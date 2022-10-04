ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail

One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
Washington Examiner

Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail

Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Washington

Man Convicted of Murder for Deadly Shooting Inside Virginia Denny's

A man who shot and killed a food delivery driver and seriously wounded another man inside a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, in 2019 was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder but avoided a more serious charge. A jury found Jordan Anderson guilty of 45 charges, including second-degree murder and...
MANASSAS, VA
TheDailyBeast

Family of Slain Brother, Pregnant Wife ‘Heartbroken’ Over Alleged Killer’s Plea Deal

Brent Hanson, who was charged with the 2021 murder of his brother Clyde Hanson and his pregnant sister-in-law Jessica Hanson, has entered into a plea agreement with the South Dakota State Attorney that will save him from the death penalty—against the wishes of the victims’ family.Brent will face life in prison with an agreement to take the death penalty off the table.This is not the outcome the Hanson family was looking for. “We are heartbroken with the State attorney’s brash decision to enter into this plea agreement without the knowledge nor approval of the family,” Hanson’s family said in a...
americanmilitarynews.com

SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military

Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
Oxygen

New Affidavit Reveals How Authorities Found Murdered Jogger’s Body At Abandoned House

New details are coming to light about the violent murder of a jogger snatched from a Memphis street. The body of 34-year-old schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza ‘Liza’ Fletcher was found on Monday morning behind a vacant residence in Memphis. The grisly discovery came three days after Fletcher was ambushed while on an early-morning run and forced into a dark-colored SUV.
MEMPHIS, TN

