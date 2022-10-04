ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

recordpatriot.com

Condo owners repeat rezoning opposition

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jeanie Benson and other Garden Condominium neighbors returned to city hall Tuesday to bolster their opposition to a possible rezoning of a 3.78-acre site at the northeast corner of Governors' Parkway and Illinois 157 before the mayor and aldermen.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto Mayor Henry resigns

De Soto Mayor Clayton Henry has resigned after serving five and a half years on the De Soto City Council, including the last six months as the city’s mayor. Henry, 64, announced his resignation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting, explaining that he has moved a mile outside the city limits, which disqualified him from being a member of the council.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

City plans to take over Eureka Sports Association

The city of Eureka will take over the business side of the Eureka Sports Association (ESA). “We are absorbing all operations from ESA starting in 2023,” Eureka Parks and Recreation supervisor Luke Hollman said. “We are looking at it as entering a new partnership with them.”. The Board...
EUREKA, MO
timesnewspapers.com

“It’s Going To Be Incredible”

Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
KIRKWOOD, MO
St. Louis American

Roorda FIRED from SLPOA amid push to re-fund police

Jeff Roorda, the stridently racist business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, has been terminated from his leadership role. The white police union reportedly severed ties with Roorda earlier this month, and Jay Schroeder, president of SLPOA, asked City officials to remove Roorda “from all bargaining related emails moving forward.” According to Roorda, his termination from the white police union was to appease Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Richard Louis Burke, 83, Festus

Richard Louis Burke, 83, of Festus died Oct. 3, 2022, at his home. Mr. Burke was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and an assembly line worker for General Motors. He was a master gardener and member of Kress Farm Garden Reserve and enjoyed spending time with family. Born Feb. 18, 1939, in Florissant, he was the son of the late Sylvester L. and Elizabeth M. (Marks) Burke.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Areta ‘Sue’ Anspach, 88, House Springs

Areta “Sue” Anspach, 88, of House Springs died Oct. 3, 2022, in Fenton. She enjoyed sewing, making crafts, and spending time with her family and friends, as well as her pets, which she treated like children. Born Nov. 19, 1933, in Maynard, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Love and Lily (Graham) Anspach.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Thomas Robert ‘Tom’ Cullen, 79, De Soto

Thomas Robert “Tom” Cullen, 79, of De Soto died Oct. 2, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Cullen worked as a corrections officer for the Missouri Correctional System. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in De Soto. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, cooking, fishing, traveling and spending time with family. Born July 14, 1943, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Ermine J. and Mabel A. Cullen.
DE SOTO, MO
mymoinfo.com

County bike trail near Festus moving along

Extreme mountain bike sport athlete man riding outdoors lifestyle trail. (Jefferson County) A future bike, hiking, and nature trail outside of Festus has been moving along in the last few months. Over 800 acres of property was purchased by Chris and Renee Creed who own Pedal’n Pi pizza and bike...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Roorda out as St. Louis police union spokesman

Jeff Roorda said he’s weighing his options after announcing that he no longer is the spokesman and business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association, where he had worked for nearly 12 years. The association is the area’s main police union and represents officers with the St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis nuisance property sees drastic reduction in police calls following temporary closure

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business on the City of St. Louis’ nuisance property list saw a drastic drop in calls for service in the first full month of a temporary closure. In August, the city ordered Grand Motel on Grand Blvd in North City to close for five months following a history of police calls to the location. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 86 calls for service, which consisted of accused rapes, assaults, drug overdoses and more from August 2021 to August 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Wayne R. Crouch, 74, Farmington

Wayne R. Crouch, 74, of Farmington died Oct. 4, 2022. Mr. Crouch was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of VFW Post 5896 in Farmington. Born July 18, 1948, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Louie and Rowena (Flanery) Crouch. He is survived by his...
FARMINGTON, MO

