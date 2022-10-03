Trial for Darrell Brooks, Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect, delayed by disruptions

I'm Sophie Carson and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

It'll be another beautiful day in southeast Wisconsin: Sunny with a high of 71.

Brooks trial drama

The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man charged with driving into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, is off to a rocky and unfortunate start.

Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted court proceedings Monday with outbursts. He claimed he was a sovereign citizen, asked Judge Jennifer Dorow to say her name multiple times and even asked for a copy of the oath of office she took.

The start of jury selection was delayed by several hours. Dorow called multiple breaks, sending Brooks back to his holding cell in some instances.

Later, he was sent to an another courtroom where he could watch the proceedings on video. Dorow allowed him to return, but he was soon sent back to the alternate room.

Reporters in the courtroom said the video feed, which was purposefully muted at times, showed Brooks waving his arms and yelling.

Later in the afternoon, he placed his head on the table and pulled his suit jacket over his head.

Little progress was made in jury selection as of Monday evening.

What's next for the Badgers?

After Paul Chryst was fired Sunday night, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is the Wisconsin Badgers' interim football coach.

UW officials say they plan to hold a national search for a new head coach after the end of this season.

But Leonhard, 39, has long been expected to take over as coach — eventually.

He has had opportunities to leave UW for bigger programs, including running the Green Bay Packers defense. Time and time again, he's decided to stay in Madison.

UW officials want him to succeed. And Badgers beat reporter Jeff Potrykus guarantees that if he does that this season, UW will remove the "interim" label.

Leonhard talked to reporters after the firing. One key quote: “It’s a very emotional day for myself. With that being said, (it’s a) dream for myself coming out of that nightmare and I want to respect (Chryst) and his family in all ways."

Raze order

City officials say the former Northridge Mall is in disrepair, has problems with trespassers and was the site of four arsons this summer.

So will it finally be demolished?

A three-year effort to do just that is back on track. A judge on Monday granted the city of Milwaukee's request to enforce a raze order issued in 2019.

But it isn't clear when it would be razed.

If the property owner, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises Inc., walks away, the city could obtain the property through foreclosure.

Then, actually demolishing the building could cost the city millions. But redeveloping the property could recover some costs, reporter Tom Daykin writes.

Meanwhile, the executive director of Black Spruce said her company was finalizing plans to secure Northridge.

The company is being fined $2,000 daily until the property is secured.

Corn Song

The Green Bay Packers have taken on the viral Corn Song.

This Journal Sentinel Instagram video stitches words from players together into the lyrics of the beloved internet tune.

We should all take "corn kid" Tariq's advice: Have a corntastic day!

