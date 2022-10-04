Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Woman critically injured after Omaha carjacking Wednesday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities said one woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a car Wednesday night. She was hit near 40th and Cuming streets right after getting carjacked, police said. It's still unclear if she was hit by her own vehicle after being carjacked, or if...
WOWT
Technology alerts Omaha first responders of car involved in high-speed crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We learned how technology alerted emergency crews in Lincoln to a violent crash this week. A driver and five passengers slammed into a tree Sunday. One of the individuals had an iPhone 14. It has a new feature where it sensed the crash and called 911. Tragically all six people died.
WOWT
Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.
WOWT
Man allegedly struggles with fire crews during response to Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was allegedly combative with fire crews during a Monday evening house fire. Omaha Fire says crews were dispatched to the area of 25th and Binney Street for a house fire at 6:57 p.m. Monday. Fire crews were told that a neighbor saw flames coming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Omaha Police: Victim cut by neighbor during argument
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was cut during an argument Monday afternoon. According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 93rd and Merideth Avenue Monday at 5:39 p.m. for a cutting incident. A 41-year-old victim allegedly told police that he was in an argument with his...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
WOWT
Arson investigators testify against Omaha man accused of trapping roommates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arson investigators provided Douglas County Court with new information Wednesday about a man accused of setting a house on fire in August with his roommates inside. Jacob Hansen, 42, sat silently in court Wednesday afternoon as two fire investigators walked the state through the arson case.
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Omaha Fire: Kitchen fire causes $70,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in a kitchen resulted in $70,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment complex in the area of 70th and Oak Street for a fire at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday. Crews found a fire in the kitchen on the...
KETV.com
Person pulled from water in 'extremely critical condition' following lawn mower incident at Miller Park
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was pulled from the water in 'extremely critical condition' Monday afternoon at Omaha's Miller Park, officials said. Omaha police said a male driving a lawn mower landed in the water. As rescue crews pulled him from the water, he needed CPR. Miller Park is...
WOWT
Omaha Parks employee pulled from water after golf cart falls into pond
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Parks employee was pulled from the water after falling into a pond at Miller Park, police say. According to Omaha Police, a golf cart went into a pond at Miller Park Monday afternoon when an Omaha Parks employee appeared to have a medical problem. A...
News Channel Nebraska
Police investigating cutting incident in north Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a cutting that injured one on Monday. Officers said they responded to the residence at 4623 North 93rd Street around 5:40 p.m. and spoke with the victim, a 41-year-old man. According to officials, the victim said that he was involved in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Woman charged in fatal Bellevue crash that killed two people
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said they've charged a woman in the fatal Bellevue crash that killed two people, and injured four others. 33-year-old Maria Diaz-Castelan sped through a red light at the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. She struck two vehicles — 30-year-old...
KSNB Local4
Officials still searching for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is still looking for a man wanted for murder. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man suspected of murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the...
KETV.com
'I heard this terrible crash': Driver crashes into two Plattsmouth businesses
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — It was a busy Saturday morning at The Jerky Factory. Employee David Hula was filling bags of dried meat. "Our lady customer was right here, our man customer was right over here," Hula said. Those two customers were just feet from a truck that slammed into...
Nebraska man with medical condition missing; Authorities ask for help
The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a man from Blair.
Water rescue of Omaha parks and rec employee in Miller Park
This afternoon an Omaha Parks and Recreation employee was pulled from the water in Miller Park following a medical episode.
News Channel Nebraska
Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
Fatal crash in Lincoln spotlights crash detection technology
3 News Now spoke with a 911 dispatcher in Sarpy County who tells us he's receiving more calls from devices with this feature, and it's not just your phone that could have it.
Comments / 0