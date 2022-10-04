ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Woman critically injured after Omaha carjacking Wednesday night

OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities said one woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a car Wednesday night. She was hit near 40th and Cuming streets right after getting carjacked, police said. It's still unclear if she was hit by her own vehicle after being carjacked, or if...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney's office.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: Victim cut by neighbor during argument

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was cut during an argument Monday afternoon. According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 93rd and Merideth Avenue Monday at 5:39 p.m. for a cutting incident. A 41-year-old victim allegedly told police that he was in an argument with his...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Arson investigators testify against Omaha man accused of trapping roommates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arson investigators provided Douglas County Court with new information Wednesday about a man accused of setting a house on fire in August with his roommates inside. Jacob Hansen, 42, sat silently in court Wednesday afternoon as two fire investigators walked the state through the arson case.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement

BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
BLAIR, NE
WOWT

Omaha Fire: Kitchen fire causes $70,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in a kitchen resulted in $70,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment complex in the area of 70th and Oak Street for a fire at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday. Crews found a fire in the kitchen on the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police investigating cutting incident in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a cutting that injured one on Monday. Officers said they responded to the residence at 4623 North 93rd Street around 5:40 p.m. and spoke with the victim, a 41-year-old man. According to officials, the victim said that he was involved in...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Woman charged in fatal Bellevue crash that killed two people

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said they've charged a woman in the fatal Bellevue crash that killed two people, and injured four others. 33-year-old Maria Diaz-Castelan sped through a red light at the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. She struck two vehicles — 30-year-old...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn't immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
LINCOLN, NE

