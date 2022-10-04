Read full article on original website
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Mother
The former child star, who appeared in "Riverdale" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," pled guilty to the March 2020 shooting death of his mother, Barbara Waite.
Lawyers for Minnesota Say Derek Chauvin’s Request to Vacate His Convictions in George Floyd’s Murder ‘Says the Quiet Part Out Loud’
Lawyers for the state of Minnesota said Wednesday that ex-police officer Derek Chauvin’s bid to vacate his convictions for the murder of George Floyd “says the quiet part out loud, and argues that police officers cannot ever be convicted of assault.”. “But the law authorizes officers only to...
Georgia Attorney Sentenced for Road Rage Murder of Man He Suspected of Throwing a Golf Ball at His Mercedes
A 47-year-old Georgia attorney may spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes Benz by running the man down with the luxury sedan. A Fulton County jury on Tuesday returned a guilty verdict against Bryan Keith Schmitt...
GA driver who fired a gun into a moving pickup truck, killing a girl, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison
A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a moving pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. A judge imposed the maximum prison sentence for Marc Wilson, 23,...
Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail
One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
4 Georgia prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed inmate, trying to cover it up
Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year...
Daily Beast
Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe
On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head. Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York...
buzzfeednews.com
The California Woman Who Faked Being Kidnapped Has Been Sentenced To A Year And A Half In Prison
The California woman who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, prompting a massive search and flurry of media attention, was sentenced Monday to a year and a half in prison, according to the Department of Justice. Sherri Papini, 39, pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about her...
TODAY.com
New details emerge in the death of mom and teacher Eliza Fletcher, suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police searching near a vacant home where the body of Eliza Fletcher was located also found some purple running shorts that appeared to belong to the missing jogger in a discarded trash bag, authorities said. An amended arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News contained the new details of investigators' path...
Mississippi man convicted of murder and previously sentenced to death will now be paroled
Those convicted of murder are not eligible for parole in Mississippi, but court rulings paved the way for a man previously sentenced to death to receive parole and be scheduled for release. Frederick Bell had been serving a sentence at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for the May 1991...
Washington Examiner
Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail
Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
Essence
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Supported raised over $500,000 for Pieper Lewis on GoFundMe. Attorneys for an Iowa teen asked a judge to overturn a portion of the sentence that ordered her to pay $150,000 to the estate of her rapist. Pieper Lewis, who turned 18 on Wednesday, was sentenced earlier this month to five...
WISN
Missouri man who admitted murdering Wisconsin brothers, enters guilty plea to federal mail fraud
The Missouri man who last week admitted to killing and burning the bodies of two brothers from Wisconsin entered another plea Monday, this time to federal charges linked to the same case. Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder Friday in Cass County.
NBC Washington
Man Convicted of Murder for Deadly Shooting Inside Virginia Denny's
A man who shot and killed a food delivery driver and seriously wounded another man inside a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, in 2019 was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder but avoided a more serious charge. A jury found Jordan Anderson guilty of 45 charges, including second-degree murder and...
Family of Slain Brother, Pregnant Wife ‘Heartbroken’ Over Alleged Killer’s Plea Deal
Brent Hanson, who was charged with the 2021 murder of his brother Clyde Hanson and his pregnant sister-in-law Jessica Hanson, has entered into a plea agreement with the South Dakota State Attorney that will save him from the death penalty—against the wishes of the victims’ family.Brent will face life in prison with an agreement to take the death penalty off the table.This is not the outcome the Hanson family was looking for. “We are heartbroken with the State attorney’s brash decision to enter into this plea agreement without the knowledge nor approval of the family,” Hanson’s family said in a...
americanmilitarynews.com
SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military
Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
Convicted bombmaker uses battery acid and dummy to escape prison, Nevada officials say
“This is unacceptable,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement
Killer is first inmate to face public Parole Board hearing
A man who murdered his wife 37 years ago will become the first prisoner to have a public Parole Board hearing, under rules designed to boost transparency and confidence in decision-making. Caroline Corby, the chair of the Parole Board of England and Wales, said on Tuesday the next hearing to...
New Affidavit Reveals How Authorities Found Murdered Jogger’s Body At Abandoned House
New details are coming to light about the violent murder of a jogger snatched from a Memphis street. The body of 34-year-old schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza ‘Liza’ Fletcher was found on Monday morning behind a vacant residence in Memphis. The grisly discovery came three days after Fletcher was ambushed while on an early-morning run and forced into a dark-colored SUV.
Missouri man convicted in brothers' deaths admits to fraud
A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers.
