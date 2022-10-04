ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87

Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
Deadline

‘Leopoldstadt’, ‘The Piano Lesson’ Lead Broadway Newcomers At Box Office; ‘Funny Girl’, ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ Major Draws

Broadway held fairly steady at the box office last week, with recent arrivals Leopoldstadt and The Piano Lesson leading the pack of fall newcomers with grosses of $758,988 and $704,051, respectively. In all, Broadway’s 25 current shows took in $25,208,583 for the week ending Oct. 2, a slight 4% slip from the previous week, possibly due to at least in part to the Rosh Hashanah holiday. Attendance was off by only 2%, to 209,668. RELATED: ‘Leopoldstadt’ Broadway Review: Tom Stoppard Delivers A Late-Career Masterpiece With six new productions joining the roster in recent weeks, a couple of the old-timers stole some thunder:...
Variety

Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lee Daniels, Jesse Williams to Speak at Variety’s Business of Broadway Breakfast

Variety has announced the lineup for its annual Business of Broadway breakfast presented by City National Bank in New York on Oct. 17. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson will join the event for a keynote conversation about their collaboration on the revival of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” currently playing on Broadway.
ComicBook

American Horror Story Season 11: New York City Premiere Date & Key Art Revealed

American Horror Season 11 has revealed it's premiere date, which will be Wednesday, October 19th. The next installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be American Horror Story: New York City, whose title alone has already sparked a bunch of jokes and memes on social media. FX will premiere the first two episodes of American Horror Story: New York City on October 19th, with the remaining eight episodes also being aired in a two-episode-per-week format thereafter. American Horror Story: New York City will also be streaming next day on Hulu.
Deadline

Complete Broadway Cast Announced For Lee Daniels-Produced ‘Ain’t No Mo’’

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Fedna Jacquet, Marchánt Davis, Shannon Matesky and Ebony Marshall-Oliver will join the previously announced Jordan E. Cooper in the cast of Cooper’s upcoming Broadway play Ain’t No Mo’, produced by Lee Daniels. Daniels made the casting announcement today. The comedy, which received a critically acclaimed Off Broadway production at New York’s Public Theater in 2019, begins previews at the Belasco Theatre on Thursday, November 3 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, December 1. Ain’t No Mo’ blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater as it asks the incendiary question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve...
lowerbuckstimes.com

Leading lady of ‘Evita’ shares surprising journey to the spotlight

When Gabriella Enriquez went to audition for a part in Bucks County Playhouse’s current production Evita, she never imagined the experience would turn out the way it did. A relatively newcomer to the world of professional theater, Enriquez had her sights set on the ensemble role of Juan Perón’s mistress. But as she finished her audition, those casting Evita had a murmured conversation before asking her if she knew the material of Eva Perón, the leading lady of the show. Several weeks later, Enriquez received the unprecedented call that she landed the role.
operawire.com

Opera Meets Film: The Failure of Opera Crossover in Samuel Goldwyn’s ‘Thaïs’

The now well-known story of a celibate, chaste monk (Athanaël) trying to convert a licentious courtesan and worshiper of the Goddess of Love (Thaïs), has decorated operatic stages and captivated audiences since its premiere on 1894 at the Opéra Garnier (National Opera House) in Paris, France. With a harrowing story originally written by the French writer Anatole France in 1890, being subsequently adapted and translated in a myriad of ways, the 10th opera of thoroughly Romanticized composer Jules Massenet has become a staple in the international operatic canon.
Variety

Variety Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award: Andrea Berloff Brings Grit and Gripping Drama to Big Screen

In the late 1990s, after teaching herself screenplay structure by way of reading Viki King’s seminal go-to manual “How to Write a Movie in 21 Days,” Andrea Berloff emerged with her first feature script titled “Liberty,” a comedy set in a small-town Ohio dart tournament. “I had no idea at that point that there were three acts in a movie — I’d never had a class in it,” says Berloff, who cut her teeth as a theater major at Cornell U., poring over Greek tragedies and Shakespeare’s dramas. And while “very few people read that script,” the friends who gave “Liberty” a...
Digital Trends

