Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Barn owner says whoever set fire that killed 7 horses should "burn in hell"
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department is investigating to determine the cause of a devastating fire that destroyed a barn and killed seven horses. The owner of the barn tells KFDM/Fox 4 the fire broke out late Tuesday night in his barn on Downs Road near Tyrrell Park. "Worst...
fox4beaumont.com
Tyler County enacts burn ban
TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS radio. This comes after local fire departments have been urging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County...
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff describing fugitive in On the Run segment: "She's a crook that's hard to catch"
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is asking for the public's help in providing information that leads to a woman who has appeared in previous On the Run segments. "She's a crook that's hard to catch," said Sheriff Stephens in describing Jessica Sanders, who is wanted on...
fox4beaumont.com
Woman hospitalized after run over by her own pickup truck
JASPER COUNTY — Mike Lout/KJAS - A woman is undergoing treatment after she was run over by her own pickup truck Wednesday afternoon just north of Kirbyville. It happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. in front of a house on Farm to Market Road 252 near County Road 480, about midway between Kirbyville and the Erin Community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4beaumont.com
Nederland's National Night Out Against Crime builds connection with community
Nederland — The city of Nederland hosted its annual National Night Out Against Crime. It was a chance for citizens to talk with first responders and check out some of their emergency equipment. The goal is to break down barriers and build a connection with the community. KFDM/FOX 4'S...
fox4beaumont.com
USW on National Labor Relations Board complaint against ExxonMobil: "It's a big win"
BEAUMONT — Leaders with the United Steelworkers union are calling a National Labor Relations Board complaint against ExxonMobil a "big win" in a long-running battle that continues even after hundreds of workers returned from a lockout that kept them away from their jobs for nearly a year. The NLRB,...
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff's Office releases name of Orange County woman who drowned in pool
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a 20-year-old woman who drowned in a backyard pool. Angel Bock, 20, died Monday after she was found unresponsive in a pool and died at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital. The Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded...
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATED: Suspect accused of killing woman before PN officer fatally shoots gunman
PORT NECHES — KFDM has received a press release from the Port Neches Police Department. Officers from the Port Neches Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near the Lloyds Trailer Park at 350 Twin City Highway. At least two gunshots and a woman's screams were heard by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATED: Live report on BPD investigating Rogers Park shooting with three victims
BEAUMONT — Update: Beaumont police have released additional information regarding the shooting. BPD was notified that 3 separate gunshot victims had arrived at various medical facilities in the city. All 3 victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the official release. Read the original reporting at below the following...
fox4beaumont.com
Three individuals arrested on drug charges in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division arrested three individuals following the location of drugs and stolen property. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 7:00pm, the Orange County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, Orange County Criminal Investigation Division and the Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Ferndale, Vidor, Orange County, Texas.
fox4beaumont.com
Tyler County grand jury indicts teen on charge of threatening to shoot students
TYLER COUNTY — The Tyler County grand jury has indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a charge of Felony Terroristic Threat, after investigators say he threatened to shoot students at Colmesneil High School, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe set the bond on...
Comments / 0