Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the Airport
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
21-year-old cook killed outside North Carolina restaurant
A family is in mourning after losing a 21-year-old in a shooting outside a north Charlotte restaurant. Many who work and live around Northlake Commons are upset with how senseless the shooting was.
WBTV
Families forced out of south Charlotte hotel due to rezoning
Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Family members tell WBTV they're at a loss at why this happened and are hoping police can find the gunman quickly.
WBTV
Missing Charlotte 11-year-old girl found safe, transported home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has reported that the 11-year-old girl from Charlotte missing for almost a week has been found safe. Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen Friday, September 30th, at her home at 2700 Oak Valley Lane. Velasquez-Cruz was last seen wearing a white and yellow...
WBTV
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash
It's nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change. Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy.
WBTV
City of Kannapolis selected as top U.S. location for corporate headquarters
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has been named one of the Top 15 Cities in the U.S. for Corporate Headquarters Relocation. The designation was recently released by the Boyd Company and featured in Site Selection Magazine. Over the last decade the City has been successfully implementing a revitalization program built on bringing economic opportunities and companies to Kannapolis.
WBTV
Two people in critical condition from a multi-car collision near north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg EMS Agency said a multiple car collision near Charlotte Douglas International Airport left two patients in the hospital in critical condition. The collision happened on a two-way road on 8200 Old Dowd Road behind the airport. Two vehicles were involved in the collision. One car...
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
WBTV
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
Body recovered after person reportedly jumped off dock in Lake Norman, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Crews have recovered the body of a person who reportedly jumped off a dock into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cornelius police said their lake patrol was at the scene of what appeared to be a drowning. A spokesperson for the department said they were told someone jumped off a dock.
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface. Officials say the man was a worker at...
WBTV
Car collison at Old Dowd Road
Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Camden McClain, a freshman, says it happened when he was going into second period. Breast cancer survivor raising money for Project Pink. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured
WBTV
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Family members tell WBTV they're at a loss at why this happened and are hoping police can find the gunman quickly. CMPD investigating shooting at Wells Fargo building in uptown. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are
Raleigh News & Observer
Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says
A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
WBTV
One dies after fight at north Charlotte restaurant leads to shooting, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a north Charlotte restaurant that happened late Tuesday night. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, someone shot a man after a fight at the Fox and Hound Pub & Grille near Northlake Mall and then took off. It happened around 11...
WBTV
CATS hears what riders want in new transit center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday marks the next step towards a new and improved Transit Center for Charlotte. After a lengthy meeting with the city council last month, the Charlotte Area Transit System is now turning to riders for input on the future project. CATS expressed to the Charlotte city...
WBTV
‘Life of the party’: Local singer remembered, killed in shooting at north Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died and a second person was injured in a shooting at a north Charlotte convenience store. MEDIC confirmed two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were shot. One of them, later identified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police as 32-year-old Raymond Goodman, died at the hospital.
WBTV
One killed, one injured in north Charlotte convenience store shooting
Deaths of two people at northeast Charlotte apartment complex prompts investigation. WBTV has reached out to CMPD to learn more about this investigation, but they haven't immediately responded. One dead, one hurt after shooting at north Charlotte convenience store. WBTV asked police on scene what
Charlotte firefighter pulls shooting victim to safety as witnesses scream to ‘stop’ in Harris Teeter parking lot
The scene of a southwest Charlotte shopping center turned chaotic Tuesday morning when a fight in the parking lot escalated to a shooting and several parked cars got banged up in the process.
WBTV
Deaths of two people at northeast Charlotte apartment complex prompts investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead and a third person was taken to the hospital in serious condition from a northeast Charlotte apartment complex, according to Medic. This is a gated complex on Harris Pond Drive, which is off West W.T. Harris Boulevard. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Medic were...
WBTV
A Statesville highschool student was assaulted
Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. More information is under development at this time. Breast cancer survivor raising money for Project Pink. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women across our area.
