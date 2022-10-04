Read full article on original website
Bolsonaro eyes dividend tax, debt pardon as Brazil campaign turns to economy
BRASILIA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Right-wing Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday announced a debt pardon for some consumers and a tax on dividends to pay for welfare spending, shifting the focus of a his re-election campaign to the economy as polls tightened.
Quebec's CAQ secures bigger mandate with pledge to cap immigration, protect French
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who campaigned to protect the French language and cap immigration, was set for a second term on Monday with a thumping election victory in the Canadian province, promising to cut taxes to offset higher living costs.
Brazil election: why was Sunday’s result so disappointing for the left?
Closer than expected result in first round of voting means Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro face runoff
Mexican economy minister resigns, dealing blow to trade team amid U.S. talks
MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier stepped down on Thursday, depriving Mexico of one of its key trade negotiators as her government scrambles to head off a major dispute over energy with the United States and Canada.
Canada's Trudeau under pressure from Conservative rival to back new LNG
OTTAWA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada's new Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to back new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects as European countries reach out in a bid to plug energy shortfalls.
Brazil's Lula on 48%, ahead of Bolsonaro on 41%, poll shows ahead of vote
SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has a seven-point-lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a poll by Genial/Quaest published on Thursday.
Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called an early general election for November 1, with her left-wing bloc neck and neck in the polls against the right and far right. Following the reprimand, the Radical Left party demanded the prime minister call early elections, or they would topple the government by joining the opposition in a vote of no-confidence.
Brazilian Presidential Election To Be Runoff Between Current President and Former President
BRAZIL – With none of the 11 candidates on the ballot receiving more than 50% of the votes on Sunday, Brazilian voters will now decide between two candidates for President of Brazil on Sunday, October 30. While former President Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva received the most votes on...
Thousands rally to demand Czech government’s resignation
PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of protesters rallied again in the Czech capital on Wednesday to condemn the Czech government’s handling of the energy crisis and its support for Ukraine. Despite a national holiday, the protest that united the far right with the far left was smaller than the...
Europe’s deglobalization and surging nationalism have echoes of the 1930s. Now it's heading into a major energy crisis.
Countries are turning away from globalization, as populism has a moment in the sun.
Spain kicks off parliamentary negotiations on budget aimed at curbing populism
MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Spain's finance minister launched on Thursday what is likely to be a tough fight in parliament to get approval for a draft 2023 budget that features strong social spending and is partly aimed at containing the rise of populism amid economic anxiety.
msn.com
Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
Spain, Germany discuss energy crisis before EU summit
MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany held talks in Spain Wednesday, two days before both participate in an European Union summit to discuss Europe’s energy crisis derived from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the northwestern city of A Coruña. The two center-left leaders were accompanied by 15 ministers from their governments. The EU summit in Prague on Friday will likely include discussions on Germany’s plan to subsidize gas prices for its consumers and businesses, a move that has raised questions from France and Italy. Sánchez said that he “empathizes” with Germany due to its pressing need to find alternatives to Russian gas and oil, while adding that the EU should find common solutions. Both Sánchez and Scholz support reforming the EU’s energy market.
Brazil third-place candidate backs Lula in runoff
The candidate who finished third in Brazil's first-round presidential election gave her endorsement Wednesday to leftist veteran Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his runoff against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. "I maintain my criticism of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva... but I will give him my vote, because I recognize his commitment to democracy and the constitution, which I have never seen from the current president."
Britain's weakened Truss faces fight for credibility
BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss had hoped her governing Conservative Party's annual conference would be her crowning glory, but instead she was forced into a humiliating U-turn that has left her, and her team, fighting for credibility.
U.K.・
thecentersquare.com
‘Nearly doubled’ foreign investment in U.S. farmland comes under scrutiny
(The Center Square) — A coalition of 130 lawmakers sent a letter to a top federal watchdog raising the alarm about a spike in foreign ownership of U.S. farmland. The letter calls for the Government Accountability Office to conduct a full review of that foreign ownership, its potential impact on trade, national security, food security and what the federal government is doing about it, if anything.
Election showed Brazil's far-right was sold short: analysts
If anything, Sunday's surprise first round election surge for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro revealed a bigger-than expected appetite for his polarizing brand of conservative "God, homeland and family" politics, analysts say. - Common touch - For Jairo Nicolau, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, "some Brazilians are far-right, but Bolsonarism is more an expression of the country’s conservative movement."
energynow.ca
A Matter of Fact: Ottawa Must Denounce ‘Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty’ That Would Hurt Canadians
They want Mr. Trudeau to tell Canadians and the world that that ongoing use of Canada’s oil and gas is an imminent threat to human society as bad as the atomic bomb. They are wrong. Sending this message would hurt Canadians and our allies during a time of war. And set up the world for a future where energy is largely controlled by undemocratic actors.Canada can do more to improve global energy security and help reduce world emissions by growing its oil and gas production and exports than it can by shutting the industry down.
ship-technology.com
Ocean Group buys Verreault shipyard in Canada
Verreault shipyard has expertise in ship repair and conversion. Canada-based maritime company Ocean Group has acquired Verreault shipyard, situated in the municipality of Les Méchins in the Gaspé Peninsula, for an undisclosed sum. Established in 1956, Verreault shipyard has expertise in ship repair and conversion. Claimed to be...
Brazil election authority: Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff
The presidential runoff will be held Oct. 30.
