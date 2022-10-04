Read full article on original website
Chlöe Bailey Reveals Song “For The Night” Was Written About Gunna
Chlöe Bailey revealed a “secret” that many have been dying to know since rumors speculated months ago that she was dating now-incarcerated rapper Gunna; maybe they were an item at one point. While participating in a Twitter Spaces conversation over the weekend (Oct. 1), Chlöe shared that her newest single, “For The Night,” is actually about the “Top Off” rapper.More from VIBE.comGunna Files Third Bond Motion To Be Released From JailLil Baby And Gunna Earn Diamond Status With "Drip Too Hard"Stream Ari Lennox's Sophomore Album, 'age/sex/location' “Imma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For The Night,’” she started. “I might regret saying...
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Eminem’s Writing Process Is Different Now That He’s ‘Made a Song About Every Single Thing You Can’
Eminem has written many songs since he debuted in the 1990s. But now that he claims he's 'made a song about every single thing you can,' the Grammy-winning emcee has a completely different writing process.
Bruno Mars Earns Another Diamond Certification
Bruno Mars has reached a new career milestone. The singer’s 2012 chart-topper “Locked Out Of Heaven” has officially been certified diamond by the RIAA. With this latest achievement, the acclaimed musician becomes the first artist in the history of RIAA’s Gold and Platinum Program to achieve six Diamond Single Awards.More from VIBE.comLil Baby And Gunna Earn Diamond Status With "Drip Too Hard"Silk Sonic's Debut Album Is Now PlatinumBET Awards 2022: See The Complete Winners List And Acceptance Speeches The other five songs by Bruno Mars that have reached diamond status are as follows: “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade,” “When...
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
55 Years Ago: Sam and Dave Empower a Generation With ‘Soul Man’
Sam Moore, half of the hit-making Stax duo Sam & Dave, didn't write the lyrics to "Soul Man." He didn't play the signature guitar lick on this Grammy-winning smash single either. And yet, "it identifies what I believe from here," Moore told CBS News in 2019, pointing to his heart.
Hailee Steinfeld on Writing the ‘Second Half’ of Her Story, and Anderson .Paak Collaboration
When Hailee Steinfeld released her second EP, Half Written Song, in 2020, it was only one part of the story she was meant to tell. Following a more reflective period during the pandemic, the singer, songwriter, and actress began writing a collection of songs entering a new era of her life—more confident and less angsty, all starting with the easy breezier “Coast,” co-written and recorded with Anderson .Paak.
Dave Lombardo Reveals His 5 Greatest Punk Albums of All-Time
While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
Listen to Thundercat’s cover of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s ‘Thousand Knives’
Thundercat has recorded a cover of Ryuichi Sakamoto‘s ‘Thousand Knives’, the title track from the Japanese composer’s 1978 solo debut – listen to it below. The cover is part of a new compilation that pays tribute to Sakamoto,in celebration of his 70th birthday. ‘A Tribute To Ryuichi Sakamoto: To The Moon And Back’ is due out on December 2 via Milan Records.
Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker reflects on ‘Lonerism’ on the album’s 10th anniversary
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala has reflected on the creation and creative impact of ‘Lonerism’, on the 10th anniversary of the album’s initial release. Sharing his thoughts on the sophomore project — which was released on October 5, 2012 — the Tame Impala frontman took to Instagram to post a lengthy reflection on the creative process and artistry behind ‘Lonerism’. Parker accompanied the message with an unedited copy of the photo used on the album’s cover, which was first taken in Paris a decade ago.
Oliver Sim says there will be “more music from The xx”
Oliver Sim has promised there will be “more music from The xx” in the future. In a new interview with Consequence, Sim who released his own debut solo record ‘Hideous Bastard’ last month, spoke about where the band go from here. When asked about The xx’s...
Todd Rundgren – “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)
In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.
Parker McCollum Says New Album Is Coming “Next Year,” Reveals Part Of 12-Song Tracklist
Parker McCollum has new music on the way. He revealed on Twitter that his next album, which is untitled as of now, will be released sometime next year. He also shared a photo of the 12-song tracklist, which was mostly blacked out, aside from two songs, “Stoned” and his current single at country radio, “Handle On You”:
John Fullbright Is Back After 8 Year Layoff With New Album, ‘The Liar’
The master singer/songwriter grew up in Bearden, Oklahoma, right near Evan Felker from the Turnpike Troubadours. In fact, he member of the group for a time and co-wrote a number of their songs like “Every Girl,” “Pay No Rent,” “Evangeline,” and “Time of Day.”
Fever Ray Returns With Video for New Song “What They Call Us”: Watch
Fever Ray is back with a new single. “What They Call Us” is the first non-remix single from Fever Ray since 2017’s Plunge and arrives with an accompanying music video. The video—written and directed by Martin Falck—opens with shots of Karin Dreijer in an office setting, following them into a hazy jungle and eventually back to a haunting office party populated by zombie-like figures dressed in business casual attire. Watch it below.
Jack Antonoff Production! Easter Eggs! Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album So Far
Magic at Midnight. Taylor Swift surprised fans during the 2022 Video Music Awards when she announced her tenth studio album while accepting the award for video of the year. “I’m just so proud of what we made,” the 32-year-old singer said on August 28 while accepting a Moonperson for the “All Too Well” short film. […]
Tame Impala remixes Confidence Man’s ‘Holiday’ for ‘RE-TILT’ EP
Tame Impala have shared a remix of Confidence Man’s single ‘Holiday’, dropping the track last week as part of the latter’s group’s just-released ‘RE-TILT’ EP. As implied by its title, the ‘RE-TILT’ package comprises remixes of songs that appeared on Confidence Man’s second album, ‘TILT’. It was released last Friday (September 30) via I OH YOU, and also includes a new take on ‘Holiday’ by Erol Alkan, a remix of ‘Angry Girl’ by CHAI, and other remixes from Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, X-COAST, CC:CISCO! and Daniel Avery.
Cherry Glazerr’s sound continues to evolve, pushes boundaries
What band could seamlessly combine gritty guitar, languid vocals and synth-oriented electronic elements? Why, none other than Cherry Glazerr. The band is currently made up of only three members, frontwoman Clementine Creevy, Tabor Allen on drums and Sami Perez on bass. They are not your typical indie garage rock group; their sound is an eclectic and unique amalgamation of alternative, punk and most recently, electronic influences.
