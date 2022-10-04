ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

‘I have to get better’: Joe Mixon calls players-only meeting in hopes to fix run game

By Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJatK_0iKlwIsk00

Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, running back Joe Mixon called a meeting.

The meeting involved the Bengals’ offensive line and himself. They looked at every run so far this season in hopes to dissect what exactly is going on as to why the run game hasn’t been as effective they hope.

“I called for a meeting with them just to see what they’re thinking on certain runs or what they think I should do on certain runs,” Mixon said. “I feel like that will definitely be beneficial down the road and taking that next step on coming together and building that chemistry on and off the field. I think that’s going to take us a long way down the road so I look forward to it.”

Available for pre-order:Bengals bobbleheads from FOCO of Burrow, Chase, Mixon feature White Bengal Tiger uniforms

Mixon is coming off a Pro Bowl season and that’s why the lack of production so far is noteworthy. Through four games, he’s rushed for 224 yards (No. 20 in the league) on 84 attempts (second-most in the NFL) for an average of 2.7 yards per carry.

The Bengals need more than that from Mixon. And he expects more from himself, specifically in goal-line situations. Twice against the Dolphins the Bengals faced a second-and-1 and a third-and-1 and were unable to punch the ball in the end zone. To get that far down the field and only come away with three points isn’t a sustainable way to win games in a competitive division.

“I felt like the running game on the goal line definitely has to get better,” Mixon said. “ I have to get better and I will get better. I know for a fact that some point something's got to give. I look forward to it."

Cincinnati ranks No. 26 in the NFL in rushing yards per game (89.5) and No. 30 in yards per play (3.1). Mixon’s lack of production reason why this is a concerning trend for the Bengals but there’s another layer to it as well. After an average rushing attack in 2021, Cincinnati’s front office dedicated the offseason to fixing the offensive line. A better offensive line would help in protection first and foremost, but also in the run game.

One of the areas the Bengals vowed to be better in this season is the red zone. When asked how they can be better, quarterback Joe Burrow pointed to being able to run the ball more efficiently could help. Cincinnati has one rushing touchdown through four games.

Mixon remains optimistic the run game will improve. So does center Ted Karras who thinks the meeting “created a little more synergy in the run game.”

The Bengals are starting four new offensive linemen this year and there’s validity to the unit needed a certain amount of time to get used to one another. Well, time is starting to tick.

After an 0-2 start, the Bengals rattled off two wins to put themselves in a great place heading into a “Sunday Night Football” matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (2-2). For the Bengals to reach their full potential on offense, the run game has to work.

Multi-year partnership:Bengals land naming rights deal for new practice facility

If opposing defensive coordinators don’t respect Cincinnati’s rushing offense, it will make things much harder for the Bengals’ passing offense because of how defenses will play them.

Cincinnati should be able to lean on Mixon throughout the season, especially when it starts getting colder and the Bengals have to play in inclement weather. Mixon wants the team to lean on him and perhaps maybe that will be the case in Baltimore on Sunday night.

“I know we're literally super close to taking off and the big plays will come,” Mixon said. “I'm as patient as ever, but when my time comes I'm definitely going to seize the opportunity for sure."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Miami Dolphins#Foco Of Burrow#Chase
Athlon Sports

Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.  The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox 19

Bengals announce name of indoor training facility

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals have entered into a multi-year naming rights partnership with Integrity Express Logistics for the team’s indoor practice facility. The Bengals say it will be called the IEL Indoor Facility and the partnership makes IEL the official logistics partner of the team. The IEL Indoor...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett

Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy