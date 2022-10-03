Sports scores, highlights: Alex Cook nets four goals, Durfee golf clinch playoff spot

The fall sports season is underway in the Fall River area.

Take a look at the highlights from Monday's local high school action:

Boys soccer: Bishop Connolly vs. Bristol-Plymouth

SCORE: Bishop Connolly 4, Bristol-Plymouth 2

LOCATION: Bishop Connolly

RECORD: Bishop Connolly, 3-3-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars defeated Bristol-Plymouth at home. Chris Guzman had a goal and two assists for Connolly. Other goal scorers were Dimitrios Tzevelekos, Avery Dinham (assist) and Jayden Souza.

NEXT UP: Connolly travels to Holbrook on Tuesday.

Boys soccer: Joseph Case at Bourne

SCORE: Bourne 2, Joseph Case 1

LOCATION: Bourne

DATE: Oct. 3

RECORD: Joseph Case, 0-5-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals fall short to Bourne on the road. Christian Liberatore netted the lone goal for Case Score was tied at 1-1 at half. "It was definitely a frustrating loss as we outshot and outpossessed Bourne this afternoon," Cardinals head coach Steve Manteiga said. "Just lacked finishing."

NEXT UP: Case host Seekonk on Wednesday.

Boys soccer: Somerset Berkley at Greater New Bedford

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 0, Greater New Bedford 0

LOCATION: Greater New Bedford

DATE: Oct. 3

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 3-3-2 (3-2-2 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders tied their game with league opponent Greater New Bedford. Evan Furtado had a game-high 10 saves in net for SBR. Cam Freitas, Nic Scanlon, and Seth Lee played well on the offensive end. Top defensive players were Evan Furtado and Ben Miller.

NEXT UP: The Raiders host Apponequet on Wednesday.

Girls soccer: Atlantis Charter vs. South Shore Christian

SCORE: Atlantis Charter 4, South Shore Christian 0

LOCATION: Atlantis Charter

DATE: Oct. 3

RECORD: Atlantis Charter, 4-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Tritons maintained their home winning streak, beating South Shore Christian. Julia Ribon, Cidney Barboza and Destiny Rodney each scored goals for Atlantis Charter. Izzy St Pierre posted her first shutout of the season. Jasmine Almeida earned the Player of the Match award for a sterling performance in centerback.

NEXT UP: Atlantis Charter plays a rematch with South Shore Christian on Wednesday.

Girls soccer: Joseph Case vs. Bourne

SCORE: Bourne 2, Joseph Case 0

LOCATION: Joseph Case

DATE: Oct. 3

RECORD: Joseph Case, 2-6-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals lost a close game with league opponent Bourne at home. Senior Emma Villarrubia made eight saves in her starting debut as goalkeeper. Veronica Aruajo and Gianna Botelho each had strong games for Case.

NEXT UP: The Cardinals travel to Seekonk on Wednesday.

Girls soccer: Somerset Berkley vs. Greater New Bedford

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 6, Greater New Bedford 0

LOCATION: Somerset Berkley

DATE: Oct. 3

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 5-3-1 (5-2-1 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders blanked league opponent Greater New Bedford at home. Alex Cook netted a season-high four goals for SBR in the win. Jocelyn Wilson scored a pair of goals and had an assist. Emily Fernandes chipped in with a pair of assists while Mia Gentile and Genesis Price contributed an assist. Maddie Willis got the shutout in net, making six saves.

NEXT UP: SBR hosts Old Rochester on Wednesday.

Field hockey: Westport at Bourne

SCORE: Westport 3, Bourne 0

LOCATION: Bourne

DATE: Oct. 3

RECORD: Westport, 2-4-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats posted their second win of the season, blanking Bourne on the road. Molly Bazinet scored 2 goals and notched one assist for Westport in the win. Cailynn White also had a goal. Strong defensive game from Makayla Grace, Colleen Smith, Madeleine Melnyk, and Avery Avila. Hannah Abrams had seven saves in the shutout.

