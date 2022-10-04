Read full article on original website
Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87
Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
A new Andrew Lloyd Webber show is headed to Broadway
After the heartbreaking news that The Phantom of the Opera will leave Broadway after 35 years next February, Andrew Lloyd Webber fans will be glad to know that there’s a new ALW show headed to the Great White Way. Bad Cinderella, a modern retelling of the classic fairytale, is...
‘Leopoldstadt’, ‘The Piano Lesson’ Lead Broadway Newcomers At Box Office; ‘Funny Girl’, ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ Major Draws
Broadway held fairly steady at the box office last week, with recent arrivals Leopoldstadt and The Piano Lesson leading the pack of fall newcomers with grosses of $758,988 and $704,051, respectively. In all, Broadway’s 25 current shows took in $25,208,583 for the week ending Oct. 2, a slight 4% slip from the previous week, possibly due to at least in part to the Rosh Hashanah holiday. Attendance was off by only 2%, to 209,668. RELATED: ‘Leopoldstadt’ Broadway Review: Tom Stoppard Delivers A Late-Career Masterpiece With six new productions joining the roster in recent weeks, a couple of the old-timers stole some thunder:...
Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lee Daniels, Jesse Williams to Speak at Variety’s Business of Broadway Breakfast
Variety has announced the lineup for its annual Business of Broadway breakfast presented by City National Bank in New York on Oct. 17. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson will join the event for a keynote conversation about their collaboration on the revival of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” currently playing on Broadway.
American Horror Story Season 11: New York City Premiere Date & Key Art Revealed
American Horror Season 11 has revealed it's premiere date, which will be Wednesday, October 19th. The next installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be American Horror Story: New York City, whose title alone has already sparked a bunch of jokes and memes on social media. FX will premiere the first two episodes of American Horror Story: New York City on October 19th, with the remaining eight episodes also being aired in a two-episode-per-week format thereafter. American Horror Story: New York City will also be streaming next day on Hulu.
Kimiko Glenn, H. Michael Croner to Voice Disney’s New Animated Series ‘Kiff’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Kimiko Glenn (“Orange Is the New Black”) and H. Michael Croner (“Craig of the Creek”) have been cast as voice-over co-stars in Disney Branded Television’s upcoming animated series “Kiff,” which will premiere in 2023 on the Disney Channel. Scroll down for a first look at the series.
Complete Broadway Cast Announced For Lee Daniels-Produced ‘Ain’t No Mo’’
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Fedna Jacquet, Marchánt Davis, Shannon Matesky and Ebony Marshall-Oliver will join the previously announced Jordan E. Cooper in the cast of Cooper’s upcoming Broadway play Ain’t No Mo’, produced by Lee Daniels. Daniels made the casting announcement today. The comedy, which received a critically acclaimed Off Broadway production at New York’s Public Theater in 2019, begins previews at the Belasco Theatre on Thursday, November 3 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, December 1. Ain’t No Mo’ blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater as it asks the incendiary question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve...
Leading lady of ‘Evita’ shares surprising journey to the spotlight
When Gabriella Enriquez went to audition for a part in Bucks County Playhouse’s current production Evita, she never imagined the experience would turn out the way it did. A relatively newcomer to the world of professional theater, Enriquez had her sights set on the ensemble role of Juan Perón’s mistress. But as she finished her audition, those casting Evita had a murmured conversation before asking her if she knew the material of Eva Perón, the leading lady of the show. Several weeks later, Enriquez received the unprecedented call that she landed the role.
Opera Meets Film: The Failure of Opera Crossover in Samuel Goldwyn’s ‘Thaïs’
The now well-known story of a celibate, chaste monk (Athanaël) trying to convert a licentious courtesan and worshiper of the Goddess of Love (Thaïs), has decorated operatic stages and captivated audiences since its premiere on 1894 at the Opéra Garnier (National Opera House) in Paris, France. With a harrowing story originally written by the French writer Anatole France in 1890, being subsequently adapted and translated in a myriad of ways, the 10th opera of thoroughly Romanticized composer Jules Massenet has become a staple in the international operatic canon.
Variety Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award: Andrea Berloff Brings Grit and Gripping Drama to Big Screen
In the late 1990s, after teaching herself screenplay structure by way of reading Viki King’s seminal go-to manual “How to Write a Movie in 21 Days,” Andrea Berloff emerged with her first feature script titled “Liberty,” a comedy set in a small-town Ohio dart tournament. “I had no idea at that point that there were three acts in a movie — I’d never had a class in it,” says Berloff, who cut her teeth as a theater major at Cornell U., poring over Greek tragedies and Shakespeare’s dramas. And while “very few people read that script,” the friends who gave “Liberty” a...
