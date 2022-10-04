Read full article on original website
newenglandnewspress.com
Wow House: 30 River Road In Concord, New Hampshire
CONCORD, NH — View this new listing in town. Wow. Listing Description: Tucked away from the road with over 200′ of frontage on the slowly meandering Contoocook River is this reimagined home. Built as a camp in the early 1900s and enjoyed for years as a getaway among the pines. Newly rebuilt with walls of windows, large open concept living areas, a chef’s kitchen, luxury tile baths, and so much more! The builder is ready to add the finishing touches, and you could be enjoying the holidays in your new oasis! Reach out for more information and to schedule your tour. Please respect the neighboring homeowners and do not drive down the driveway without an appointment. Some of these photos are artists’ renderings and represent what the finished home will look like, subject to change and open to buyers making different selections.
TODAY.com
‘Halloween’ villain Michael Myers haunts New Hampshire home in viral real estate listing
A local real estate professional in New Hampshire caught the attention of thousands by including a special guest in his recent listing. While the home that Tommy Bolduc listed in Weare, N.H. appears charming at first glance, upon further inspection there is one scary addition sprinkled throughout the photos: a person dressed as the iconic horror character, Michael Myers.
iheart.com
House On Sale In Weare, N.H. Features Serial Killer Figure In Zillow Post
WEARE, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Zillow listing out of Weare, New Hampshire is seemingly playing "Where's Waldo?" with a horrifying twist. Instead of Waldo, a man dressed like the fictional character of Michael Myers from the Halloween movie series is hiding (sometimes in plain sight) in virtually every photo of the home on sale.
Book Your Stay in the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, via Airbnb
Hocus Pocus is having a serious moment right now, with the sequel just being released to Disney Plus! My newsfeed is full of friends hosting Hocus Pocus viewing parties, and it's becoming more evident than ever that when it comes to Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus is the fan favorite. Diehard...
Far Traveling Ammo Closes Kingston, NH Waterfowl Hunting Area
A area in back of Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston along the Pow Wow River has been closed to hunting by New Hampshire Fish and Game because of a bullet that travels farther than others. The agency invoked emergency closure powers to shut down the area beginning where the...
Margarita Flights Are a Thing at This Epping, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Beer flights? They are quite common! Bloody Mary flights? It's like seeing a shooting star. They are rare, but they do exist. Now, MARGARITA FLIGHTS... that is something I have never seen before, until now! To say I am intrigued is an understatement. I am a proud member of the...
WMUR.com
Merrimack couple completes journey to visit all 275 historical markers in New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, N.H. — After almost two years of traveling, one Merrimack couple has finished their journey around the state. Back in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Heather Davis MacNeil and her husband began a mission to find all 275 green historic marker signs in the state. This...
nshoremag.com
Modern Meets Vintage at Lee & Co. in Amesbury
Do you perk up when you spot a patinaed pot? Do you dream of lounging on a vintage velvet chaise draped in estate gems? Maybe you’re more of a modern minimalist in search of a fresh-scented candle or simply looking for a creative hostess gift. We can’t wait for you to meet Lee Vose, the affable owner of Lee & Co., a new home and décor store in downtown Amesbury. A quick spin around the enchanting emporium uncovers a carefully curated collection of vintage, modern, farmhouse, industrial, and mid-century treasures.
New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure
New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
Zombies, Axe Throwing, Pumpkin Bowling, Carnival Games: New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival Rules New England’s Fall Fun
It's safe to say that New England prides itself on fall festivals. Anything fall is our total domain, and we will always own it. That's why our festivals are so huge, attracting tens of thousands for just a single day event. That's crazy fun, for sure. One of the biggest...
WMUR.com
More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
WMUR.com
Plaintiff in newly filed case shares stories of alleged abuse while in New Hampshire's care
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A former Granite Stater is speaking out about the abuse he claims he suffered as a child in the state's care. That man is among eight individuals filing suit in the past few weeks, alleging physical and sexual abuse as children living in certain facilities. The...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
laconiadailysun.com
Speare Memorial Hospital first and only in NH to incorporate AI System for enhanced colonoscopy screenings
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth General Surgery is excited to be the first in New Hampshire to offer an Artificial Intelligence System to enhance colonoscopy screenings at 25-bed Speare Memorial Hospital. Patients receiving colonoscopies at Speare now benefit from the aid of the GI GeniusTM intelligent endoscopy module. The tool employs...
Philbrook Center Survivor: ‘I’m tired of it being a nightmare’
They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
Hudson, N.H. police investigating dirt bike crash that killed one minor, hospitalized another
Hudson, New Hampshire police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one juvenile and injured another on Sunday afternoon. According to a statement from the Hudson Police Department, the two juveniles were riding a Kawasaki dirt bike on Wason Road when they collided with a Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
5-Story Donkey Kong Mural in New Hampshire Is a Creative Masterpiece
When the owners of a building in Concord, New Hampshire realized that an elevator shaft on the back of their building looked a lot like the classic arcade game, Donkey Kong, they decided to go all out and transform it into the legendary video game. Manny Ramirez, the Creative Director/Co-Founder...
Seabrook, NH, Contractor Charged With Larceny for Incomplete Jobs
Police in Newburyport and Marblehead worked to locate and arrest a Seabrook contractor who allegedly accepted large deposits for home improvement jobs that never completed. Robert Merrill, 32, was the subject of a search by police in West Newbury, Merrimac, Amesbury, Haverhill, and North Reading, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King. The warrants go back to 2021.