NEXT UP: The Wildcats host Wareham on Wednesday.

Field hockey: Durfee at Old Rochester

SCORE: Durfee 1, Old Rochester 1

LOCATION: Old Rochester

DATE: Oct. 3

RECORD: Durfee, 7-1-2 (4-0 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers tied their game with Old Rochester on the road. Shakira Cadet scored Durfee's lone goal on an assist by Josie Caine. Caine also had a strong game at midfield. "Overall we played much better today on the grass," Hilltoppers head coach Nicole Henrique said. "We had many opportunities offensively and applied a lot of pressure but couldn’t come up with more than one goal. I think we just turned on the intensity too late."

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers host Dighton-Rehoboth on Wednesday.

Golf: Durfee at New Bedford

SCORE: Durfee 104, New Bedford 46

LOCATION: Whaling City Golf Club

DATE: Oct. 3

RECORD: Durfee, 7-3 (3-2 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers qualify the state tournament after beating league opponent New Bedford on the road. Durfee notable golfers were Ethan Tho (37)

Brady Sullivan (40) and Mike Banalewicz (42)

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers travel to Brockton on Tuesday.

Golf: Joseph Case at Bourne

SCORE: Bourne 277, Joseph Case 341

LOCATION: Brookside Golf Course

DATE: Oct. 3

RECORD: Joseph Case, 1-8

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals lost their match against league opponent Bourne. Top two scorers for Case were Ryan Farrell and Everett Rego. Head-to-head, Farrell won his fifth match of the season while tying for second in the match.

NEXT UP: The Cardinals host Fairhaven on Tuesday.

Girls volleyball: Bishop Connolly at Bristol-Plymouth

SCORE: Bristol-Plymouth 3, Bishop Connolly 2

LOCATION: Bishop Connolly

DATE: Oct. 3

RECORD: Bishop Connolly, 2-5 (1-2 in Mayflower)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars fell short against Bristol-Plymouth on the road. Morgan Diogo finished the game off with seven aces. Samantha O’Leary had five kills and two blocks. "Overall, each player hustled throughout each set but [we] came up just a little short of winning," Connolly head coach Caylee Coelho said.

NEXT UP: The Cougars face Norwell on Tuesday.

Girls volleyball: Joseph Case at Old Rochester

SCORE: Joseph Case 3, Old Rochester 1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20)

LOCATION: Old Rochester

DATE: Oct. 3

RECORD: Joseph Case, 9-1 (7-0 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals took three of four game against league opponent Old Rochester on the road. Hannah Storm had 18 kills, 19 digs, and five aces for Case. Jamie Moniz finished with nine kills and four blocks. Loagan Brown contributed six kills and 13 digs while Olivia Silva had 33 assists and three aces. Brianna Campos had some amazing defensive plays in the back-row and finished with nine digs.

NEXT UP: The Cardinals travel to Dighton-Rehoboth on Wednesday.

Girls volleyball: Diman vs. Southeastern

SCORE: Diman 3, Southeastern 1 (25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 25-10)

LOCATION: Diman

DATE: Sept. 30

RECORD: Diman 6-1 (3-0 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals took three of four game against league opponent Southeastern last Friday. Avery Rounds served 22-of-24 with four aces while Sadie Krauzyk served 13-of-15 with nine kills and six aces.

NEXT UP: The Bengals hosts Cape Cod Tech at Diman on Tuesday.

Girls volleyball: Durfee vs. Apponequet

SCORE: Apponequet 3, Durfee 1 ( 22-25, 25-21,15-25, 25-27)

LOCATION: Durfee

DATE: Sept. 30

RECORD: Durfee, 4-6 (1-3 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers dropped three of four games against non-league opponent Apponequet last Friday. Lauren Kuchar led Durfee with 10 kills. Alanis Zayas, Selena Pereira, and Jocelyn Adorno-Sigouin each finished with four kills. Jasmine Caine added 19 assists and four aces while Alexis Layne had 32 digs.

NEXT UP: Durfee hosts Braintree on Tuesday.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.