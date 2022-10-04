Read full article on original website
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
Hit & run: Murphy man killed after vehicle strikes him in Cleveland; Driver sought
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Authorities are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man in Cleveland early Wednesday morning, then drove off. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) says troopers discovered the body of 64-year-old Timothy Golden of Murphy, North Carolina a little after 1:30 a.m. on Waterlevel Highway near APD 40.
Morristown Fire Department responds to fire, two people injured, officials say
The star of the Thanksgiving feast may be hard to come by this year. Music icons from all over are reacting to the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away in her sleep at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home Tuesday.
Two taken to hospital with burns in Hamblen County house fire
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital with burns after a house fire off Fish Hatchery Road in Hamblen County, according to the Morristown Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found the house on fire with two people with burns laying outside. They were taken to...
Family of five presented with new home
The new house is one of 35 in a new neighborhood called Ellen's Glen. It's named in honor of Knoxville Habitat founder Ellen Roddy Mitchell.
Leaf collection season begins in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Beginning Monday, October 17, the leaf collection season will begin according to the city of Sevierville Public Works Department. Residents can choose either of the following leaf collection alternatives:. Bagged Leaf Collection. The Public Works Department will collect bagged leaves, along with other waste, during bulk...
Maple Lane shares exciting fall festivities at their Greenback farm
Maple Lane Farms in Greenback will be open through the end of October. They will begin the haunted corn maze on Oct. 21.
Crews work motorcycle crash along westbound I-40
Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street in Knoxville.
Interchange project underway for I-75 and Emory Road
An upcoming interchange project in Knoxville will allow two directions of traffic to cross the road by using a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
Live inside the Sunsphere corn maze in greenback
Visit Knoxville partnered with maple Lane Farms to create a corn maze in the shape of the Sunsphere. Check it out!
10Investigates: Records show Cerebral Palsy Center home residents lived in 'dangerous' conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Records show all six people who lived in the Cerebral Palsy home in North Knoxville were "depressed and [had] anxiety caused by the current state of the home." In July, state investigators with Adult Protective Services (APS) and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD)...
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs
As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
Lakeshore Park's Northshore Drive entrance to temporarily close, renovations continue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The entrance and exit on Northshore Drive for Lakeshore Park will soon close temporarily as the park's $42 million improvement project moves into its next stage. The entrance is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 10 and remain closed for six to eight months, according to...
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 87-year-old Roane County man
HARRIMAN Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TBI has announced on Monday that Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the publics help to find senior Eugene Foster, missing from Harriman. TBI says that he's 87-years-old, 5'8", 225 pounds, with blue eyes...
Take a walk: How to help shelter dogs get active
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center officials asked for volunteers to help walk their animals, especially during National Walk Your Dog week. The animal center is always looking for walking volunteers to keep their animals active. “We have 30 to 40 come in every day on average, so it...
Report: Four minors injured in Clinton Highway crash
Clinton High School went on soft lockdown after rumors spread of a potential walkout, Director of Schools Tim Parrott said.
KFD: Knoxville man arrested for arson after cell phone tower fires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said investigators arrested and charged a Knoxville man after a series of fires at cell phone tower sites. Gildardo Gonzalez Herrea, 36, was charged with one count of arson and one count of setting fire to personal property. He is being held in the Knox County Detention Facility.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday. The officials stated that three female juveniles were traveling in a Volkswagen on West Beaver Creek Road and [..]
Pawsitively fabulous | KCSO celebrates K-9 division with competition
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — To honor the 30th anniversary of its K-9 division, the Knox County Sheriff's Office is inviting the community to participate in a little friendly competition. KCSO posted pictures of its 16 current K-9s and their handlers on Facebook and wants you to pick out "the...
