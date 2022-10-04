‘I have to get better’: Joe Mixon calls players-only meeting in hopes to fix run game

Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, running back Joe Mixon called a meeting.

The meeting involved the Bengals’ offensive line and himself. They looked at every run so far this season in hopes to dissect what exactly is going on as to why the run game hasn’t been as effective they hope.

“I called for a meeting with them just to see what they’re thinking on certain runs or what they think I should do on certain runs,” Mixon said. “I feel like that will definitely be beneficial down the road and taking that next step on coming together and building that chemistry on and off the field. I think that’s going to take us a long way down the road so I look forward to it.”

Mixon is coming off a Pro Bowl season and that’s why the lack of production so far is noteworthy. Through four games, he’s rushed for 224 yards (No. 20 in the league) on 84 attempts (second-most in the NFL) for an average of 2.7 yards per carry.

The Bengals need more than that from Mixon. And he expects more from himself, specifically in goal-line situations. Twice against the Dolphins the Bengals faced a second-and-1 and a third-and-1 and were unable to punch the ball in the end zone. To get that far down the field and only come away with three points isn’t a sustainable way to win games in a competitive division.

“I felt like the running game on the goal line definitely has to get better,” Mixon said. “ I have to get better and I will get better. I know for a fact that some point something's got to give. I look forward to it."

Cincinnati ranks No. 26 in the NFL in rushing yards per game (89.5) and No. 30 in yards per play (3.1). Mixon’s lack of production reason why this is a concerning trend for the Bengals but there’s another layer to it as well. After an average rushing attack in 2021, Cincinnati’s front office dedicated the offseason to fixing the offensive line. A better offensive line would help in protection first and foremost, but also in the run game.

One of the areas the Bengals vowed to be better in this season is the red zone. When asked how they can be better, quarterback Joe Burrow pointed to being able to run the ball more efficiently could help. Cincinnati has one rushing touchdown through four games.

Mixon remains optimistic the run game will improve. So does center Ted Karras who thinks the meeting “created a little more synergy in the run game.”

The Bengals are starting four new offensive linemen this year and there’s validity to the unit needed a certain amount of time to get used to one another. Well, time is starting to tick.

After an 0-2 start, the Bengals rattled off two wins to put themselves in a great place heading into a “Sunday Night Football” matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (2-2). For the Bengals to reach their full potential on offense, the run game has to work.

If opposing defensive coordinators don’t respect Cincinnati’s rushing offense, it will make things much harder for the Bengals’ passing offense because of how defenses will play them.

Cincinnati should be able to lean on Mixon throughout the season, especially when it starts getting colder and the Bengals have to play in inclement weather. Mixon wants the team to lean on him and perhaps maybe that will be the case in Baltimore on Sunday night.

“I know we're literally super close to taking off and the big plays will come,” Mixon said. “I'm as patient as ever, but when my time comes I'm definitely going to seize the opportunity for sure."