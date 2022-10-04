ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Families forced out of south Charlotte hotel due to rezoning

Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Family members tell WBTV they’re at a loss at why this happened and are hoping police can find the gunman quickly. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of...
WBTV

Missing Charlotte 11-year-old girl found safe, transported home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has reported that the 11-year-old girl from Charlotte missing for almost a week has been found safe. Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen Friday, September 30th, at her home at 2700 Oak Valley Lane.
WBTV

1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash

It's nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change. Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Car collison at Old Dowd Road. Updated: 13 hours...
WBTV

City of Kannapolis selected as top U.S. location for corporate headquarters

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has been named one of the Top 15 Cities in the U.S. for Corporate Headquarters Relocation. The designation was recently released by the Boyd Company and featured in Site Selection Magazine. Over the last decade the City has been successfully implementing a revitalization program built on bringing economic opportunities and companies to Kannapolis.
WBTV

Missing person's body recovered on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface.
WBTV

Car collison at Old Dowd Road

Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Camden McClain, a freshman, says it happened when he was going into second period. Breast cancer survivor raising money for Project Pink. Updated: 6 hours ago. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured...
WBTV

One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte

Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Family members tell WBTV they’re at a loss at why this happened and are hoping police can find the gunman quickly. CMPD investigating shooting at Wells Fargo building in uptown. Updated: 5 hours ago. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are...
Raleigh News & Observer

Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says

A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
WBTV

CATS hears what riders want in new transit center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday marks the next step towards a new and improved Transit Center for Charlotte. After a lengthy meeting with the city council last month, the Charlotte Area Transit System is now turning to riders for input on the future project.
WBTV

One killed, one injured in north Charlotte convenience store shooting

Deaths of two people at northeast Charlotte apartment complex prompts investigation. WBTV has reached out to CMPD to learn more about this investigation, but they haven’t immediately responded. One dead, one hurt after shooting at north Charlotte convenience store. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV asked police on scene what...
WBTV

A Statesville highschool student was assaulted

Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. More information is under development at this time. Breast cancer survivor raising money for Project Pink. Updated: 6 hours ago. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women across our area.
