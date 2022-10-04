Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
State rejects Sparklight’s protest of Gumbo Grant in East Carroll Parish
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana has rejected internet service provider Sparklight’s argument that it can provide high-speed internet in East Carroll Parish, which means a new fiber internet company can move in. In July, Governor John Bel Edwards was in Lake Providence to announce the state’s most significant...
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for missing Monroe man
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male standing five foot and four inches, weighing approximately 120 pounds. Brown is […]
Flu vaccination clinics to take place in Bastrop and Jonesboro on October 6th and October 7th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, and October 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health will host flu vaccination clinics in Jonesboro, La., and Bastrop, La. The vaccinations will take place as listed in the table below: Date Time Location October 6, 2022 10 AM – 4 PM Jackson Parish Health Unit228 […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
City of Ruston traffic alert
City of Ruston Traffic Alert: North Sparta Street between East Mississippi Ave. and East Alabama Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning 8 a.m. today and running through 5 p.m. Friday. The closure is necessary to allow for utility repairs. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this necessary...
KTBS
Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
Town of Farmerville and local deputies invite community to ‘National Night Out’ event
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Town of Farmerville held its first ‘National Night Out’ event in hopes to increase crime prevention awareness and community support. Mayor of Farmerville, John Crow, says the goal is to build trust and support between citizens and first responders. “We are trying to get these kids to interact with our […]
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe sets Halloween celebration time, offers tips to families
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis has announced that the city will be observing Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The city has released a list of suggestions for a safe trick-or-treating experience. Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right,...
KNOE TV8
Rolling Hills Ministries preparing warm meals for Hurricane Ian survivors
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rolling Hills Ministries is in Naples, Florida helping with meals for hurricane survivors. Around 20 volunteers arrived in Florida on Sunday. They are preparing the food and the Salvation Army delivers it to those that need it. “They’re going out into the community to the hardest...
KNOE TV8
Monroe Fire Dept. responds to building fire on Forsythe Ave.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to multiple businesses on fire in Monroe on Oct. 1, 2022. It happened in the 2000 block of Forsythe Ave. in Monroe. First responders arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. Deputy Chief David Anthony said four businesses are located inside...
Candy Company Mural Ribbon-Cutting to take place on Thursday, October 13th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the City of Monroe will host the Candy Company Mural Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at Revival Design located at 300 Walnut Street in Monroe, La. The event will begin at 5 PM.
KNOE TV8
Missing Monroe man suffering from medical condition may be confused, police say
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a missing man who they say is suffering from a medical condition and could be confused. Justin Brown, 43, was last seen at his residence on Oct. 5, 2022, at Selman Drive in Monroe. Police describe him as a black male weighing 120 pounds at 5′-4″.
southernladymagazine.com
Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana
Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
Louisiana Chef to be featured in “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night”
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022. According to a release, this event is a part of the Louisiana Culinary Trials tourism marketing campaign. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested on GSU campus with drugs, weapon
Grambling State University police recovered a gun on campus Sunday, one of several found in the past month. A GSU officer stopped a 2017 Chrysler about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon after seeing the car run a stop sign and commit other traffic violations. The Chrysler, driven by Patrick D. McCoy,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Witness spots vehicle burglar at Tech
Louisiana Tech Police arrested a Monroe man early Monday morning after he allegedly burglarized several vehicles on campus. Campus police received a report from a witness about 3:00 a.m. Monday who said he saw a man entering his friend’s truck in the Mississippi Avenue parking lot and then attempting to enter other vehicles. Patrol officers responded and the witness pointed out Eddie J. Gray, 30.
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental practice rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants
A DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions practice in Monroe, La., has rebranded as Affordable Dentures & Implants, another Affordable Care brand. "Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate and safe care they've always received," Marc Bowers, DDS, from the Monroe practice, said in an Oct. 3 news release.
KNOE TV8
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
KNOE TV8
ULM Political Science Professor reacts to Jeff Landry announcing run for governor
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Ways to make noodles healthy. 6 active cases of monkeypox in NELA, West Monroe man recovering. Updated: 15 hours ago. 6 active cases of monkeypox in NELA, West Monroe man...
KNOE TV8
Monroe hit-and-run crash kills man, police searching for suspect
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in an overnight hit-and-run that killed one man. On Oct. 3, shortly after 7:30 p.m., Monroe Police responded to the 7900 block of Desiard St. in reference to a hit-and-run crash. Officials say...
Monroe Police searching for man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, plus other offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jontae Turpin. According to police, Turpin is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, and Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts […]
