Freshmen Power Waves to Strong Close of Rodionoff Invitational

MALIBU, California – The second annual Rodionoff Invitational came to a close on Saturday, as the Pepperdine women's swim and dive program garnered the most points among Division I opponents at Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool. The Waves racked up 408 points over two days, while San Diego accumulated 228...
Csapo Earns GCC Player of the Week Award

MALIBU, California – Adam Csapo of the Pepperdine men's water polo team received the program's first Golden Coast Conference Player of the Week award of the season after the freshman attacker had a 12-goal, six-assist output over five games this past weekend. Csapo (Budapest, Hungary) had a team-high 18...
