Jennings spends tax dollars on monument for current mayor
Homeowner Jeannine Powers wants Jennings officials to do more to make the city safer. She’s tired of the nightly gunshots that she hears in her neighborhood.
recordpatriot.com
Condo owners repeat rezoning opposition
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jeanie Benson and other Garden Condominium neighbors returned to city hall Tuesday to bolster their opposition to a possible rezoning of a 3.78-acre site at the northeast corner of Governors' Parkway and Illinois 157 before the mayor and aldermen.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto Mayor Henry resigns
De Soto Mayor Clayton Henry has resigned after serving five and a half years on the De Soto City Council, including the last six months as the city’s mayor. Henry, 64, announced his resignation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting, explaining that he has moved a mile outside the city limits, which disqualified him from being a member of the council.
myleaderpaper.com
City plans to take over Eureka Sports Association
The city of Eureka will take over the business side of the Eureka Sports Association (ESA). “We are absorbing all operations from ESA starting in 2023,” Eureka Parks and Recreation supervisor Luke Hollman said. “We are looking at it as entering a new partnership with them.”. The Board...
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones pitches $40M in federal funds to 'reduce traffic violence'
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said Wednesday she proposes spending at least $40 million in federal COVID aid on measures aimed at reducing traffic violence in the city. The move — which would require legislative approval — follows high-profile traffic deaths, including near Ted Drewes and...
lakeexpo.com
$85 Million In Assistance Available For St. Louis Residents Affected By Historic Flooding
Two months after historic flooding impacted the St. Louis area, more than $85 million in assistance has been approved to help area residents and businesses recover. The assistance includes over $35 million in direct grants to more than 11,300 renters and homeowners. “From July 25 to 28, the St. Louis...
Low Mississippi River levels raising concerns
The Mississippi River levels are low, which raises concerns for river-related businesses, farmers, and Missouri and Illinois residents.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
School bus drivers fight the State of Missouri’s demands to repay pandemic funds
School bus drivers from Jefferson County and St. Louis County are fighting the State of Missouri's efforts to force them to repay unemployment pandemic funds they received during the COVID-19 crisis.
St. Louis American
Roorda FIRED from SLPOA amid push to re-fund police
Jeff Roorda, the stridently racist business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, has been terminated from his leadership role. The white police union reportedly severed ties with Roorda earlier this month, and Jay Schroeder, president of SLPOA, asked City officials to remove Roorda “from all bargaining related emails moving forward.” According to Roorda, his termination from the white police union was to appease Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
myleaderpaper.com
Richard Louis Burke, 83, Festus
Richard Louis Burke, 83, of Festus died Oct. 3, 2022, at his home. Mr. Burke was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and an assembly line worker for General Motors. He was a master gardener and member of Kress Farm Garden Reserve and enjoyed spending time with family. Born Feb. 18, 1939, in Florissant, he was the son of the late Sylvester L. and Elizabeth M. (Marks) Burke.
myleaderpaper.com
Areta ‘Sue’ Anspach, 88, House Springs
Areta “Sue” Anspach, 88, of House Springs died Oct. 3, 2022, in Fenton. She enjoyed sewing, making crafts, and spending time with her family and friends, as well as her pets, which she treated like children. Born Nov. 19, 1933, in Maynard, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Love and Lily (Graham) Anspach.
myleaderpaper.com
Thomas Robert ‘Tom’ Cullen, 79, De Soto
Thomas Robert “Tom” Cullen, 79, of De Soto died Oct. 2, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Cullen worked as a corrections officer for the Missouri Correctional System. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in De Soto. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, cooking, fishing, traveling and spending time with family. Born July 14, 1943, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Ermine J. and Mabel A. Cullen.
mymoinfo.com
County bike trail near Festus moving along
Extreme mountain bike sport athlete man riding outdoors lifestyle trail. (Jefferson County) A future bike, hiking, and nature trail outside of Festus has been moving along in the last few months. Over 800 acres of property was purchased by Chris and Renee Creed who own Pedal’n Pi pizza and bike...
myleaderpaper.com
Roorda out as St. Louis police union spokesman
Jeff Roorda said he’s weighing his options after announcing that he no longer is the spokesman and business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association, where he had worked for nearly 12 years. The association is the area’s main police union and represents officers with the St. Louis...
Renters face eviction after complaining of conditions
There are warnings about possible power outages tied to July’s flooding at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County. The Public Works Department says it’s found flooded electrical equipment was never replaced at the complex in Breckenridge Hills.
KMOV
St. Louis nuisance property sees drastic reduction in police calls following temporary closure
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business on the City of St. Louis’ nuisance property list saw a drastic drop in calls for service in the first full month of a temporary closure. In August, the city ordered Grand Motel on Grand Blvd in North City to close for five months following a history of police calls to the location. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 86 calls for service, which consisted of accused rapes, assaults, drug overdoses and more from August 2021 to August 2022.
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
myleaderpaper.com
Wayne R. Crouch, 74, Farmington
Wayne R. Crouch, 74, of Farmington died Oct. 4, 2022. Mr. Crouch was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of VFW Post 5896 in Farmington. Born July 18, 1948, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Louie and Rowena (Flanery) Crouch. He is survived by his...
KMOV
St. Charles County Executive calls on St. Louis City, region to get control of crime problem
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann hopes a proposal penned to the state legislature will help the St. Louis region combat its ongoing crime problem. In the plan, Ehlmann proposes the state take back control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department if the city is...
