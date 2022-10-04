Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
Morehead, Kentucky: KSP Asks for Public's Help Locating a Morgan County Man
WEST LIBERTY, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that KSP, Post 8, Morehead is seeking the public’s help in locating a Morgan County man wanted on an active warrant of arrest. Danny Bolin (62) from West Liberty, KY is...
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly single truck crash
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville continues to investigate a crash this past weekend that left a man dead. KSP was called to the scene on KY-680 in the Langley community of Floyd County just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The investigation concluded that 45-year-old Jason...
Two juveniles die in Carter County crash
CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Two juveniles died in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night. Kentucky State Police tells 13 News the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. on Route 2 in the Olive Hill area. KSP says the driver was traveling at high speeds when the car hit a rock embankment, then overturned. The passenger […]
wymt.com
Body found in Breathitt County is woman missing since floods, family says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A body, found this past weekend near the Clayhole community in Breathitt County, has been identified as one of the woman who has been missing since late July’s flooding, according to our sister station WKYT. Family has told our sister station WKYT that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
k105.com
2 KY workers die on the job less than 24 hours apart. Name of man killed at Central Hardin HS released.
Two workers in Kentucky died on the job less than 24 hours apart last week. On Wednesday afternoon, 58-year-old dock worker David Poe, of Independence, was struck by a semi truck at GXO Logistics in Elsmere in Kenton County. The truck was backing up to a loading dock when Poe was fatally struck.
wymt.com
Breathitt Co. Emergency Management, state to provide heaters to flood victims
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For any Breathitt Countians impacted by the flood that are in need of portable heaters this fall and winter, Breathitt County Emergency Management is looking to help. Breathitt County Emergency Management is currently compiling a list of people who have no source of heat or...
WKYT 27
Woman able to move back home two months after EKY flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people are moving back into their homes in Eastern Kentucky after devastating flooding. For others, it’s going to take a lot longer. Some homes still need mud-out or muck-out work. While others are being rebuilt. In the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County,...
wymt.com
Local leaders gather for EKY flood recovery acceleration week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The organization SBP is in Hazard October 4-7 hosting an Eastern Kentucky flooding regional recovery acceleration week. SBP partnered with the Kentucky River Area Development District and Toyota to host the event bringing together elected officials, local leaders and recovery NGO’s to discuss how best recover in the aftermath of the historic flooding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School
Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
Williamson Daily News
State funds awarded to former Braidy mill project returned; land donated
ASHLAND — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has secured the return of $15 million in state funds awarded by former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration for a proposed billion-dollar aluminum mill that never materialized. Meanwhile, the land planned for development in Boyd and Greenup counties will be donated back to...
wchstv.com
Christmas assistance applications being accepted in Salvation Army's seven-county region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Applications are being accepted for Christmas assistance for the Salvation Army’s seven-county region - Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Clay, Mingo, Logan and Boone – starting Monday, Oct. 3. Those needing help with food or toys for Christmas can apply online or in person. Kanawha...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Two juveniles dead in eastern Ky. crash
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two juveniles died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Kentucky State Police say two juveniles were driving north on Route 2 when they...
Thief held at gunpoint by retired teacher until police arrive
PRICHARD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wayne County man got more than he bargained for Monday upon finding himself being held at gunpoint after rummaging through the property of neighborhood residents. Reports from the WV Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirm the Monday, October 3, 2022 arrest of Roy D....
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
2 West Carter High School students killed in crash
UPDATE (2:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): Kentucky State Police say the families of two juveniles killed in a car crash Tuesday night have been notified. Troopers say the victims were teenage boys, but will not be releasing their names or ages due to being underage. UPDATE (10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): The two […]
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/5/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jason Smith, 45, of Grayson, arrested by Grayson PD, on a charge...
mountain-topmedia.com
Floyd woman charged with meth trafficking in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Floyd County woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after being pulled over in a traffic stop. A Pikeville Police officer spotted Susan Rae Akers, 43, of Harold, driving through Pikeville Friday afternoon and knew that she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When he...
wymt.com
EKY WWII veteran turns 106
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
wymt.com
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
Comments / 1