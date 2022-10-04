ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

My Clallam County

Water back on for Port Angeles customers

PORT ANGELES – Crews have fixed a broken water main that had affected water supplies for more than 500 Port Angeles connections. Last evening, the busted 20-inch water main near Golf Course Road was repaired. City officials say service was restored to all customers by last night. Following the...
PORT ANGELES, WA
Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay

Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
EVERETT, WA
Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship near Port Angeles, WA, Oct. 4

SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship, Monday near Port Angeles. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a medical evacuation request from the cruise ship Westerdam of a 73-year-old woman with symptoms of a mild cardiac infarction approximately 46 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Due to low visibility, watchstanders directed the Westerdam to continue towards Port Angeles to conduct the hoist. At 8:50 a.m., a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene. The patient was transferred to emergency medical services at approximately 10 a.m.
PORT ANGELES, WA
Port Angeles, WA
No injuries after car gets stuck on tracks, hit by train in Edmonds

There are no reported injuries after a car was hit and pushed by a train after getting stuck on the tracks in Edmonds on Saturday night. Witnesses tell KIRO 7 that the driver of the vehicle accidentally turned onto the tracks. After that, the driver was able to get out of the car while a group of people nearby attempted to lift and move the car out of the way. They were unsuccessful in their efforts before a train arrived, hitting the car and pushing it a ways down the tracks.
EDMONDS, WA
Mystery remains on the identity of woman’s remains found on beach near Sequim

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols is still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. We learned 2 weeks ago that Nichols was able to get fingerprints from the remains. The evidence has since been in the hands of the folks at the Washington State Patrol crime lab.
SEQUIM, WA
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
SEATTLE, WA
Megan Hilty: 6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash Killed Actress' Family Members

Six bodies have been recovered in the devastating crash that killed three of Megan Hilty's family members, ET has confirmed. The announcement by Island County Emergency Management comes nearly one month after the plane crashed into Washington's Puget Sound, killing 10, including Hilty's sister, brother-in-law and their son, Remy. The Broadway star's sister was also eight months pregnant at the time, expecting another son in October.
County Assessor: Property valuations up an average of 25%

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Assessor’s office announced Wednesday they will be mailing fifty thousand valuation notices to property owners on October 17th, which have determined property values as of the January 1st, 2022 for taxes payable in 2023. The announcement says Clallam County 2022 assessed valuations...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
LOCAL SPORTS: PA Riders hot in tennis and swimming

PORT ANGELES — There is no doubt about it Brian Gundersen’s Roughrider tennis team and Sally Cole’s swimming team is getting a lot of love from the media and their fan clubs because they deserve it with their dominating play on the court and in the water.
PORT ANGELES, WA
State Patrol provides update on officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, WA – We received an update Friday on the officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County last week. It reads;. “On September 23, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center on Highway 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch notes and physical evidence at the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA

