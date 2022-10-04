ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weare, NH

Comments / 0

Related
newenglandnewspress.com

Wow House: 30 River Road In Concord, New Hampshire

CONCORD, NH — View this new listing in town. Wow. Listing Description: Tucked away from the road with over 200′ of frontage on the slowly meandering Contoocook River is this reimagined home. Built as a camp in the early 1900s and enjoyed for years as a getaway among the pines. Newly rebuilt with walls of windows, large open concept living areas, a chef’s kitchen, luxury tile baths, and so much more! The builder is ready to add the finishing touches, and you could be enjoying the holidays in your new oasis! Reach out for more information and to schedule your tour. Please respect the neighboring homeowners and do not drive down the driveway without an appointment. Some of these photos are artists’ renderings and represent what the finished home will look like, subject to change and open to buyers making different selections.
CONCORD, NH
TODAY.com

‘Halloween’ villain Michael Myers haunts New Hampshire home in viral real estate listing

A local real estate professional in New Hampshire caught the attention of thousands by including a special guest in his recent listing. While the home that Tommy Bolduc listed in Weare, N.H. appears charming at first glance, upon further inspection there is one scary addition sprinkled throughout the photos: a person dressed as the iconic horror character, Michael Myers.
WEARE, NH
iheart.com

House On Sale In Weare, N.H. Features Serial Killer Figure In Zillow Post

WEARE, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Zillow listing out of Weare, New Hampshire is seemingly playing "Where's Waldo?" with a horrifying twist. Instead of Waldo, a man dressed like the fictional character of Michael Myers from the Halloween movie series is hiding (sometimes in plain sight) in virtually every photo of the home on sale.
WEARE, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Weare, NH
nshoremag.com

Modern Meets Vintage at Lee & Co. in Amesbury

Do you perk up when you spot a patinaed pot? Do you dream of lounging on a vintage velvet chaise draped in estate gems? Maybe you’re more of a modern minimalist in search of a fresh-scented candle or simply looking for a creative hostess gift. We can’t wait for you to meet Lee Vose, the affable owner of Lee & Co., a new home and décor store in downtown Amesbury. A quick spin around the enchanting emporium uncovers a carefully curated collection of vintage, modern, farmhouse, industrial, and mid-century treasures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slasher#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Michael Myers Models
Boston

New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure

New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
HAMPTON FALLS, NH
WMUR.com

More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Philbrook Center Survivor: ‘I’m tired of it being a nightmare’

They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
CONCORD, NH
Seacoast Current

Seabrook, NH, Contractor Charged With Larceny for Incomplete Jobs

Police in Newburyport and Marblehead worked to locate and arrest a Seabrook contractor who allegedly accepted large deposits for home improvement jobs that never completed. Robert Merrill, 32, was the subject of a search by police in West Newbury, Merrimac, Amesbury, Haverhill, and North Reading, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King. The warrants go back to 2021.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy