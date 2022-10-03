Read full article on original website
New book from University of Findlay faculty Titled “The Dual Enrollment Kaleidoscope”
University of Findlay’s Associate Vice President for Learning and Innovation, Christine Denecker, Ph.D., has co-edited the new publication “The Dual Enrollment Kaleidoscope: Reconfiguring Perceptions of First-Year Writing and Composition Studies.“. Few texts have been published on dual enrollment writing in rhetoric and composition studies and Denecker sought out...
Paulding County Progress
Steve Kahle selected by PPEC board as next CEO, effective Nov. 28
PAULDING - The Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) Board of Trustees is proud to announce the selection of Mr. Steve Kahle as PPEC President and CEO, effective November 28, 2022. Kahle has been with PPEC since 2008 and has served in many roles, including his most recent position of Engineering...
Developments underway at St. John's via $15.8 million 'Campaign for Innovation'
TOLEDO, Ohio — St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy announced "The Campaign for Innovation" on Wednesday, a multi-million dollar program aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and student empowerment. The $15.8 million campaign will fund several new infrastructural developments at the school, including a "Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship"...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG elementary schools name Bobcat Proud students of the month
Bowling Green City Schools’ elementaries have selected Bobcat Proud students for August and September. The students are recognized for being responsible, respectful and safe. Conneaut Elementary – Jahleel Elvoid, Asia James, Daniel Slipher, Aveya Kershaw, Preston Ortiz, Emma Schmeltz, Owen Merrell, Alex Lifand, Alysia Elvoid, Zoe Kern, John Center,...
blueandgoldtoday.org
Findlay High Schools Hires New Staff
Findlay High School introduced 17 new staff members for the 2022-2023 school year. These positions range from assistant principal to teacher’s aide. The new staff members have many goals to help the high school thrive. FHS hired a new Spanish teacher this year. Ms. Bils joined the school to...
Tinora Rams head coach resigns, investigation into football program concludes
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse's resignation is immediate Wednesday night and a "school-based investigation" into concerns of possible hazing within the football program has concluded. "Appropriate athletic discipline has been imposed by the Board of Education," the Northeastern Local School Board of Education...
sent-trib.com
Benchmark Restaurant Group 0pens Claude’s Prime Seafood in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG – Benchmark Restaurant Group is opening of Claude’s Prime Seafood at the Shops at Levis Commons. Claude’s offers stunning settings, an impressive menu of seafood and non-seafood items, signature cocktails, and genuine hospitality. Features include alfresco dining, a large late-night bar with live piano and multiple...
hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
New business eyes ‘community pharmacy’ concept
LIMA — A new pharmacy opened its doors in Lima on Wednesday with the goal of returning to the days of a more personal relationship between health care providers and the patients they serve. As national chain stores have come to dominate the way medications and services are dispensed,...
Sylvania Fall Festival returns for its 36th year
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.
Gibsonburg running back gaining national attention
GIBSONBURG, Ohio — As we enter into week eight of the high school football season, Gibsonburg running back Connor Smith just continues to amaze. Last year he won a state championship in wrestling, but on the football field, he’s having a dream season that is gaining national attention.
hometownstations.com
Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission
Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
13abc.com
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
Watch Communications parent company purchased
LIMA – The company behind Watch Communications has announced its acquisition by an outside investment firm. The Benton Ridge Telephone Company, founded in 1902 in Lima, has the shareholder approval of the acquisition of the company and its subsidiaries, including Watch Communications, by Cequel III, a St. Louis-based investment and management firm. Pending regulatory approvals, the acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the purchase price was not disclosed.
WOWO News
Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
Beacon
43rd Annual Oak Harbor Apple Festival; Paulette Weirich Memorial Grand Parade honors volunteer
Cooler temperatures across Ottawa County and the first glimpses of red in the trees means it is almost time for the 43rd annual Oak Harbor Apple Festival. The festival will be held in downtown Oak Harbor on Saturday and Sunsay, Oct. 8-9 and will offer a wide variety of events and entertainment.
Precautionary evacuation Monday at Ottawa Elementary
OTTAWA — Ottawa Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning as a precaution after a student reported smelling smoke. According to an email from Principal Audrey Beining, “The fire department was then called. The source of the smell was found to be an outlet that shorted out. The fire department investigated and determined that the building was safe for the staff and students to return within a very short period of time.”
13abc.com
Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the evening of January 3, 2017, Katie Ferguson was sitting in her front room reading. According to Toledo Police, just after 8:30 p.m., someone fired multiple shots into the bay window of Katie’s home on Atlantic Avenue. The 40-year-old mother was hit multiple...
cleveland19.com
Huron County officials share ‘urgent message’ following spike in overdoses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services issued an “urgent message” after noticing a spike in drug overdoses. The overdose spike alert came on Tuesday after at least three incidents in a 24-hour span were reported in Huron County. “Resources are...
wktn.com
Crash Injures One Person in Ada
One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexander Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
