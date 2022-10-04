ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dallas Observer

As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith

Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
fox26houston.com

Could Conservative drift of Texas Latinos doom Democratic hopes?

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - It is a fundamental demographic fact - Latinos comprise better than 40% of the Texas population. That steadily growing number should translate into formidable power at the polls, but unlike most midterms, a significant number of Hispanic voters in the Lone Star State have swung their support to conservative candidates.
Ash Jurberg

Houston billionaire makes another huge donation

I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
fox26houston.com

Compromise offered to snap Harris County budget stalemate

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle attempting to break a pro-longed funding impasse by offering a compromise to the Democratic majority controlling Harris County government. "I'm calling their bluff," said Cagle. At the core of the deal is a tax rate that would lower the...
