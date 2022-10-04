Read full article on original website
casscountyonline.com
Cass County Community Foundation announces 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Finalists
Last Updated on October 5, 2022 by Cass County Community Foundation. Cass County Community Foundation President Deanna Crispen is pleased to announce Cass County’s 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program finalists:. Grace Alpha, Pioneer High School. Gracie Kitchell, Logansport High School. Alexander Pawlowski , Pioneer High School. Luna Tafolla,...
casscountyonline.com
Food Pantries, Meals and Programs in Cass County, Indiana
With generous support from United Way of Cass County, we have compiled the following list of organizations and resources that provide assistance with meals and groceries. This is a work in progress. Please contact the organization offering the program or service for specific details. If you represent an organization or...
WANE-TV
Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
casscountyonline.com
The Salvation Army Logansport announces events for October-December 2022
Last Updated on October 3, 2022 by The Salvation Army Logansport. The Salvation Army Logansport Corps Community Center has shared the following Calendar of Events for October to December 2022. Christmas Assistance Sign-Ups: October 3rd-7th from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, and October 10th –13th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30...
Anderson rallies behind 'The Can Man'
Rachel Landers has been Larry “The Can Man” VanNess’s caretaker for the last seven years. VanNess, 75 has been collecting pop tabs around Anderson for the last 19 years.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Will Gets its Water for Development from Another Source
All the stories involving Clinton County supplying some of its water to Boone County are not true after the State of Indiana told the Clinton County Commissioners that they would get their water from another source. Commissioners President Jordan Brewer said Tuesday morning. “They knew at some point and time...
Current Publishing
Republicans a no-show at League of Women Voters Hamilton County forum
The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County’s Oct. 4 forum featuring candidates for Indiana Statehouse races became a one-sided affair after all five Republican invitees decided not to attend. The event at Carmel City Hall was designed to allow voters to hear from Republican and Democratic candidates in...
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
WANE-TV
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
horseandrider.com
Two More Horses Test Positive for EEE in Indiana
On Sept. 30, The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed the second and third Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)-positive horses in Northeast Indiana in 2022. An unvaccinated 15-year-old mare in LaGrange County tested positive for EEE. She began showing signs on Sept. 23 and presented initially with a 104-degree fever but responded to treatment. Within 24 hours, however, she was down and did not have normal reflexes and was subsequently euthanized.
rejournals.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities
Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
hometownnewsnow.com
Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident
(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
WANE-TV
Truck to dump 1 ton of candy at trick-or-treat event in Wabash
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A truck is dumping a whole ton of candy onto a street in downtown Wabash for the city’s trick-or-treating event. The annual Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza brings in families from around northeast Indiana to enjoy Halloween festivities. Wabash Trucking is bringing a roll-off truck filled with...
WLFI.com
Judge declares mistrial in Lafayette murder case
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday after he said a defense attorney misrepresented evidence in a murder case. Jermaine Garnes was supposed to stand trial this week in the death of a 3-year-old boy. He's accused of punching the toddler and causing extensive internal injuries.
3 members of northwest Indiana family killed in head-on crash
Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois.
Journal Review
Grays celebrate the greatest gift
Life has not always been easy for Mike and Karen Gray, but the two have found a lifetime of happiness in each other’s company. Though the couple has intellectual disabilities, they have not let those stop them from experiencing the greatest gift of all: Love. On Sept. 27, 1997,...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana
Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
Anderson man known as 'The Can Man' hospitalized after being hit by SUV
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man, known throughout central Indiana as "The Can Man," was hit by an SUV on Sunday. Police said just before 8:45 p.m., 75-year-old Larry VanNess was hit by an SUV while crossing Jackson Street at the intersection with 11th Street. Van Ness was taken...
