ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

Toronto's Magical New Pumpkin Village Is Now Open & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)

Grab a latte and your favourite knit sweater, because Toronto's new pumpkin pop-up is officially open, and it will take you into a fall wonderland. Pumpkinville is a brand new event taking place at Sherway Gardens from September 30 until October 31, 2022. A section of the parking lot has been transformed into a pumpkin oasis complete with activities, rides, photo ops, food, and a Halloween trail. Here's a look at what you can expect when visiting this autumn dreamland.
TRAVEL
Tracey Folly

Woman drinks sour milk in front of boss to prove she didn't spoil dairy products by heating walk-in cooler to 99 degrees

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked at an ice cream stand that had a huge walk-in cooler in the back room. While we kept the frozen ice cream in a dozen or so chest freezers scattered between the basement and the outdoor sheds, we kept the bags of milk and cream we used for soft-serve in the walk-in cooler.
Narcity

8 Fall Date Ideas Around Ottawa That Are Scarily More Fun Than Dinner & A Movie

Fluffy sweaters and crisp cool nights mean that cozy season is here and there are a bunch of fun places to bring your date for some scary good fun in the Ottawa area. From spooky neighbourhood strolls and pumpkin patches to festive treats and Halloween concerts, here are eight things to do around Ottawa this fall with someone special.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Pumpkin Spice#Doughnut#Responsible Travel#Campfires#Food Drink#A Pumpkin Wonderland With#Strom S Farm
Narcity

This Farm Near Toronto Lets You Walk Through A Spooky Forest With Goats In Goblin Costumes

Something adorably spooky is happening near Toronto this season, and if you love haunting stories, cute animals, and sweet treats, you'll want to check it out. Even the goats will be dressed for the occasion, and will be wearing costumes like witches, goblins, and ghosts. You can take these dressed-up goats for a stroll through a haunting forest filled with strange noises and things that might jump at you from the brush.
ANIMALS
Narcity

8 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Thanksgiving Weekend: October 7 to 10

Canadian Thanksgiving is here which means you'll get an extra day off to enjoy. Why not take advantage of the holiday and discover adventures in the Ottawa region?. You can kick off the Halloween season with haunting events, browse fall markets filled with seasonal treats or surround yourself with nature on a fall stroll. Here are eight things to do this weekend in Ottawa to level up your Thanksgiving fun.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

The Beer Hawk advent calendar is back for 2022 – and it’s perfect for craft-beer lovers

It may only be October, but we’ve officially got our sights set on Christmas – and there’s no better way to get excited about the festive countdown than with an extra decadent advent calendar. Whether you’re a beauty buff, a Lego enthusiast or a jewellery magpie, there’s a wealth of choice behind doors this season. From Harvey Nichols’ and Charlotte Tilbury’s indulgant offerings to Aldi’s wine advent calendar and Missoma’s treasure trove, this year’s launches are better than ever. And now, there’s good news for booze enthusiasts as Beer Hawk has unveiled its cult favourite “Beery” Christmas advent calendar to...
DRINKS
Narcity

This Road Trip From BC To Alberta Is A Bucket List Canadian Vacay & Here's The Itinerary

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. A little while back, I took a road trip from B.C. to Alberta and it was filled with massive mountains and endless views. The whole thing made for the ideal Canadian vacation, and the perfect way to experience the Rockies.
WORLD
iheart.com

FOOD: Heinz is Bringing Back Tomato Blood Ketchup for Halloween.

Burger King will launch a new Ghost Pepper Whopper just before the Halloween season. Look for it starting next week. A party celebrating the return of "Beavis and Butthead" set the Guinness World Record for the world's largest serving of Nachos. Girl Scout cookies may go up a buck to...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy