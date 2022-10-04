Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Toronto's Magical New Pumpkin Village Is Now Open & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)
Grab a latte and your favourite knit sweater, because Toronto's new pumpkin pop-up is officially open, and it will take you into a fall wonderland. Pumpkinville is a brand new event taking place at Sherway Gardens from September 30 until October 31, 2022. A section of the parking lot has been transformed into a pumpkin oasis complete with activities, rides, photo ops, food, and a Halloween trail. Here's a look at what you can expect when visiting this autumn dreamland.
Woman drinks sour milk in front of boss to prove she didn't spoil dairy products by heating walk-in cooler to 99 degrees
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked at an ice cream stand that had a huge walk-in cooler in the back room. While we kept the frozen ice cream in a dozen or so chest freezers scattered between the basement and the outdoor sheds, we kept the bags of milk and cream we used for soft-serve in the walk-in cooler.
Ganache, 2 Years Old, Would Make a Sweet Addition to Any Home
It's Thursday so that means it's time for Dog Days!. This sweetheart's name is Ganache. If you don't know, ganache is a cream mixed with whatever chocolate you like and used for frostings, fillings, and so on. It's sweet. It's comforting. Just like our Ganache!. Ganache is about 2 years...
Narcity
8 Fall Date Ideas Around Ottawa That Are Scarily More Fun Than Dinner & A Movie
Fluffy sweaters and crisp cool nights mean that cozy season is here and there are a bunch of fun places to bring your date for some scary good fun in the Ottawa area. From spooky neighbourhood strolls and pumpkin patches to festive treats and Halloween concerts, here are eight things to do around Ottawa this fall with someone special.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
This Farm Near Toronto Lets You Walk Through A Spooky Forest With Goats In Goblin Costumes
Something adorably spooky is happening near Toronto this season, and if you love haunting stories, cute animals, and sweet treats, you'll want to check it out. Even the goats will be dressed for the occasion, and will be wearing costumes like witches, goblins, and ghosts. You can take these dressed-up goats for a stroll through a haunting forest filled with strange noises and things that might jump at you from the brush.
Narcity
8 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Thanksgiving Weekend: October 7 to 10
Canadian Thanksgiving is here which means you'll get an extra day off to enjoy. Why not take advantage of the holiday and discover adventures in the Ottawa region?. You can kick off the Halloween season with haunting events, browse fall markets filled with seasonal treats or surround yourself with nature on a fall stroll. Here are eight things to do this weekend in Ottawa to level up your Thanksgiving fun.
Narcity
Toronto's Magical New Holiday Trail Takes You Through Festive Streets Filled With Flowers
It may not be winter yet, but something magical is already in the works for Toronto's Christmas season. A brand new holiday trail is coming to the city, and it will take you through a floral wonderland. Fleurs De Villes NOËL is an enchanting experience taking place from December 7...
Narcity
This $419K Ontario Home Is Surrounded By Vibrant Trees & Belongs On An Autumn Postcard
This home for sale might look like it's straight off on an autumn postcard, but you can actually find it right here in Ontario. The historic house is tucked away amidst the trees, and it's on the market for $419,000. Located in Minden, the bright red bungalow once served as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
This Spooky Train Near Toronto Has A Boozy Dance Party & Takes You Through Dark Forests
All aboard! Spooky season is here, and it's time for haunted houses, scary movies, and creepy decor. If you're looking for a unique Halloween adventure, then you'll want to hop on this spooky train ride near Toronto. The train will be decked out in all sorts of Halloween decor, and...
The Beer Hawk advent calendar is back for 2022 – and it’s perfect for craft-beer lovers
It may only be October, but we’ve officially got our sights set on Christmas – and there’s no better way to get excited about the festive countdown than with an extra decadent advent calendar. Whether you’re a beauty buff, a Lego enthusiast or a jewellery magpie, there’s a wealth of choice behind doors this season. From Harvey Nichols’ and Charlotte Tilbury’s indulgant offerings to Aldi’s wine advent calendar and Missoma’s treasure trove, this year’s launches are better than ever. And now, there’s good news for booze enthusiasts as Beer Hawk has unveiled its cult favourite “Beery” Christmas advent calendar to...
Narcity
Tim Hortons Has A New Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Bucket & It Comes Filled With Timbits
Tim Hortons has a new trick-or-treat bucket for Halloween that you can get filled to the brim with Timbits!. It's the season for ghost tours, haunted houses, pumpkin picking, haunted mazes and all things spooky as we count down the days to Halloween and even Tim Hortons is getting in the spirit.
Narcity
The Distillery District's Fall Market Is Returning & It's Like A Little Slice Of Europe
This quaint fall market has European vibes, and you don't even need to leave Toronto to visit it. The Distillery District is bringing back its Fall Market, so put on your coziest sweater and get ready for tons of autumn fun. The market is returning for its second year and...
Narcity
Ontario Was Named One Of The Best Spots In The World For Fall Colours & Here's Where To Go
It turns out that Ontario is a good place to be if you love the fall season. Aside from endless pumpkin patches, spiced lattes, and cool sweater weather, you'll be treated some of the most spectacular autumn colours in the world, according to this travel agency. Online travel agency CheapOair...
Narcity
Toronto's Weather Could Be The Coldest In Months This Week & Parts Of Ontario Might Get Snow
Residents should avoid being lured in by Wednesday's sunshine and warmth. Summer isn't coming back to Ontario's weather forecast. Instead, it's getting thrown a going away party. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a sweeping cold front will push into the province on Thursday, setting up Friday to be the...
Narcity
This Road Trip From BC To Alberta Is A Bucket List Canadian Vacay & Here's The Itinerary
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. A little while back, I took a road trip from B.C. to Alberta and it was filled with massive mountains and endless views. The whole thing made for the ideal Canadian vacation, and the perfect way to experience the Rockies.
iheart.com
FOOD: Heinz is Bringing Back Tomato Blood Ketchup for Halloween.
Burger King will launch a new Ghost Pepper Whopper just before the Halloween season. Look for it starting next week. A party celebrating the return of "Beavis and Butthead" set the Guinness World Record for the world's largest serving of Nachos. Girl Scout cookies may go up a buck to...
Comments / 0