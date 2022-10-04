ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, TN

Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
Leaf collection season begins in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Beginning Monday, October 17, the leaf collection season will begin according to the city of Sevierville Public Works Department. Residents can choose either of the following leaf collection alternatives:. Bagged Leaf Collection. The Public Works Department will collect bagged leaves, along with other waste, during bulk...
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs

As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 87-year-old Roane County man

HARRIMAN Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TBI has announced on Monday that Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the publics help to find senior Eugene Foster, missing from Harriman. TBI says that he's 87-years-old, 5'8", 225 pounds, with blue eyes...
Take a walk: How to help shelter dogs get active

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center officials asked for volunteers to help walk their animals, especially during National Walk Your Dog week. The animal center is always looking for walking volunteers to keep their animals active. “We have 30 to 40 come in every day on average, so it...
Report: Four minors injured in Clinton Highway crash

‘A lot of misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown. Clinton High School went on soft lockdown after rumors spread of a potential walkout, Director of Schools Tim Parrott said. Maryville woman celebrates 100th birthday, gets papal blessing from pope. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A Maryville...
KFD: Knoxville man arrested for arson after cell phone tower fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said investigators arrested and charged a Knoxville man after a series of fires at cell phone tower sites. Gildardo Gonzalez Herrea, 36, was charged with one count of arson and one count of setting fire to personal property. He is being held in the Knox County Detention Facility.
