Mette’s Cabinet Corner Ribbon Cutting
It was an honor to attend the ribbon cutting at Mette’s Cabinet Corner in Effingham this morning. The ribbon cutting was to celebrate the new addition of their 2,400-square-foot building!. Members of the Mette team, including Allen, Bob, Julie, and Don were present to cut the ribbon along with...
City Council Presents Surface Water Operator Of The Year Award To Mike Ziegler In Tuesday Meeting
The Effingham City Council officially presented Mike Ziegler with the Surface Water Operator Of The Year Award in Tuesday afternoon’s regular meeting. Mike thanked the Water Treatment Team he has, stating that the award is nice, but it was only possible through a “team effort.” He said it’s taken over 20 years to get the water treatment plant up to where it is now, and it would not have been possible without the contributions of his team over that time.
Local Fire Departments Meet with Grade School Students
Local fire departments met with elementary school students in their coverage areas today for Fire Prevention Week. Dieterich, Teutopolis, and Beecher City fire departments met with students and/or held fire drills on Tuesday. Fire Prevention Week is held every year on the week of October 9th, in commemoration of the...
Connie J. Coventry, 74
Connie J. Coventry, 74, of Shelbyville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, IL. Connie was born on December 3, 1947, in Mattoon, the daughter of Robert and Mardelle (Harshbarger) Goldsmith, Sr. Connie and Stephen E. Coventry were married on September 18, 1966 and celebrated 53 years of marriage before his passing on May 26, 2020. Connie was a homemaker who cherished time caring for her husband, children and granddaughters. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and board games, going to rummage sales, raising her farm animals and spending time with loved ones. Connie was a member of Shelby Christian Church.
LTC Gerald Louis Purcell, 81
LTC (U. S. Army Retired) Gerald Louis Purcell (known to friends and family as “The Colonel”) 81 years of age, of Lake Pauline, Effingham, Illinois, died in his home on Monday, October 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer and subsequent illnesses. A Celebration of Life will...
Regional Business Navigator Alliance Phase 1 Project Funded
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced that Coles Together, a collaborative member of South Central and Southeastern Illinois Business Navigator Alliance, was awarded $150,000 through its Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery (RISE) Grant. Phase 1 of the RISE Grant focuses...
Fall 2022 Heather Began Education Grant Awards Four Grants
The Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce that the Heather Began Education Grant Fund awarded four grants for the fall season school year. Three teachers at Altamont Grade School (Altamont, IL), received $500 each for their classrooms. Cheryl Jackman, a Kindergarten teacher, for Decodable Readers curriculum to teach...
Greg Orty Baumgarten, 65
Greg Orty Baumgarten, 65, of Stewardson, IL passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, in the comfort of his home with loved ones by his side. Greg was born on July 15, 1957, in Effingham, the son of Orty and Lorene (Diepholz) Baumgarten. Greg worked at Shelby County Community Services in Shelbyville for many years. He was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Strasburg, an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed listening to rock and roll oldies, going to auctions with his brother-in-law Fred and walking on the beach.
Daisy Marie Fry, 85
Daisy Marie Fry, 85, of Stewardson, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Brookstone Estates in Effingham, IL. Daisy was born on February 24, 1937, in Havana, the daughter of Elmer and Lola (Mason) Cornwell. She married the love of her life, Billy Dean Fry, on August 25, 1957, and they were blessed with 64 years of marriage before his passing on May 15, 2022. Daisy touched many lives, young and old, during her years of teaching Sunday School and serving as a deaconess at the First Christian Church in Effingham. May she be smiling from heaven, pleased with the full and wonderful life she lived, and the many lives she so positively and beautifully touched. Daisy enjoyed art, flowers, cooking and doting on her family. She was a caring and attentive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all.
“Adam” Henry Schultz, 92
Garland “Adam” Henry Schultz, 92, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 6:24 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Shelbyville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev....
Equity Opens Second Farm and Home Store Location in Altamont
The Equity is pleased to announce that as of October 3, 2022, The Equity Farm & Home Store will open a second location. We will be operating in the former Home Center store located at 4 Do-It Dr, Altamont, Illinois that was owned and operated by the Mathias family for many years in the Altamont community.
City Of Effingham Provides Update On Fayette Avenue Utility Work
Utility work will continue today at the intersection of Third Street (US 45) and Fayette Avenue. One lane will be closed. After this, work will continue down Fayette to 4th & 5th Street.
Elsie Mae Syfert, 88
Elsie Mae Syfert, 88, of Mattoon, IL, formerly of Beecher City, IL passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in the Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL with loved ones by her side. Elsie was born on December 2, 1933, in Shelbyville, the daughter of Cecil and Ruth (Chism)...
Train Derailment In Villa Grove
An investigation is underway following a train derailment in the City of Villa Grove. Officials say up to three cars derailed last night, resulting the temporary closure of the Henson Road and Front Street railroad crossings. There is no word of any injuries.
Teutopolis FPD Responds To Barn Fire Yesterday Evening
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Tuesday 10/4/2022 at 18:59 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded auto-aid with an Engine and Chief to Dieterich FPD at 19269 E 900th Avenue in Dieterich for a Barn Fire. Firefighters assisted with fire control and extinguishment. Multiple mutual aid fire companies on...
National Trail Conference Baseball Tournament Monday Results
Cowden – Herrick / Beecher City OVER Brownstown / St. Elmo 6-4 St. Anthony OVER Cowden – Herrick / Beecher City 16-0 Game 6 Windsor / Stew – Stras at St. Anthony 4:00 P.M. Game 7 North Clay at Altamont 4:00 P.M. Saturday October 8th. Both Games...
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Adam C. Tieffel of Teutopolis for driving while license revoked and a Fayette County warrant. Adam posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 24 year old Logan B. Smith of Dieterich for an Effingham County warrant for theft control intent $500-$10k. Logan was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Gas Prices Averaging Over $4/Gallon In Effingham, Local Areas Around The Same
Gas prices in Effingham are over $4 per gallon on average. The price at most gas stations in town is $4.19/gallon, but a few outliers are a little cheaper by a few cents. There have been two significant jumps in price in the last week or so, around the same time Hurricane Ian came through the Gulf and made landfall in Florida. There are also issues with certain refineries that may affect the price as well.
Effingham Police Department Alerts Public Of Scam
From the Effingham Police Department Facebook Page:. On 10/03/22 a resident reported a suspicious male suspect who approached her house earlier in the day. The suspect reported that he was moving to the area and wrecked his rented moving van. The suspect requested money from the resident to pay the moving company for damages.
Dieterich Fire Department on Scene of Structure Fire
We have reports that the Dieterich Fire Department is on scene at a structure fire in the Bishop Creek area. Listeners are urged to avoid the area, as crews continue to work this fire. We will keep our listeners up to date on the story as it continues.
