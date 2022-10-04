ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

wymt.com

State Police investigating deadly single truck crash

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville continues to investigate a crash this past weekend that left a man dead. KSP was called to the scene on KY-680 in the Langley community of Floyd County just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The investigation concluded that 45-year-old Jason...
LANGLEY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Two juveniles die in Carter County crash

CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Two juveniles died in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night. Kentucky State Police tells 13 News the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. on Route 2 in the Olive Hill area. KSP says the driver was traveling at high speeds when the car hit a rock embankment, then overturned. The passenger […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman able to move back home two months after EKY flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people are moving back into their homes in Eastern Kentucky after devastating flooding. For others, it’s going to take a lot longer. Some homes still need mud-out or muck-out work. While others are being rebuilt. In the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County,...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Local leaders gather for EKY flood recovery acceleration week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The organization SBP is in Hazard October 4-7 hosting an Eastern Kentucky flooding regional recovery acceleration week. SBP partnered with the Kentucky River Area Development District and Toyota to host the event bringing together elected officials, local leaders and recovery NGO’s to discuss how best recover in the aftermath of the historic flooding.
HAZARD, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS

OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WJHL

Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School

Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
HURLEY, VA
Williamson Daily News

State funds awarded to former Braidy mill project returned; land donated

ASHLAND — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has secured the return of $15 million in state funds awarded by former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration for a proposed billion-dollar aluminum mill that never materialized. Meanwhile, the land planned for development in Boyd and Greenup counties will be donated back to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

wymt.com

Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 10/5/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jason Smith, 45, of Grayson, arrested by Grayson PD, on a charge...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Floyd woman charged with meth trafficking in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Floyd County woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after being pulled over in a traffic stop. A Pikeville Police officer spotted Susan Rae Akers, 43, of Harold, driving through Pikeville Friday afternoon and knew that she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When he...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

EKY WWII veteran turns 106

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

Community Policy