ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Trial for Darrell Brooks, Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect, delayed by disruptions

By Sophie Carson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P0cTY_0iKlvhn000

I'm Sophie Carson and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

It'll be another beautiful day in southeast Wisconsin: Sunny with a high of 71.

Brooks trial drama

The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man charged with driving into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, is off to a rocky and unfortunate start.

Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted court proceedings Monday with outbursts. He claimed he was a sovereign citizen, asked Judge Jennifer Dorow to say her name multiple times and even asked for a copy of the oath of office she took.

The start of jury selection was delayed by several hours. Dorow called multiple breaks, sending Brooks back to his holding cell in some instances.

Later, he was sent to an another courtroom where he could watch the proceedings on video. Dorow allowed him to return, but he was soon sent back to the alternate room.

Reporters in the courtroom said the video feed, which was purposefully muted at times, showed Brooks waving his arms and yelling.

Later in the afternoon, he placed his head on the table and pulled his suit jacket over his head.

Little progress was made in jury selection as of Monday evening.

Read more about the first day here.

What's next for the Badgers?

After Paul Chryst was fired Sunday night, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is the Wisconsin Badgers' interim football coach.

UW officials say they plan to hold a national search for a new head coach after the end of this season.

But Leonhard, 39, has long been expected to take over as coach — eventually.

He has had opportunities to leave UW for bigger programs, including running the Green Bay Packers defense. Time and time again, he's decided to stay in Madison.

UW officials want him to succeed. And Badgers beat reporter Jeff Potrykus guarantees that if he does that this season, UW will remove the "interim" label.

Leonhard talked to reporters after the firing. One key quote: “It’s a very emotional day for myself. With that being said, (it’s a) dream for myself coming out of that nightmare and I want to respect (Chryst) and his family in all ways."

Raze order

City officials say the former Northridge Mall is in disrepair, has problems with trespassers and was the site of four arsons this summer.

So will it finally be demolished?

A three-year effort to do just that is back on track. A judge on Monday granted the city of Milwaukee's request to enforce a raze order issued in 2019.

But it isn't clear when it would be razed.

If the property owner, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises Inc., walks away, the city could obtain the property through foreclosure.

Then, actually demolishing the building could cost the city millions. But redeveloping the property could recover some costs, reporter Tom Daykin writes.

Meanwhile, the executive director of Black Spruce said her company was finalizing plans to secure Northridge.

The company is being fined $2,000 daily until the property is secured.

Corn Song

The Green Bay Packers have taken on the viral Corn Song.

This Journal Sentinel Instagram video stitches words from players together into the lyrics of the beloved internet tune.

We should all take "corn kid" Tariq's advice: Have a corntastic day!

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uwpexponent.com

Streetlights Turn Purple in Milwaukee

People who have driven through the Milwaukee area recently may have noticed the purple-tinted streetlights lining I-94 or I-43. A significant number of streetlights on the highway now have a purple tinge, especially in the southeast region of Wisconsin. Susana Da Silva of CBC News notes that these sudden purple...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
WEST ALLIS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating

MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
MEQUON, WI
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale

Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
GREENDALE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leonhard
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Paul Chryst
milwaukeemag.com

Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood

A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Former high school teacher remembers Dahmer victims

MILWAUKEE — Millions of people all over the world have tuned into the new Netflix show focusing on Milwaukee's serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. WISN 12 News spoke to a Milwaukee man who had some of Dahmer's victims in his classroom, and he shared why he wants them to be remembered for so much more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Packers#Christmas#Legislature#Badgers#The Wisconsin Badgers#Uw
On Milwaukee

The Culver's Curderburger will return this month

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Triple shooting in Wisconsin leaves 2-year-old in critical condition

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue. Officers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash near Appleton and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning, Oct. 6 on the city's northwest side. It happened just after midnight near Appleton and Fairmount – near Vogel Park. FOX6 News crews found two heavily damaged vehicles on scene. No additional details have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon fatal party stabbing, Milwaukee man charged with homicide

MEQUON, Wis. - Kevin Nguyen, 52, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Oct. 2 fatal stabbing during a party at a home in Mequon. Police were flagged down near the home on Obikoba Circle around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2. They found a man,...
MEQUON, WI
nbc15.com

Brooks kicked out of Waukesha County courtroom for second day

McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur. A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a concern from a student. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people with Wisconsin ties described the destruction in the...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy