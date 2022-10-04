Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Air Force says KC-46 can refuel planes around the world — except one
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The Air Force on Monday said the KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker is now cleared to carry out all refueling missions around the world on all aircraft — with one exception. In a roundtable with reporters at the Air Force Association’s Air Space Cyber conference...
World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
nationalinterest.org
Can the U.S. Navy Keep Up With China?
China’s shipbuilding machine is a formidable competitor to the United States. The People’s Liberation Army-Navy is surging ahead to build new Type 055 stealth destroyers, several new Type 075 amphibious assault ships, and a third aircraft carrier. How is China’s industrial base able to produce new platforms at this rate?
China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft to have capabilities similar to NGAD, says US official
China is busy working on developing its own version of the sixth-generation fighter aircraft, and its vision for the program is similar to the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, the head of the Air Combat Command (ACC) Gen/ Mark D. Kelly said at a media interaction, The Drive reported.
US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’
The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy
The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
US coast guard confirms Chinese and Russian warships off Alaska
The US Coast Guard in Alaska came across Russian and Chinese vessels on an ordinary patrol earlier this month, the agency has said. In an announcement on Monday, the agency said the surprise encounter with a formation of Russian and Chinese ships came came on 19 September about 75 miles north of Kiska Island, in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska.That was when the USCGS Kimball, a US Coast Guard vessel, spotted a guided missle cruiser from China in the Bering Sea off Alaska’s coastline.While announcing an ongoing counter-response this week, the US Coast Guard said it soon spotted two...
Flying Saucer Appears On U.S. Aviation Intelligence Office Logo (Updated)
ODNI/DODAn official flying saucer-adorned aviation intelligence unit logo has appeared drawing significant interest and speculation online.
Boeing’s Modular Air-To-Air Missile Concept Gets Air Force Funding
Joseph TrevithickBoeing will leverage a missile concept that features multiple interchangeable stages covering short to long-range engagement envelopes.
Pentagon chief gives go ahead to change military bases named after Confederate generals
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has given the go ahead to alter some 1,111 military items related to the Confederacy, according to a new memo released Thursday. Following a final report from the Naming Commission — which last month put forward its suggestions to rename or remove the more than 1,100 items that fall under the purview of the Defense Department (DOD) — Austin has concurred with all of the commission’s recommendations “and is committed to implementing them as soon as possible,” press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.
Motley Fool
Raytheon Bags $1B Hypersonic Missile Contract
Lockheed Martin leapt to an early lead in the race to develop hypersonic weapons for the U.S. military. Now Lockheed rival Raytheon Technologies has joined it "at the forefront of hypersonic weapon and air-breathing technology." Raytheon's contract to develop a hypersonic attack cruise missile is worth nearly $1 billion to...
Zacks.com
Lockheed (LMT) Wins $152M Deal to Support F-35 Combat Jet
LMT - Free Report) recently clinched a contract involving the F-35 fighter aircraft. The award has been offered by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Valued at $152.3 million, the contract is projected to be completed by December 2024. Per the terms of the deal, Lockheed will provide Logistics Information Systems for F-35 jets.
