Jefferson County, TX

Tyler County enacts burn ban

TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS radio. This comes after local fire departments have been urging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
Woman hospitalized after run over by her own pickup truck

JASPER COUNTY — Mike Lout/KJAS - A woman is undergoing treatment after she was run over by her own pickup truck Wednesday afternoon just north of Kirbyville. It happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. in front of a house on Farm to Market Road 252 near County Road 480, about midway between Kirbyville and the Erin Community.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
UPDATED: Live report on BPD investigating Rogers Park shooting with three victims

BEAUMONT — Update: Beaumont police have released additional information regarding the shooting. BPD was notified that 3 separate gunshot victims had arrived at various medical facilities in the city. All 3 victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the official release. Read the original reporting at below the following...
BEAUMONT, TX
Three individuals arrested on drug charges in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division arrested three individuals following the location of drugs and stolen property. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 7:00pm, the Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, Orange County Criminal Investigation Division and the Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Ferndale, Vidor, Orange County, Texas.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

