Lafayette Parish Schools to spend $55K replacing catalytic converters stolen from 16 school buses

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) Authorities are searching for the person(s) who stole catalytic converters from 16 Lafayette Parish school buses.

The thefts have been ongoing since the start of the school year, according to the Lafayette Parish School Board.

LPSS Public Information Officer Amanda Blanco says the suspect(s) have targeted the overnight bus parking lot fleet on I-49 near the Jockey Lot, and at Carencro High, Prairie and Evangeline elementary schools.

She says the cost to replace all 16 catalytic converters exceeds $50K.

In the meantime, parents are having to find another way to get their kids to school and home again.

