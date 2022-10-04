Read full article on original website
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward. Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction...
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told the panel investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol that her husband is "uninterested in politics," CBS reported.
Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote
Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
AOC says her office struggles to keep up with the 'astronomical' level of daily threats that she receives: NYT
Since last year, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has spent over $120,000 on security protection, according to data examined by The New York Times.
U.S. Supreme Court's Gorsuch allows enforcement of $155 million award against Energy Transfer unit
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday rejected a request by pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP's (ET.N) Sunoco Inc unit to block efforts to enforce a $155 million judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay interest on late payments to 53,000 oil-well owners across Oklahoma.
Trump's White House wanted the US Navy to hide a warship named after John McCain when the president visited Japan in 2019, emails show
Trump's White House requested the USS John S. McCain be kept "out of sight" from the president. Newly obtained emails reveal the request, which was made before Trump visited a US Navy base in Japan. The former president had a long-running feud with the Arizona senator. Donald Trump's White House...
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says people approach her with 'a profound sense of pride' over her appointment to the high court
"They stare at me as if to say, 'Look at what we've done ... this is what we can accomplish if we put our minds to it,'" Jackson said on Friday.
Watergate figure John Dean warns Trump may pull a "dictators' ploy": "There will be violence"
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Faith & Freedom Coalition June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Seth Herald/Getty Images) Former Watergate figure John Dean warned there will be violence as Donald Trump finds himself in increasing legal peril. Richard Nixon's former White House counsel, who was disbarred after...
Michael Cohen doubles down on claim that Trump may have kept classified documents to blackmail the DOJ into not indicting him
Trump's former fixer was on MSNBC to discuss the report that the FBI found documents about a foreign government's nuclear capabilities at Mar-a-Lago.
An appeals court decision against Donald Trump came back to bite MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in a separate case
A judge rejected MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's request for DOJ to return his seized cellphone. The judge cited an appeals court decision against Trump in his lawsuit over the Mar-a-Lago search. Trump appointed Judge Eric Tostrud, who denied Lindell's bid to get his phone back. Just a day after an...
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
Attorney General Letitia James Announces New Details in Trump Fraud Case
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a sweeping lawsuit against former president Donald Trump. The lawsuit alleges that Trump, his children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka and family business misled lenders and insurers by overvaluing his assets by over a billion dollars. She states that Trump has violated both state criminal laws and federal laws as well.
Hillary Clinton, who was investigated for using a private email server, says Trump should be held accountable as DOJ looks into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
Hillary Clinton said on CNN Sunday that Trump should be investigated and tried like a regular citizen. "If there is evidence, that evidence should be pursued," Clinton said. Clinton on Wednesday said that she also didn't want to pre-judge the Mar-a-Lago investigation. As the investigation into classified documents found at...
New York attorney general rejects Trump's settlement offer, perhaps clearing the way for a long-expected lawsuit, report says
New York's AG has reportedly rejected Trump's offer to settle as she mulls suing his company. Trump and at least one of his adult children may be named in the suit, which would allege fraud. Eric Trump signed many of the documents the AG is eyeing and has long been...
Trump said the FBI found classified documents at his home because federal workers packed them. But emails Bloomberg got show boxes were already packed when movers arrived.
Emails show a GSA agent repeatedly telling Trump's team they can't use tax dollars to ship personal items, including gifts and a Trump painting.
Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin, book claims
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims. In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on path to authoritarianism
