U.K.

What the papers say – October 4

 2 days ago
The nation’s papers are led by reaction to the Government’s U-turn on their controversial tax cut plan.

The Daily Mail leads with senior Tories calling on the Prime Minister to “Get a grip!”, after Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng abandoned their plan to scrap the 45% rate for earnings over £150,000.

“What a day!” is Metro‘s headline while the Daily Mirror says the “Damage is done”.

The story is also carried by the Daily Star, which takes a typical sideways view of the issue.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Independent and i all report the PM is set to face another Tory revolt over possible plans to curb Universal Credit.

The Times says former home secretary Priti Patel is set to warn the Government that they will “live or die” by their economic credibility.

The Daily Express carries comments from the PM, who urges the paper’s readers to “stick with us”.

The Financial Times reports Mr Kwarteng is set to accelerate the publication of his medium-term fiscal plan.

And The Sun leads with an image of the alleged killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

newschain

Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard

A baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced on Wednesday the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard, about 140 miles south-east of San Francisco, and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.”
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory chair apologises for telling struggling people to just ‘get better-paid job’

Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has apologised for his remarks calling on struggling Britons to “go out there and get that new job”.The senior Tory admitted he regretted his “clumsy” comments was he grilled on his remarks during interviews on Thursday – insisting he understood how hard people worked.Mr Berry told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “People know that when their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary or higher wages, go out there and get that new job.”Asked about the remarks on Times Radio, he said: “I do think my...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tories facing ‘wipe-out’ as new poll gives Labour 25-point lead after disastrous mini-Budget

A new poll has given Labour a 25-point lead over the Conservatives, setting Liz Truss on track for a “wipe-out” at the next general election.The survey by Savanta ComRes is the latest in a string of polls showing a collapse in support for the Tories in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget.The pollster said that the Labour lead was the biggest ever recorded by the company and could leave the Tories out of power for a generation.It would probably result in a comfortable three-figure majority for Sir Keir Starmer’s party if borne out at the election expected in...
WORLD
newschain

Gordon Brown warns of ‘national uprising’ if benefits rise falls short

Gordon Brown has warned of a “national uprising” if the Government opts not to increase benefits in line with inflation. The former Labour prime minister became the latest political heavyweight to weigh in on the row over the uprating of benefits, an issue that has prompted backbench revolts at the Conservative Party conference and prompted signs of splits even within the Truss administration.
BUSINESS
newschain

California serial killer ‘on a mission’, police say

A serial killer thought to be responsible for the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman in California since April 2021 seems to be “on a mission”, police said. Ballistics tests and some video evidence have linked the crimes in the cities of Stockton...
OAKLAND, CA
newschain

Kate visits mothers and babies at maternity unit

The Princess of Wales has met mothers and babies on a solo visit to a maternity unit. Mother of three Kate, dressed in a sunshine yellow belted dress with her hair down, toured the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford on Wednesday to hear about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers.
U.K.
NPR

Economic anarchy in the UK

A lot is going down politically in the UK. They're still dealing with the fallout of Brexit. King Charles III ascended to the throne after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. And Liz Truss has become the new Prime Minister, following the resignation of Boris Johnson after months of scandal and controversy. It feels like an era's worth of change occurred within just the past month.
BUSINESS
newschain

Teacher ‘thought pontoon that capsized in French lake was safety feature’

A teacher who was in charge of a school trip to France where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized has told a court he thought the platform was a safety feature. Steven Layne was quizzed on Tuesday about the death of Jessica Lawson, in the Palais de Justice in the French town of Tulle, and said there was not “any sort of distress” from students or the lifeguard during the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Babies in Tigray dying at four times pre-war levels, says study

Babies in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are dying in their first month of life at four times the rate before the war cut off access to most medical care for more than five million people, according to the most sweeping study yet of how mothers and children are suffering.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Tory MP confuses Liz Truss with Theresa May after prime minister’s conference speech

Lee Anderson appeared to get Liz Truss confused with Theresa May as he reacted to the prime minister’s speech at Conservative Party conference.The Tory MP praised Ms Truss’s ability to appeal to “Red Wall” voters but incorrectly called her “Theresa May” as he did it.“Look, it’s the Red Wall for a reason, we had Brexit, we had Boris [Johnson] we had [Jeremy] Corbyn three years ago, now we’ve got Theresa May, it’s a different ball game altogether,” Mr Anderson said, before being corrected.“My mistake,” he added, laughing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss speaks at party conference amid Tory turmoilLiz Truss vows to get Britain ‘through the tempest’ amid ‘stormy days’ for nationPhotojournalist dragged from Tory party conference floor by security
POLITICS
BBC

Home Secretary Suella Braverman to change law to stop channel migrants

The home secretary said she will change the law to stop migrants crossing the Channel in small boats. Suella Braverman told the Conservative party conference on Tuesday she will prevent modern slavery laws being "abused" by people smugglers. The government needs to make plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

MSPs approve Bill on temporary freeze on rent and evictions

Emergency cost-of-living legislation to protect tenants from rent increases and evictions has been passed by MSPs at Holyrood. The approved Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) Bill will be the first bill passed by Holyrood to be given Royal Assent by King Charles III. The temporary legislation caps rent increases at...
POLITICS

