My Clallam County
Water back on for Port Angeles customers
PORT ANGELES – Crews have fixed a broken water main that had affected water supplies for more than 500 Port Angeles connections. Last evening, the busted 20-inch water main near Golf Course Road was repaired. City officials say service was restored to all customers by last night. Following the...
q13fox.com
Camano Island residents face months-long permit process to prepare for storm season
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Nearly a year after devastating floods hit Western Washington, some residents on Camano Island are running into roadblocks to rebuild from the damage left behind. Waves whipping from last November's storms tore down the bulkhead protecting Donna Marshall's home in Utsalady and Marshall says there's not...
myeverettnews.com
Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay
Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
oregontoday.net
Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship near Port Angeles, WA, Oct. 4
SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship, Monday near Port Angeles. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a medical evacuation request from the cruise ship Westerdam of a 73-year-old woman with symptoms of a mild cardiac infarction approximately 46 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Due to low visibility, watchstanders directed the Westerdam to continue towards Port Angeles to conduct the hoist. At 8:50 a.m., a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene. The patient was transferred to emergency medical services at approximately 10 a.m.
No injuries after car gets stuck on tracks, hit by train in Edmonds
There are no reported injuries after a car was hit and pushed by a train after getting stuck on the tracks in Edmonds on Saturday night. Witnesses tell KIRO 7 that the driver of the vehicle accidentally turned onto the tracks. After that, the driver was able to get out of the car while a group of people nearby attempted to lift and move the car out of the way. They were unsuccessful in their efforts before a train arrived, hitting the car and pushing it a ways down the tracks.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Mason County (Mason County, WA)
Motorcyclist, passenger airlifted to hospital after crash in Mason County
whidbeylocal.com
Erin and Ross Egge are the New Owners of Dancing Fish Vineyards and Winery
Erin and Ross Egge purchased Dancing Vineyards in Freeland from Nancy and Brad Thompson in June of 2022. Erin says, “We fell in love with Dancing Fish the first time we visited in 2017. When we found out Dancing Fish was for sale, we knew that we wanted to build our work and lives around it.”
My Clallam County
City of PA and County making plans on how to spend millions in opioid settlement cash
PORT ANGELES – State Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed on Monday that he has closed a massive settlement with 3 separate opioid distributors that awards $518 million to multiple counties and cities throughout Washington. That includes Clallam County and the City of Port Angeles. Only cities and counties with populations over 10,000 were eligible.
NTSB has recovered 'the majority' of downed floatplane, investigators examining wreckage
FREELAND, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has completed recovery operations following a deadly floatplane crash off the coast of Whidbey Island in September. Recovery operations ended on Friday. A majority of the aircraft has been recovered and moved to a secure facility where NTSB investigators are...
My Clallam County
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
My Clallam County
Mystery remains on the identity of woman’s remains found on beach near Sequim
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols is still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. We learned 2 weeks ago that Nichols was able to get fingerprints from the remains. The evidence has since been in the hands of the folks at the Washington State Patrol crime lab.
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
Coast Guard rescues woman in medical emergency from cruise ship
ETOnline.com
Megan Hilty: 6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash Killed Actress' Family Members
Six bodies have been recovered in the devastating crash that killed three of Megan Hilty's family members, ET has confirmed. The announcement by Island County Emergency Management comes nearly one month after the plane crashed into Washington's Puget Sound, killing 10, including Hilty's sister, brother-in-law and their son, Remy. The Broadway star's sister was also eight months pregnant at the time, expecting another son in October.
My Clallam County
County Assessor: Property valuations up an average of 25%
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Assessor’s office announced Wednesday they will be mailing fifty thousand valuation notices to property owners on October 17th, which have determined property values as of the January 1st, 2022 for taxes payable in 2023. The announcement says Clallam County 2022 assessed valuations...
Burlington man who murdered WWU student sentenced in Whatcom County
The man was convicted of premeditated aggravated first-degree murder for the woman’s August 2019 death.
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: PA Riders hot in tennis and swimming
PORT ANGELES — There is no doubt about it Brian Gundersen’s Roughrider tennis team and Sally Cole’s swimming team is getting a lot of love from the media and their fan clubs because they deserve it with their dominating play on the court and in the water.
My Clallam County
State Patrol provides update on officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, WA – We received an update Friday on the officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County last week. It reads;. “On September 23, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center on Highway 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch notes and physical evidence at the scene.
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
