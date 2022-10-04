ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

AFP

Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called an early general election for November 1, with her left-wing bloc neck and neck in the polls against the right and far right. Following the reprimand, the Radical Left party demanded the prime minister call early elections, or they would topple the government by joining the opposition in a vote of no-confidence.
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
The Associated Press

Spain, Germany discuss energy crisis before EU summit

MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany held talks in Spain Wednesday, two days before both participate in an European Union summit to discuss Europe’s energy crisis derived from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the northwestern city of A Coruña. The two center-left leaders were accompanied by 15 ministers from their governments. The EU summit in Prague on Friday will likely include discussions on Germany’s plan to subsidize gas prices for its consumers and businesses, a move that has raised questions from France and Italy. Sánchez said that he “empathizes” with Germany due to its pressing need to find alternatives to Russian gas and oil, while adding that the EU should find common solutions. Both Sánchez and Scholz support reforming the EU’s energy market.
AFP

Brazil third-place candidate backs Lula in runoff

The candidate who finished third in Brazil's first-round presidential election gave her endorsement Wednesday to leftist veteran Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his runoff against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. "I maintain my criticism of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva... but I will give him my vote, because I recognize his commitment to democracy and the constitution, which I have never seen from the current president."
Reuters

Britain's weakened Truss faces fight for credibility

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss had hoped her governing Conservative Party's annual conference would be her crowning glory, but instead she was forced into a humiliating U-turn that has left her, and her team, fighting for credibility.
thecentersquare.com

‘Nearly doubled’ foreign investment in U.S. farmland comes under scrutiny

(The Center Square) — A coalition of 130 lawmakers sent a letter to a top federal watchdog raising the alarm about a spike in foreign ownership of U.S. farmland. The letter calls for the Government Accountability Office to conduct a full review of that foreign ownership, its potential impact on trade, national security, food security and what the federal government is doing about it, if anything.
AFP

Election showed Brazil's far-right was sold short: analysts

If anything, Sunday's surprise first round election surge for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro revealed a bigger-than expected appetite for his polarizing brand of conservative "God, homeland and family" politics, analysts say. - Common touch - For Jairo Nicolau, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, "some Brazilians are far-right, but Bolsonarism is more an expression of the country’s conservative movement."
energynow.ca

A Matter of Fact: Ottawa Must Denounce ‘Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty’ That Would Hurt Canadians

They want Mr. Trudeau to tell Canadians and the world that that ongoing use of Canada’s oil and gas is an imminent threat to human society as bad as the atomic bomb. They are wrong. Sending this message would hurt Canadians and our allies during a time of war. And set up the world for a future where energy is largely controlled by undemocratic actors.Canada can do more to improve global energy security and help reduce world emissions by growing its oil and gas production and exports than it can by shutting the industry down.
ship-technology.com

Ocean Group buys Verreault shipyard in Canada

Verreault shipyard has expertise in ship repair and conversion. Canada-based maritime company Ocean Group has acquired Verreault shipyard, situated in the municipality of Les Méchins in the Gaspé Peninsula, for an undisclosed sum. Established in 1956, Verreault shipyard has expertise in ship repair and conversion. Claimed to be...
