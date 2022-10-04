Read full article on original website
Female police officer, 30, denies assault charge 'after hitting property landlord in face during tirade of verbal abuse'
A police officer will stand trial after she hit a man during a 'tirade of verbal abuse,' a court heard. PC Claudia Pastina, 30, confronted Augustine Amatta at an address in Brixton Road, Brixton, southwest London, on 19 February this year. Mr Amatta told Pastina that he was the landlord...
BBC
Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim
A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
Ex-60 Minutes reporter Tracey Curro breaks her silence over 'distressing' assault charge - and how her years spent caring for her terminally ill father alongside her sister has 'divided extended family members'
A former 60 Minutes reporter has broken her silence after being charged with assault over a 'private family matter'. Tracey Curro, 59, was allegedly involved in an incident in North Queensland on August 19 which led to her being charged with common assault on Wednesday. 'It is distressing that a...
BBC
PhD student from Plymouth jailed for nine years for rape
A postgraduate student who raped and assaulted a woman has been jailed for nine years. Dayan Garcia, 31, of Mariners Court, Plymouth, was jailed at Exeter Crown Court for two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The jury heard how the victim "feared for...
Nurse admits to 'inappropriate relationship' with prison inmate
A nurse has admitted to having an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a prison inmate. Elyse Hibbs, 25, admitted she become involved with the man while working at HMP Manchester – also known as Strangeways prison. She was also involved with the man while working at the category B...
U.K.・
BBC
Brittany Higgins felt 'trapped' during alleged rape in Australian parliament - court
An Australian former political staffer said she felt "trapped" and "not human" during an alleged rape inside Parliament House in Canberra. Prosecutors say Bruce Lehrmann sexually assaulted Brittany Higgins in March 2019 while she was drunk and asleep in the office of a government minister. Mr Lehrmann, 27, has pleaded...
BBC
Reading flats fire: Fatal arson started by 'nuisance neighbour'
A "devastating" fire at a block of flats that killed two men was started by a nuisance neighbour who was due to be evicted, a court has heard. Hakeem Kigundu doused the building in Rowe Court, Reading, with petrol before setting it alight while most residents slept on 15 December last year.
BBC
Man who tortured and pulled shotgun on boss jailed
An Angus employee who tortured his boss and pulled a loaded shotgun on him has been jailed for 40 months. Ronald McLennan subjected Ian Robertson to systematic violent bullying over 20 years and was found guilty by a jury of endangering his employer's life. McLennan was jailed at the High...
BBC
Former Bristol teacher banned after relationship with pupil
A former teacher has been banned from the profession for life for having a sexual relationship with a pupil. Stuart Blan, 53, was a science teacher and assistant housemaster at Clifton College, in Bristol, when he groomed the girl in 2004. A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) professional conduct panel heard...
BBC
Colin Pitchfork parole hearing should be public, says MP
The next parole hearing for double child killer Colin Pitchfork should be heard in public, according to an MP. Pitchfork was jailed in 1988 for raping and murdering 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire. He was released in 2021 but recalled to prison two months later after he...
BBC
Bradford man jailed for raping teenager
A man who admitted raping a teenager has been ordered to serve three years and 10 months in a Young Offenders Institute. Harry Webster, 20, from Bradford, pleaded guilty to one count of rape at an earlier hearing at Bradford Crown Court and was sentenced on Monday. He had carried...
Inside paedo Rolf Harris’ reclusive life after prison – neighbours selling up to wife’s health battle & dog heartbreak
DETAILS of his horrific crimes against children turned him from one of the nation’s most-loved entertainers to a despised recluse. Now Rolf Harris, 92, is reportedly “gravely ill” and unable to speak or eat without a tube since being diagnosed with neck cancer. It comes two years...
BBC
Police inspector Dean Gittoes guilty of assault on teen
A police inspector has been found guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old who filmed him outside a police station. Dean Gittoes, 49, had denied a charge of assault by beating but he was convicted at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court. The court was shown footage filmed by the teenager outside Merthyr Tydfil police...
BBC
Alleged US fugitive has tattoos photographed to establish identity
An alleged fugitive facing extradition from Scotland to the US has had photos of his tattoos taken in prison as part of a bid to establish his identity. US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, who is said to have faked his own death to escape charges there. However, the...
BBC
Weston-super-Mare baby death: Accused woman granted bail
A woman has appeared at crown court charged with murdering a newborn baby boy whose body was found in a garden. Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, appeared before magistrates in Taunton on Tuesday and had been remanded in custody. The boy's body was found in a garden in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, on...
BBC
Hull: Payout for man who lost leg after Castle Hill treatment delay
A man who had his right leg amputated after a developing blood clots following surgery has received £1.2m in compensation. Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust admitted delays in referring him to the vascular surgery unit. The man's solicitors had alleged the delay meant an opportunity to prevent the...
BBC
Home Office suspends ex-Met officer over racist WhatsApp chat
An immigration official at the Home Office has been suspended after a BBC investigation revealed he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp. Rob Lewis, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, is understood to have created the group chat, which also included other former Met police officers. BBC Newsnight has seen racist...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Former police officer in court on misconduct charges
A former police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of misconduct in public office. Shaun Wheeler, 56, was charged over allegations he abused his powers for sexual purposes while serving as an officer with Lincolnshire Police. He is alleged to have engaged in sexual acts with one...
BBC
Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11
A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
BBC
Moors Murders: 'I'm convinced I found Keith Bennett'
The man whose hunt for the last unfound victim of the Moors murderers led to a new search has said he is "convinced" he found the boy's remains, despite police saying otherwise. Author and investigator Russell Edwards said he had spent seven years looking for Keith Bennett on Saddleworth Moor.
