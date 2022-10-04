Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point above Lake Harney at Geneva is currently experiencing record flooding. The river level crested at a Record Flood of 12.7 ft Monday morning and will continue to gradually fall through this week. The river level is forecast to remain above the previous Record Flood through next week. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening around 1015 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This exceeds the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.8 feet, Water covers State Road 46 and it may become impassable near Jungle Road and Prevatt Road. Standing water on secondary roads near the river deepens to more than three feet in some areas. Flooding becomes more significant to structures and marinas from above Lake Harney to the Lake Jesup area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Thursday was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall slowly to 12.2 feet Tuesday morning but this remains in record flood. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 12.5 Thu 9 am 12.4 12.4 12.3 12.2 12.2
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 10:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-07 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 130 AM EDT. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Minor to major river flooding continues in the wake of the heavy rainfall associated with former Hurricane Ian. Dry conditions are expected for the next several days which will allow flood waters to gradually recede. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Peace River At Bartow. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Thursday was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 9.8 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.7 feet on 06/22/1959. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Peace River Bartow 8.0 10.3 Thu 9 am 10.2 10.0 9.8 9.6 9.4
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 11:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Shingle Creek at Campbell continues a slow decline. Creek levels have fallen out of Major Flood this morning but will remain in Moderate Flood through Friday, then is forecast to fall into Minor Flood stage Friday night or Saturday. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening around 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 62.0 feet, Widespread flooding with water entering some residential and commercial structures near the creek, including Good Samaritan Village and Marsh Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 61.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Thursday was 62.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 60.6 feet late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (11 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 61.8 Thu 10 am 61.2 60.6 MSG MSG MSG
Comments / 0