Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

The Buffalo Zoo adds three more bison to their herd

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Say hello to The Buffalo Zoo's newest residents!. The Buffalo Zoo announced they have welcomed three new American Plains bison. They arrived to the zoo earlier this week from The Wilds, which is a zoological safari park just outside of Columbus, Ohio. The three are half-sisters and were born a little over a year ago.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Status of 2022 City of Buffalo snow removal plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo spokesperson said the Department of Public Works is on track to release its 2022 snow removal plan by Nov. 1 as dictated by the city charter, despite the concerns of a few members of the Common Council. University District Council member Rasheed...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New York native brings back the "goat head"

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Sabres prepare to drop the puck on another season they're looking to the future with young talent and building optimism. But they'll also be looking to the past, paying tribute to the teams that wore the black and red. The announcement on social media last month, that the "goat head jersey" was coming back had Sabres nation abuzz.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Swiss-German restaurant reopens in East Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — A new Swiss-German restaurant is now back open in East Amherst, just in time for Oktoberfest. Schnitzel & Co., which is located at 9210 Transit Road, will have Swiss-German-inspired foods, and a variety of beers on tap, including some German beers. Schnitzel & Co. had temporarily...
EAST AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Community meeting Thursday to discuss Build Back Bailey Streetscape project

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University District and other City of Buffalo residents are invited to a community feedback meeting to discuss the Build Back Bailey Streetscape project. The meeting is set for Thursday, October 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Westminster Community Charter School, 24 Westminster Avenue in Buffalo. The meeting is being hosted by University District council member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

DiTondo's to begin dinner service October 12

BUFFALO, N.Y. — DiTondo Restaurant has set a start date for its dinner service in Buffalo. The owners temporarily closed the restaurant in late August so they could make the transition from lunch to dinner service. "We’re so excited to be serving dinner at DiTondo this fall," said co-founder...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
CLARENCE, NY
2 On Your Side

Most Buffalo: How was your weekend?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This victory Monday we once again asked you - how was your weekend, and you delivered!. Starting with Bills Mafia out in full force. Russ got the party started early on Friday night DJing a wedding. And one crowd celebrated all things soup at the Buffalo Bills' Soupapalooza gathering - tasting 15 soups and that sweet Bills victory!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Bird scooters now in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Another mode of transportation is coming to North Tonawanda. An electric scooter company called Bird delivered scooters to Western New York late Saturday night. They are already in big cities. This is not the first time they're coming to Western New York. Dunkirk and Olean...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Oishei Children's Hospital receives approval for new high risk maternity unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei Children's Hospital has received approval to open a new High Risk Maternity Unit to accommodate the growing number of newborn deliveries. Earlier this year, the hospital submitted a Certificate of Need to the New York State Department of Health. The approval allows the hospital to construct 12 private inpatient rooms that support and co-locate the care for the hospital's high-risk antepartum maternity population.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Artists behind new Harriet Tubman mural speak with Buffalo students

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts students got to meet two artists that are making a difference in the community on Wednesday. Gino Morrow is one of those artists. He is in town working on a mural of Harriet Tubman, which will be displayed at the foot of Ferry. He talked with students about his vision for the mural, and what you won't see in it.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

