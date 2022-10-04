Read full article on original website
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
fox26houston.com
Renter gets $7,000 water bill; who's responsible for leaks?
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A Missouri City mother couldn't believe her last water bill. It was for more than $7,000 for their first month living in a rental home. "I was just like, 'wow,' because I was looking at it, like this has to be a typo!" said Termeria Harrison.
Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds
Racially restrictive covenants were used in the first part of the 20th century by white homeowners to prevent people of color from moving into their neighborhoods. In 1948, the Supreme Court decided that these covenants cannot be enforced, however, the language remains on many deeds across the country.
klif.com
Abbott Now Acknowledging Attempts by NYC to Coordinate Migrant Bus Trips
(Austin, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott is now acknowledging that the New York City mayor’s office reached out about trying to co-ordinate migrant drop-offs from Texas to NYC. It’s was a claim made by NY Mayor Eric Adams himself in an interview during the The Texas Tribune...
Dallas Observer
As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith
Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
Could Houstonians soon pay more? Revenue cap adjustment for taxpayers may be on ballot in 2023
At a city council meeting, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a tax adjustment would be in the best interest of public safety.
fox26houston.com
Could Conservative drift of Texas Latinos doom Democratic hopes?
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - It is a fundamental demographic fact - Latinos comprise better than 40% of the Texas population. That steadily growing number should translate into formidable power at the polls, but unlike most midterms, a significant number of Hispanic voters in the Lone Star State have swung their support to conservative candidates.
Gov. Abbott says he’s running for reelection to keep hard working jobs ‘alive and well’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott met with local business leaders in Tyler on Wednesday as a part of his reelection campaign and discussed how his efforts as governor have impacted the Texas economy. As a part of the roundtable discussion, Abbott addressed how local businesses are tackling supply chain challenges and providing jobs. […]
KHOU
Poll: Majority of likely Texas Hispanic voters support O’Rourke over Abbott
TEXAS, USA — Texas passed a major milestone in September 2022, when the U.S. Census Bureau said the state had more Hispanic residents than white residents. According to the Bureau’s American Community Survey, Hispanic Texans now make up 40.2% of the state’s population, while white Texans comprise 39.4%.
Here are some post-governor debate responses from Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke
In Friday's hour-long debate between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke, we could only get to so many questions.
Houston billionaire makes another huge donation
I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
Houston-area crime wave being fueled by policies of Democratic county leader, says GOP challenger
Alexandra del Moral Mealer is challenging Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, citing issues with the rise in crime and criminals out on bail in an exclusive interview with Fox Digital.
Horrific: Houston, Texas Nursing Home Videoed Abusing Elderly Man
A nursing home in Houston, Texas is now facing anger from one resident's family a recently released surveillance video seemed to prove their accusations of abuse true. KHOU 11 has the story and video. The family first learned of the suspected abuse when the 87-year-old grandfather told them staff was...
KBTX.com
Legal experts say latest threat of action against Texas Central could finally lead to answers
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) -Attorneys representing 93 property owners across nine Texas counties are hoping to get answers and closure for their clients. They want answers about the future of the proposed Texas Central 240-mile high-speed train from Houston to Dallas with a stop in the Brazos Valley. Attorneys representing the...
CHI Health Systems 'IT security incident': Houston's St. Luke's impacted by nationwide outage
The health system serving the Houston area said hospitals are operational, but some patient appointments were affected.
fox26houston.com
Dallas Secret Service agent named Texas Chief of School Safety and Security
AUSTIN, Texas - Former Dallas Secret Service agent John P. Scott will be in charge of safety and security at schools across Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Scott to the newly created role of Chief of School Safety and Security on Monday. "I am honored to join the Texas Education...
This Texas city was named one of the least ‘green’ cities in the nation
Much of North Texas also ranked low based on 'green' living.
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"
With just over a month until Texans take to the polls to vote for their next Governor, the election is heating up. Last Friday, the two candidates, the current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democrat opponent, Beto O'Rourke, took part in their only debate.
fox26houston.com
Compromise offered to snap Harris County budget stalemate
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle attempting to break a pro-longed funding impasse by offering a compromise to the Democratic majority controlling Harris County government. "I'm calling their bluff," said Cagle. At the core of the deal is a tax rate that would lower the...
