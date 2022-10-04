ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Hall Says She’ll No Longer Share Pics Of Son Online As She Hits Back At Ant Anstead

By Sabrina Picou
 2 days ago
Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Christina Hall, 39, shared that she will no longer post photos of her son, Hudson Anstead, 3, online due to Ant Anstead‘s recent allegations about her “exploiting” their son. The Christina on the Coast star posted a selfie with a very long caption explaining the matter on Oct. 2. “I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information,” she began. “This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

The mom-of-three then went on to add that she wanted Hudson on her TV shows to be included in activities with his siblings. “I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear. My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings,” Christina wrote. She also added that her ex-husband is “using Instagram” to rate her parenting since that is “the only access” he has to her personal life.

“This has been the case since July 2020. This is unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen, rather than a judgement tool…especially since this is a very small fraction of my personal life as the rest is kept between me and my family,” Christina went on to write. And although she will no longer share photos of Hudson online, she reassured her 1.8 million followers that her son “will be just fine” since her “personal collection of photos on my phone and in our home are filled with memories of my children.”

Christina Hall & Ant Anstead were married from 2018 to 2021. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

The reality TV star concluded her lengthy post by writing, “Thank you to all the people who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at me. I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother.” Her online clapback comes just four days after she slammed Ant for his allegations towards her in court documents obtained by Us Weekly. “I have read the Supplemental Declaration of Anthony ‘Ant’ Anstead and was shocked to see that Ant is continuing to make false allegations against me,” she wrote in the Sept. 27 declaration. “The allegation that I am ‘exploiting’ our son is truly offensive and simply untrue. After seeing what Ant has written in his Supplemental Declaration it is clear that his motivation is not Hudson’s best interest.”

In addition, The Wellness Remodel author called the social media content she created with her son “organic moments” despite Ant’s claims against her in the documents. “I have never exploited our son Hudson,” Christina wrote. “He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as a playing with toys or making cookies. These were organic moments in Hudson’s eyes. Nothing was forced and they were filmed with a cell phone, not a production team.”

Ant Anstead & Christina Hall share one child together. (MEGA)

In the documents, Ant wrote, “I do not believe it is in Hudson’s best interests to be exploited as a ‘spokesperson, ambassador’ or as a ‘model’ for any products or social media campaigns.” And that he is afraid that Christina is filming Hudson her reality TV show against his wishes. “I fear she also has footage of him, to be used in one of her reality TV shows, without my knowledge or consent, and continues to film him despite my objections,” he said.

Christina and Ant were married from 2018 to 2021, following her split from Tarek El Moussa, 41, in 2018. She also shares two kids with Tarek: Brayden El Moussa, 7, and Taylor El Moussa, 12. Her ex, Tarek, has since moved on and married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 35.

Comments / 10

Teresa Brooks
2d ago

Maybe Ant shouldn't be splattering pictures of Hudson with him and Renee Zellwegger all over social media either until Hudson can consent himself.

Reply(1)
4
CELEBRITIES
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarek El Moussa
Person
Ant Anstead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Toys#Reality Tv#Heather Rae
