "investigation has concluded" and the mall had been reopened. No additional details were immediately available.Last week, Sunvalley Shopping Center was also locked down after a rape suspect hid in the ceiling of the Nordstrom Rack store. Believing he had outwaited pursuing officers, he was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store.
FOX40

Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
KSBW.com

Los Gatos mom accused of throwing parties for underage teens pleads not guilty

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A mother accused of throwing alcohol-fueled sex parties for underage teens at her former Los Gatos home pleaded not guilty in a San Jose courtroom Monday. Shannon O'Connor has been behind bars since last October and will remain in custody as she awaits trial on 39 felony and misdemeanor charges, including child endangerment, child molestation and sexual assault.
KRON4 News

Missing Union City girl found

UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
KRON4 News

Runaway teen from Hayward reported missing

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl has been reported missing, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on Twitter. 13-year-old Nayeli Blanton was last seen in Hayward on Saturday, Oct. 1 near Hazel Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Nayeli is about 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Shewas […]
KRON4 News

Man arrested in violent Santa Rosa carjacking

(KRON) — A man wanted for a brutal carjacking in Santa Rosa on Sunday has turned himself into police, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. KRON On is streaming now Rico Leaton-Gomez turned himself in at the Sonoma County Jail on Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. Officers with SRPD took Leaton-Gomez […]
CBS San Francisco

Stockton serial killer 'on a mission'; Watch surveillance video

STOCKTON — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said.On Tuesday, Stockton police released a surveillance video of a person of interest in the case. Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a press conference that while the view is from behind, he wanted the public to note the person's distinctive, upright posture and uneven stride.McFadden said the department did not have any evidence directly linking a suspect to any...
NBC Bay Area

2 Teen Brothers Dead Following Oakland House Party Shooting

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a house party shooting that left two teen brothers dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene.
NBC Bay Area

Vallejo Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Sean Monterrosa Terminated

The Vallejo Police Department is moving forward with plans to fire a police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man while responding to reports of looting during a 2020 protest. The department is not releasing the officer's name, but the family of the man he shot said it is...
NBC Bay Area

Santa Rosa Police Search for Violent Carjacking Suspect

Police continue searching for the suspect in a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa. The incident occurred near the intersection of First and A streets Sunday. Video shows Rico Richards Leaton-Gomez, of Windsor, approaching a pickup truck offering to buy it. Police said he then punched the 67-year-old driver through his...
