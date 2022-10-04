ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

UNLV Kirk Kerkorian Medical School now open

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV's Kirk Kerkorian Medical School is officially opening its doors tonight. The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine is in the heart of the medical district and is expected to put southern Nevada on the medical map. It will feature training spaces for clinical skills, simulation,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two inmates accused of sending 'powdery substance' to Las Vegas courthouse

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two inmates are accused of sending mail that contained a "powdery substance" to a Las Vegas courthouse recently, according to a prison spokesperson. The mail was delivered on Friday and Monday from two offenders in custody at Ely State Prison, the Nevada Department of Corrections said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Increase in fentanyl deaths sparks concerns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It took several rehabs and an alternative recovery school that required him to attend two substance abuse meetings a week at the nonprofit ‘No Hero in Heroin’ for Giuseppe Russo to turn his life around. “Well, I started using when I was like...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Stabbing suspect arrested, police use of force being investigated

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LVMPD is investigating the use of force by two officers after a video was posted online. The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning near Washington and Rancho. When officers arrived they found a man who'd been stabbed. A short while later, a female...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Metro releases 911 call that helped police find an escaped inmate

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly released 911 call reveals the caller who tipped police off to find an escaped innate was initially hesitant to dial police. "He's acting so natural, thoughI was very afraid to just call,” Gabriel Delgadillo told the 911 dispatcher. The 8:36 minute call was released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Delgadillo seeming hesitant because of the uncertainty it was the escaped inmate, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who broke out from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs on Friday, September 23, according to the Governor’s Office.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian struck by car near Jones Boulevard and Carl Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Wednesday morning. At about 8:11 a.m., a woman walking near Jones Boulevard and Carl Avenue was struck by a 2019 Hyundai Kona. Authorities said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man shot and killed during argument over drugs in Las Vegas parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was shot and killed in a parking lot during an argument over drugs late Monday, according to Las Vegas police. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Rancho Drive, near Alta Drive. It was the first of two homicides reported in a three-hour span that night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Health District alerting public of increase in fentanyl deaths

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is alerting the public to the ongoing risk fentanyl poses to the community after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) reported six suspected drug-related overdoses had occurred in Clark County during a 36-hour period from September 25, 2022, to September 27, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 person dead after shooting near Tropicana and Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a shooting near Tropicana and Nellis, LVMPD said. On Sunday, at about 7:48 p.m., the LVMPD received a report of a person shot near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard. Responding officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Second Mormon Temple coming to Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced they are building a second Mormon Temple here in Southern Nevada. According to a statement made by the church, the second temple will be located in the northwest part of the valley, near the Lone Mountain area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

429 homes approved for construction in Red Rock Canyon

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County commissioners approved 429 single-family homes to be built in Red Rock Canyon. The proposed development will be on a former strip mine within the semicircle that is State Route 159 in the hills across from the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center. An original...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

