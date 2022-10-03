Fairhaven comes out on top in matchup of two of SouthCoast's top girls soccer teams

FAIRHAVEN — Liza Pinette and the rest of the Fairhaven High girls soccer team left it all on the field on a cold and windy Monday afternoon.

In a matchup of the South Coast Conference’s top two teams, Pinette notched two goals to power the unbeaten Blue Devils to a hard-fought 4-1 victory over Apponequet at Alumni Stadium.

“We were all nervous all day at school, thinking about the game. We came and talked about it, saying, ‘We’re going to play our all,’ and I think we did.

“It was easy to see we want it more than them. It’s absolutely huge. It feels so awesome.”

The Lakers controlled possession and took several shots on net that went wide left and wide right.

“The only two games we’ve lost this season have been the exact same,” said Apponequet head coach Robin Ireland. “We had all the possession and all the shots and then we didn't put them in and we didn't take our chances. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Meanwhile Fairhaven’s players made the most of their opportunities by scoring on their first two shots of the game for a 2-0 lead with 10:42 left in the first half.

“Being able to put those in the back of the net early on, especially when we weren’t at our peak performance, definitely helped with the flow of the game,” said Fairhaven head coach Ally Lima. “The fact that we have a star like we do up top (with Pinette) to help put those away is huge.”

Pinette took the ball 40 yards down the right sideline before sending the ball into the top left corner of the net for a 1-0 advantage just over 10 minutes into the game.

She added a second unassisted goal — her 11th of the season — when she went top shelf above Apponequet junior goalie Casey Radley for a 2-0 lead.

“It was kind of shocking,” said Pinette. “That first one trickled in. I’m proud of my performance because sometimes my confidence isn’t really there, but today I felt like it was.

“Sometimes I’ve got to remind myself that the pressure is not all on me and if I just stay calm and I know how to do my best, it works. If I play with my team how we do best, it works.”

Apponequet pulled within 2-1 two minutes later when sophomore Jaida Beaulieu scored on a penalty shot.

The score stayed that way until the 54th minute when junior Sophia Fleurent corralled a corner kick attempt by sophomore Malene Mattos and sent the shot into the right side of the net.

Less than two minutes later, senior Faith Landreville scored on a free kick to make it 4-1.

“With my team it was more than me that scored so it was exciting,” Pinette said. “Every girl on this team deserves recognition for their work.

“It feels great having such a good team my senior year. These girls are like family. I would agree that no team in the South Coast Conference loves each other more than we do.”

Senior goalie Sara Reis made six saves, including four in the second half.

“All I was thinking about was to not let my team down,” said Reis, who has four shutouts on the season. “I didn’t want to let up an easy shot. I wanted to stay up on my toes and be ready. They’re a very good strong team so winning against them is big for us."

Lima added, “She’s played phenomenal. Her awareness in the net is unlike many others. She has a very calm, composed attitude when she’s in net. You don’t find that in a lot of keepers.”

Despite the loss, Ireland was pleased with how his Lakers played.

“Sometimes you play well and you just don’t get the result,” he said. “It was a good learning experience. The girls played well but there are some things they can pick up and learn from. I’d love to play them again, but we don’t get to do that.”

WHAT IT MEANS: With the win, the Blue Devils improve 8-0-2 and sit atop the SCC Small School standings. … The Lakers, who fall to 6-2-0, remain No. 1 among SCC Large Schools. … Both teams are back in action Wednesday with the Lakers hosting Somerset Berkley and the Blue Devils hosting Bourne.

SOUTHCOASTVARSITY PLAYER OF THE GAME: Pinette set the tone with her two first-half goals.

LIMA: “That was not an easy win. That was a hard-fought game both ways. We’ve been preparing for them. I'm not going to lie. We watched film and we did our homework. They were able to do exactly what we prepped for perfectly on the field today and it showed with the score.”

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Fairhaven comes out on top in matchup of two of SouthCoast's top girls soccer teams