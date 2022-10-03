ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

BET Founder Bob Johnson To Speak At Black Enterprise’s 2022 Black Men Xcel Summit

BET founder, Bob Johnson, is highly regarded as one of the nation’s top businessmen and has been a longtime leading advocate of closing America’s racial wealth gap. The founder and chairman of RLJ Companies, Johnson will be one of many prominent speakers at BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2022 Black Men Xcel Summit. The event will take place Oct. 12 through Oct. 14 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, in National Harbor, Md.
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