Tár review: Cate Blanchett soars in Todd Field’s ambitious new drama

“Had she said no, the film would never have seen the light of day,” director Todd Field said in a statement about his ambitious new drama, Tár. He was, of course, talking about the film’s star, Cate Blanchett, whose reputation as one of Hollywood’s greatest living actresses certainly precedes her at this point. Despite that fact, it would be easy to initially shrug off Field’s comment as nothing more than a pandering or superficial remark. After all, what director wouldn’t say that about the lead star of their film, especially someone of Blanchett’s caliber?
digitalspy.com

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical gets mixed first reviews ahead of release

The first reviews are in for Matilda The Musical's big screen adaptation, and they're a mixed bag. The anticipated movie stars the likes of Emma Thompson as the villainous headteacher Miss Trunchbull, as well as Alisha Weir as Matilda. Premiering last night (October 5) at the London Film Festival, Matilda...
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella musical transferring to Broadway less than a year after West End closure

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella musical is transferring to Broadway less than a year after closing in the West End.Opening at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre in 2021 after lengthy delays due to the pandemic, Lloyd Webber’s modern-day fairytale starred Carrie Hope Fletcher as the titular outcast-turned-princess. The show closed in June.On Monday (3 October), Webber announced that Cinderella would be moving to Broadway in February 2023, now under the name Bad Cinderella.The musical will arrive just as Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, the longest running show on Broadway, shuts after 35 years.On Your Feet star and Dear Evan Hansen...
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence Sony Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Natalie Morales & Scott MacArthur

EXCLUSIVE: The cast for Sony’s R-rated Jennifer Lawrence comedy, No Hard Feelings, continues to expand with Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur joining the cast of the Gene Stupnitsky-directed movie. The pic, which is currently shooting, follows Lawrence as a ne-er-do-well who is hired by a rich couple to befriend their socially awkward kid. Disney+/Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman plays the kid; his parents are played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti, as Deadline first reported. Ebon Moss-Bachrach also stars. Morales most recently wrote, directed and starred in Language Lessons opposite Mark Duplass. She also directed the Hulu film Plan B and was nominated for an Imagen award...
dctheaterarts.org

Lead actor Christopher Carver gives an inside look at the Off-Broadway world premiere of ‘Our Town . . . but Wilder’ at Actors Temple Theatre

The world premiere of Our Town . . . but Wilder began its open-ended Off-Broadway run at the Actors Temple Theatre on October 1, with an opening night set for Sunday, October 16. Written and directed by Richard Krevolin, the comedy centers on a 1980s high-school production of Thornton Wilder’s renowned 1938 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Our Town, which goes terribly wrong. Set in the fictional town of Irrelevant, Connecticut, the story follows a sexually confused theater kid named Bentley Cramer, who is thrust into a position of power when he is cast as the Stage Manager. A series of comical mishaps ensue, leading him on a journey of self-discovery, as he learns about the fragile coexistence of beauty and intolerance, community and divisiveness, which often clash in small-town America.
CBS Philly

'A Soldier's Play' playwright Charles Fuller dies at 83

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Fuller, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of the searing and acclaimed "A Soldier's Play" who often explored and exposed how social institutions can perpetuate racism, has died. He was 83.Fuller died of natural causes on Monday in Toronto, said his wife, Claire Prieto-Fuller.Fuller's plays were filled with complex characters and an undercutting of conventions. "The best way to dispel stereotypes and massive lies is telling something as close to the truth as you can," Fuller told Newsday. In one review of his work, The New York Times said "clichés of form, plot and character shatter like...
CBS News

Nathan's cinema picks: "Fallen Angels" (1995)

Wong Kar-Wai's Fallen Angels (1995) continues our weekly discussion of essential cinema viewings. Within Wong's respected filmography, Fallen Angels is normally overlooked for his other films such as Chungking Express (1994), In the Mood for Love (2001), and 2046 (2004). Although I have a profound admiration for those respective films, Fallen Angels continues to be the film I revisit the most. With its lugubrious aura, eccentric characters, and hypnagogic imagery, Wong Kar-Wai's after-dark exploration of longing souls in an urban setting may be his most underrated venture.
