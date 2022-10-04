Read full article on original website
The Buffalo Zoo adds three more bison to their herd
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Say hello to The Buffalo Zoo's newest residents!. The Buffalo Zoo announced they have welcomed three new American Plains bison. They arrived to the zoo earlier this week from The Wilds, which is a zoological safari park just outside of Columbus, Ohio. The three are half-sisters and were born a little over a year ago.
Status of 2022 City of Buffalo snow removal plan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo spokesperson said the Department of Public Works is on track to release its 2022 snow removal plan by Nov. 1 as dictated by the city charter, despite the concerns of a few members of the Common Council. University District Council member Rasheed...
Western New York village set to drop ban on open containers
ANGOLA, N.Y. — The Angola village board voted on Monday to allow open containers of alcohol after several weeks of discussions. “Anything that we can do to improve the economy, if this is a little step forward, then it's great,” said BTR Brews owner Brandy Lombardo. BTR Brews...
Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
Western New York native brings back the "goat head"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Sabres prepare to drop the puck on another season they're looking to the future with young talent and building optimism. But they'll also be looking to the past, paying tribute to the teams that wore the black and red. The announcement on social media last month, that the "goat head jersey" was coming back had Sabres nation abuzz.
Western New Yorkers among those helping Floridians pick up pieces after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Marialana Buscaglia is originally from Tonawanda and just moved to Fort Myers two months ago. She doesn't just see how her Florida community has changed after a Category 4 hurricane ripped through, she also hears it. "Everyday, nonstop. What I'm hearing now: army helicopters, rescue...
Swiss-German restaurant reopens in East Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — A new Swiss-German restaurant is now back open in East Amherst, just in time for Oktoberfest. Schnitzel & Co., which is located at 9210 Transit Road, will have Swiss-German-inspired foods, and a variety of beers on tap, including some German beers. Schnitzel & Co. had temporarily...
8 people being assisted by the Red Cross following fire in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eight people are being assisted by the Red Cross following a fire early Tuesday morning. Buffalo Fire Department responded to a call just after 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Plymouth Avenue. A fire started in the attic of a house, according to investigators. Firefighters...
Community meeting Thursday to discuss Build Back Bailey Streetscape project
BUFFALO, N.Y. — University District and other City of Buffalo residents are invited to a community feedback meeting to discuss the Build Back Bailey Streetscape project. The meeting is set for Thursday, October 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Westminster Community Charter School, 24 Westminster Avenue in Buffalo. The meeting is being hosted by University District council member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.
Bakers Men Buffalo competes on Food Network Halloween baking show
LANCASTER, N.Y. — We're getting into the spooky spirit as we approach Halloween with a local baker participating in a holiday themed competition. The Bakers Men Buffalo was back in the national spotlight Monday night. The Lancaster bakery took part in the Food Network's "Halloween Cookie Challenge." Brian Muffoletto...
DiTondo's to begin dinner service October 12
BUFFALO, N.Y. — DiTondo Restaurant has set a start date for its dinner service in Buffalo. The owners temporarily closed the restaurant in late August so they could make the transition from lunch to dinner service. "We’re so excited to be serving dinner at DiTondo this fall," said co-founder...
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
Lake Erie is in poor condition says report, but it's not too late to fix it says Waterkeeper
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A recent report about the overall condition of the Great Lakes assessed Lake Erie in a pretty blunt way. The report, issued in July, identified Lake Erie in the worst condition of the five Great Lakes. "Lake Erie is almost as bad as it gets, "...
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Niagara Café has been serving Puerto Rican food in WNY for 30 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It doesn't matter what time of day it is for Maria Hernandez, it's never a bad time for Puerto Rican food. "In the morning when I walk in and the cook has just cooked some rice. I'm just like 'oh my god, that rice tastes so good,' I just have to have some," said Maria, one of the owners of Niagara Café.
Most Buffalo: How was your weekend?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This victory Monday we once again asked you - how was your weekend, and you delivered!. Starting with Bills Mafia out in full force. Russ got the party started early on Friday night DJing a wedding. And one crowd celebrated all things soup at the Buffalo Bills' Soupapalooza gathering - tasting 15 soups and that sweet Bills victory!
Bird scooters now in North Tonawanda
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Another mode of transportation is coming to North Tonawanda. An electric scooter company called Bird delivered scooters to Western New York late Saturday night. They are already in big cities. This is not the first time they're coming to Western New York. Dunkirk and Olean...
Oishei Children's Hospital receives approval for new high risk maternity unit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei Children's Hospital has received approval to open a new High Risk Maternity Unit to accommodate the growing number of newborn deliveries. Earlier this year, the hospital submitted a Certificate of Need to the New York State Department of Health. The approval allows the hospital to construct 12 private inpatient rooms that support and co-locate the care for the hospital's high-risk antepartum maternity population.
Buffalo teen charged in stabbing at Buffalo culinary school
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl has been arraigned in Erie County Court in connection with a stabbing at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. The teen, who is not being identified due to her age, is charged with one count of assault in the second degree.
Cabela's to host hiring event at Cheektowaga store on October 12 & 13
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's are hiring 3,500 people ahead of the holiday season, and that includes some positions in Western New York. A hiring event is being held Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13 at the location on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga. It runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Artists behind new Harriet Tubman mural speak with Buffalo students
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts students got to meet two artists that are making a difference in the community on Wednesday. Gino Morrow is one of those artists. He is in town working on a mural of Harriet Tubman, which will be displayed at the foot of Ferry. He talked with students about his vision for the mural, and what you won't see in it.
