UNLV Kirk Kerkorian Medical School now open
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV's Kirk Kerkorian Medical School is officially opening its doors tonight. The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine is in the heart of the medical district and is expected to put southern Nevada on the medical map. It will feature training spaces for clinical skills, simulation,...
Trustees vote 4-3 to extend contract for Las Vegas public schools superintendent
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Trustees for the Clark County School District narrowly voted to extend the contract for Superintendent Jesus Jara through June 2026. The Board of Trustees voted 4-3 in favor of the extension, which also gives Jara a new salary of $395,000 per year, an annual increase of $75,000.
Body camera video, 911 call in deadly North Las Vegas police shooting released
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department has released body camera video and a 911 call from a deadly police shooting last month. The video comes from the shooting reported on Saturday, Sept. 24, near Aviary Way & Grand Teton Drive. Police had said they received...
NDOC correctional entry salaries not as competitive as jails in the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Correctional officer salaries in the Nevada Department of Corrections are lower by at least $10,000 when compared to starting correctional officer salaries for jails in the Las Vegas valley. The NDOC website shows the salary range starting for a correctional officer trainee at $46,500. However,...
Two inmates accused of sending 'powdery substance' to Las Vegas courthouse
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two inmates are accused of sending mail that contained a "powdery substance" to a Las Vegas courthouse recently, according to a prison spokesperson. The mail was delivered on Friday and Monday from two offenders in custody at Ely State Prison, the Nevada Department of Corrections said in a news release.
Increase in fentanyl deaths sparks concerns
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It took several rehabs and an alternative recovery school that required him to attend two substance abuse meetings a week at the nonprofit ‘No Hero in Heroin’ for Giuseppe Russo to turn his life around. “Well, I started using when I was like...
Arrest report: Murder suspect assaults man, detective following deadly attack
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man is being charged with murder after police say he assaulted a victim using a cinderblock on the Las Vegas Strip Monday night. Police say Malik Price was arrested early Tuesday after he struck and killed a man in the head using a cinderblock.
New app hopes to help quickly locate missing children and adults
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been 20 years since Elizabeth Smart was the focus of a desperate search after being abducted from her bedroom as a child and held captive by a man and his wife for nine months before police in Utah rescued her. She's now one of...
Stabbing suspect arrested, police use of force being investigated
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LVMPD is investigating the use of force by two officers after a video was posted online. The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning near Washington and Rancho. When officers arrived they found a man who'd been stabbed. A short while later, a female...
Metro releases 911 call that helped police find an escaped inmate
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly released 911 call reveals the caller who tipped police off to find an escaped innate was initially hesitant to dial police. "He's acting so natural, thoughI was very afraid to just call,” Gabriel Delgadillo told the 911 dispatcher. The 8:36 minute call was released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Delgadillo seeming hesitant because of the uncertainty it was the escaped inmate, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who broke out from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs on Friday, September 23, according to the Governor’s Office.
Pedestrian struck by car near Jones Boulevard and Carl Avenue
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Wednesday morning. At about 8:11 a.m., a woman walking near Jones Boulevard and Carl Avenue was struck by a 2019 Hyundai Kona. Authorities said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate...
Las Vegas police investigate two overnight homicides for second day in a row
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. The first happened around midnight at the 800 block of North Rancho Drive, near Washington Ave. The second happened around 2 a.m. at the 4200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard,...
Man shot and killed during argument over drugs in Las Vegas parking lot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was shot and killed in a parking lot during an argument over drugs late Monday, according to Las Vegas police. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Rancho Drive, near Alta Drive. It was the first of two homicides reported in a three-hour span that night.
Health District alerting public of increase in fentanyl deaths
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is alerting the public to the ongoing risk fentanyl poses to the community after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) reported six suspected drug-related overdoses had occurred in Clark County during a 36-hour period from September 25, 2022, to September 27, 2022.
1 person dead after shooting near Tropicana and Nellis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a shooting near Tropicana and Nellis, LVMPD said. On Sunday, at about 7:48 p.m., the LVMPD received a report of a person shot near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard. Responding officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot...
Judge grants motion to remove from office public official accused in journalist's murder
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A judge on Wednesday granted Clark County's motion to remove from office the public official charged with killing a Las Vegas journalist. Judge David Jones heard arguments from the District Attorney's office and an attorney for Robert Telles on whether Clark County had grounds to request Telles's dismissal from the office of public administrator.
Second Mormon Temple coming to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced they are building a second Mormon Temple here in Southern Nevada. According to a statement made by the church, the second temple will be located in the northwest part of the valley, near the Lone Mountain area.
Cyclist killed by motorist reaching all time high, advocates call for change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bicycle advocates are calling for a change as the county reaches an unprecedented number of cyclists killed by motorists. According to the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition, Clark County is approaching a dozen cyclists killed so far this year. The county only had 5 deaths in...
429 homes approved for construction in Red Rock Canyon
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County commissioners approved 429 single-family homes to be built in Red Rock Canyon. The proposed development will be on a former strip mine within the semicircle that is State Route 159 in the hills across from the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center. An original...