Interview with the Vampire Stars Don’t Want A ‘Direct Adaptation’ of Anne Rice’s Books
Game of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson (Louis) and The Railway Man’s Sam Reid (Lestat) are set to star in a TV show adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic novel, Interview with the Vampire and its initial film adaptation in 1994. In an interview for TV Insider, Jacob talk about...
Tár review: Cate Blanchett soars in Todd Field’s ambitious new drama
“Had she said no, the film would never have seen the light of day,” director Todd Field said in a statement about his ambitious new drama, Tár. He was, of course, talking about the film’s star, Cate Blanchett, whose reputation as one of Hollywood’s greatest living actresses certainly precedes her at this point. Despite that fact, it would be easy to initially shrug off Field’s comment as nothing more than a pandering or superficial remark. After all, what director wouldn’t say that about the lead star of their film, especially someone of Blanchett’s caliber?
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical gets mixed first reviews ahead of release
The first reviews are in for Matilda The Musical's big screen adaptation, and they're a mixed bag. The anticipated movie stars the likes of Emma Thompson as the villainous headteacher Miss Trunchbull, as well as Alisha Weir as Matilda. Premiering last night (October 5) at the London Film Festival, Matilda...
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella musical transferring to Broadway less than a year after West End closure
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella musical is transferring to Broadway less than a year after closing in the West End.Opening at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre in 2021 after lengthy delays due to the pandemic, Lloyd Webber’s modern-day fairytale starred Carrie Hope Fletcher as the titular outcast-turned-princess. The show closed in June.On Monday (3 October), Webber announced that Cinderella would be moving to Broadway in February 2023, now under the name Bad Cinderella.The musical will arrive just as Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, the longest running show on Broadway, shuts after 35 years.On Your Feet star and Dear Evan Hansen...
Jennifer Lawrence Sony Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Natalie Morales & Scott MacArthur
EXCLUSIVE: The cast for Sony’s R-rated Jennifer Lawrence comedy, No Hard Feelings, continues to expand with Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur joining the cast of the Gene Stupnitsky-directed movie. The pic, which is currently shooting, follows Lawrence as a ne-er-do-well who is hired by a rich couple to befriend their socially awkward kid. Disney+/Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman plays the kid; his parents are played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti, as Deadline first reported. Ebon Moss-Bachrach also stars. Morales most recently wrote, directed and starred in Language Lessons opposite Mark Duplass. She also directed the Hulu film Plan B and was nominated for an Imagen award...
WATCH: The Flashy First Teaser for American Horror Story: NYC Reveals Nothing, As Usual
The first teaser for American Horror Story: NYC is here, but it reveals almost nothing about the season ahead. Full of eerie bondage imagery, the teaser for Season 11 of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series promises "the deadliest year" yet and "a season like no other". American Horror Story: NYC...
Lead actor Christopher Carver gives an inside look at the Off-Broadway world premiere of ‘Our Town . . . but Wilder’ at Actors Temple Theatre
The world premiere of Our Town . . . but Wilder began its open-ended Off-Broadway run at the Actors Temple Theatre on October 1, with an opening night set for Sunday, October 16. Written and directed by Richard Krevolin, the comedy centers on a 1980s high-school production of Thornton Wilder’s renowned 1938 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Our Town, which goes terribly wrong. Set in the fictional town of Irrelevant, Connecticut, the story follows a sexually confused theater kid named Bentley Cramer, who is thrust into a position of power when he is cast as the Stage Manager. A series of comical mishaps ensue, leading him on a journey of self-discovery, as he learns about the fragile coexistence of beauty and intolerance, community and divisiveness, which often clash in small-town America.
'A Soldier's Play' playwright Charles Fuller dies at 83
NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Fuller, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of the searing and acclaimed "A Soldier's Play" who often explored and exposed how social institutions can perpetuate racism, has died. He was 83.Fuller died of natural causes on Monday in Toronto, said his wife, Claire Prieto-Fuller.Fuller's plays were filled with complex characters and an undercutting of conventions. "The best way to dispel stereotypes and massive lies is telling something as close to the truth as you can," Fuller told Newsday. In one review of his work, The New York Times said "clichés of form, plot and character shatter like...
‘Avenue 5’ Season 2 Premiere Date and Which Cast Members Are Returning
There's finally more 'Avenue 5' on the way! The HBO series returns with its second season in Fall 2022 -- here's what you need to know.
Nathan's cinema picks: "Fallen Angels" (1995)
Wong Kar-Wai's Fallen Angels (1995) continues our weekly discussion of essential cinema viewings. Within Wong's respected filmography, Fallen Angels is normally overlooked for his other films such as Chungking Express (1994), In the Mood for Love (2001), and 2046 (2004). Although I have a profound admiration for those respective films, Fallen Angels continues to be the film I revisit the most. With its lugubrious aura, eccentric characters, and hypnagogic imagery, Wong Kar-Wai's after-dark exploration of longing souls in an urban setting may be his most underrated venture.
