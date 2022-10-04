On Sept. 30, The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed the second and third Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)-positive horses in Northeast Indiana in 2022. An unvaccinated 15-year-old mare in LaGrange County tested positive for EEE. She began showing signs on Sept. 23 and presented initially with a 104-degree fever but responded to treatment. Within 24 hours, however, she was down and did not have normal reflexes and was subsequently euthanized.

